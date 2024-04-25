Ace Hardware Unveils Loud Mouth™ Barbeque

New Line of Sauces and Seasonings Invites Grilling Enthusiasts to Get LOUD About BBQ!

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move sure to set taste buds ablaze, Ace Hardware today announced the launch of Loud Mouth™ Barbeque – a revolutionary lineup of BBQ sauces and seasonings crafted to ensure that every bite is so unforgettable, it needs to be shared. Ace has long been a destination for all things grilling, and with the introduction of its latest innovation, the retailer aims to unite people through a passion for barbeque that's impossible to contain – because when it's this good, you gotta get LOUD!

"As we proudly launch Loud Mouth™ Barbeque, we're not just introducing a new product – we're igniting a flavor revolution in the world of BBQ," said Brian Wiborg, Senior Vice President of Merchandising. "We aim to be the BBQ destination in all the neighborhoods we serve, and our decision to develop Loud Mouth™ Barbeque was reinforced by the desire for bold, high-quality BBQ products at an affordable price point. We're excited to provide our customers with a flavorful adventure they'll want to embark on again and again."

Developed with quality ingredients and packed with bold flavors, each product in the lineup is carefully designed to leave a lasting impression on even the most discerning palates. From the tangy flavor of the "Boom Shaka-Laka" apple habanero BBQ sauce to the mouthwatering goodness of the "That's Poppin'" savory blended rub, Loud Mouth™ Barbeque offers something for every foodie. Whether you're a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard BBQ aficionado, there's no denying the impact of these flavor-packed products. The full line-up includes:

BBQ Sauces:



Boom Shaka-Laka – Apple Habanero BBQ Sauce, 19.4 oz

Kaa-Blamo! – Hot n' Spicy BBQ Sauce, 19.4 oz

Seasonings:

That's Poppin' – Savory Blend Rub, 5 oz

Mmmm Baby! – All Purpose Rub, 7.5 oz

Whoa There! – Smokey Sweet Rub, 6.2 oz

Uhh-Huh! – Hot n' Sweet Rub, 6.3 oz

Zowie! – Hot n' Spicy Rub, 6.3 oz

What truly sets Loud Mouth™ Barbeque apart is its accessibility. Recognizing that great flavor should be available to everyone, Ace has priced these products affordably without compromising on quality. The BBQ sauces are $8.99 for a 19.4-oz bottle, and the rubs are $6.99 per container, which vary in size by flavor. This commitment to accessibility ensures that customers can enjoy the thrill of bold BBQ flavors without breaking the bank.

With a focus on exceptional customer service and satisfaction, Ace Hardware is dedicated to helping customers find the perfect products for their grilling needs. Ace carries an impressive lineup of top brands in the department: Big Green Egg, Weber, Traeger, Blackstone, and many more, to ensure there's something to suit all grilling methods and preferences. Whether shopping in-store or online, customers can expect knowledgeable staff and fast, convenient shipping options.

With the launch of Loud Mouth™ Barbeque, Ace is once again proving its commitment to innovation and excellence in the world of BBQ. So, get ready to fire up the grill and experience the bold flavors of Loud Mouth™ Barbeque – available beginning this month and rolling out at participating Ace Hardware locations nationwide and online. To learn more, visit https://www.acehardware.com/loud-mouth-bbq.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit www.acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation