ACE Makes Fifth Straight Appearance on List of Indiana Best Places to Work

INDIANAPOLIS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education has been named one of the 125 Best Places to Work in Indiana for the fifth consecutive year.

The annual program, which began in 2006, is presented by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. This elite group of honorees were selected based on employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys.

"Being a Best Place to Work isn't just recognition or an award for us. It's who we are and it's how we behave," said KK Byland, ACE vice president of human resources. "Even in the most challenging of times, ACE will be a Best Place to Work. We certainly appreciate the honor, and we will continue to celebrate our passion for our mission."

As a 100 percent online institution with an already-remote workforce, ACE employees were able to adapt quickly to the changing landscape of 2020. They also were encouraged to still find ways to give back to their communities, resulting in 274 volunteer hours in September as part of the ACE Day of Service campaign and more than 1,300 hours for the entire year.

In addition, ACE established the COVID-19 Financial Hardship Scholarship Program in March 2020, providing $1,000 scholarships to 90 affected students. ACE also launched a free webinar series, the ACE Digital Toolbox, to provide online resources, tools and expertise to ACE students, alumni and institutional partners.

"While 2020 was certainly unprecedented, our employees were able to quickly pivot and continue serving the needs of our students and communities," said ACE president Shawntel Landry. "We work hard to maintain a culture that goes above and beyond for our students and allows employees opportunities at home and work to contribute to their communities and be present for their families."

The companies nominated for Best Places to Work in Indiana are invited to learn their official ranking at an event May 6. ACE previously was ranked No. 4 in the large-sized companies division in 2020, the No. 2 spot in the medium-sized companies division in 2019, No. 7 in 2018, and No. 6 in 2017.

