Ace Hardware To Help End Project Procrastination By Turning 'Someday' Into An Actual Day With Its Most Helpful Offers Ever

To motivate and help Ace Rewards customers make the time sooner, Ace is declaring Saturday, April 3 rd as 'Some Day' for customers to paint. Between now and then, Ace is offering more help than ever to make this day happen with the following helpful offers:

Free month of babysitter search and screening tools through Sittercity for thousands of Ace Rewards customers, as 14 percent of survey respondents who are parents say one of their obstacles to painting is lack of childcare resources.

as 14 percent of survey respondents who are parents say one of their obstacles to painting is lack of childcare resources. 'Free Sample Saturday' event on March 20 th at all participating Ace stores , offering customers a free Benjamin Moore color sample to test at home before committing to a color choice. Picking out a color is an obstacle to painting for 22 percent of customers.

, offering customers a free color sample to test at home before committing to a color choice. Picking out a color is an obstacle to painting for 22 percent of customers. Free paint delivery on orders over $50 within participating Ace Hardware stores in your neighborhood, which can be ordered online and personally delivered by a helpful Ace Hardware associate, helping customers save time and money.

"Paint is the easiest way to put a fresh face on tired walls or make old siding look and feel new again. We also realize paint procrastination is real," says Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "A new pop of color or walls that make your friends talk is the perfect way to kickstart spring; fresh paint feels better than your deepest spring cleaning. Rest assured your locally owned Ace store is here to help, every step of the way."

At Ace Hardware stores, paint advisors are on hand to help DIY home painters prepare for their paint project completely, from color inspiration to paint selection and supplies. In addition, Ace is known for its Extra Mile Promise™, a guarantee that Ace has the expert advice and supplies needed to help customers tackle any paint project with just one trip to the store. This level of service is one of the many reasons Ace Hardware is ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Home Improvement Retail Stores" by J.D. Power, 13 out of the last 14 years.

Ace Hardware is also engaging their social media communities and will be offering some of the biggest paint procrastinators a whole new level of surprising help to complete their paint project between now and Some Day, April 3rd. Customers are encouraged to share their Some Day projects with #AceSomeDay.

"For almost two decades, Sittercity has connected millions of families and sitters. This year has proven that access to child care is a critical part of making life work. Whether it's having support on a regular basis or finding someone to give you a dedicated hour or two to get a home project done, having a healthy child care network is a must-have for any parent," says Sachin Gadhvi, Sittercity CMO. "As a homeowner and father of two, I'm thrilled that we're working with a company like Ace, who is committed to being helpful to their customers and acknowledges the essential nature of child care to the modern family."

For more helpful advice on paint projects and color choice tools, customers can visit Ace Hardware's Paint Studio at www.acehardware.com/thepaintstudio. An infographic of Ace's 'Paint Some Day' survey can be found at https://newsroom.acehardware.com.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,400 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

About Sittercity

Sittercity is a technology company on a mission to make child care finally work. As America's first online source for in-home care, Sittercity connects millions of parents with babysitters and nannies every year. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Bright Horizons , Sittercity is radically simplifying the way families search for, screen, and hire trusted care—whether in person or virtually. Headquartered in Chicago, Sittercity offers families nationwide access to a child care support team that can be ready for anything. For more information, go to www.sittercity.com .

Disclaimers:

All offers mentioned are exclusively for Ace Rewards members. If you are not an Ace Rewards member, you can sign up for free at acehardware.com/ace-rewards.

For information on Free Sample Saturday in-store offer visit acehardware.com/free-sample-saturday.

Visit acehardware.com/onlineorder for more information on Free Delivery.

For details about the Extra Mile Promise visit acehardware.com/extra-mile-promise.

For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

