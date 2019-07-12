Ace Hardware Unveils Its First-Ever Ace Rewards Day, With Exclusive Deals July 15-16

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware Corporation, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world, is unveiling its first-ever Ace Rewards Day, providing exclusive deals to Ace Reward members July 15 -July 16, 2019 on Acehardware.com.

Known as a destination for high-quality brands in paint, grills, power equipment and all things home improvement, Ace is kicking off Rewards Day with exclusive, limited time deals and free delivery for all Ace Rewards members for one day only on July 15, 2019*. Whether customers choose to "Buy-Online-Deliver-from-Store" or "Buy-Online-Pick-Up-In-Store," Ace provides a hyper-convenient and high-quality shopping experience that our customers have come to expect from Ace Hardware.

Ace Rewards Day continues July 16, 2019, where all customers will receive 15% off qualifying online orders.

"We proudly recognize our Ace Rewards members and are thrilled to offer free delivery and great deals on this special shopping day as thanks for their continued loyalty," said Bill Kiss, Head of Digital, Retail and Innovation Strategy for Ace Hardware Corporation. "We are also excited to have new Ace Rewards members join and discover all the Rewards' program has to offer starting with special deals, coupons, and convenient shopping experiences both in-store and online at AceHardware.com."

Ace Rewards Day includes limited time deals on many name-brand items across several categories including power tools, outdoor power equipment, patio furniture, sheds, smokers and grilling accessories, smart home devices, pizza ovens, coolers and more.

Customers can sign-up for Ace Rewards online at Acehardware.com to gain access to the exclusive Ace Reward Day deals and free delivery.

*Participation and delivery area vary by store.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,200 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

