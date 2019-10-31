Ace of Trades - Disabled Couple Advocates for Wellness Using Veteran-Owned Assuaged Health Technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thane and Cynthia Murphy of Assuaged, Inc. are no strangers to physical and mental challenges. This once-bankrupt couple now lives a medically and financially debt-free life. Thane, a Marine Corps veteran, has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of the traumatic brain injury he suffered during active duty. The tragic events of 9/11 inspired Thane to join the military. Before starting boot camp, he was homeless, living in his truck and showering at 24-Hour Fitness.

Thane and Cynthia Murphy with President Ingrid Newkirk of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Thane and Cynthia Murphy of Assuaged at The Source Cafe with Arnel's Originals Flour

Cynthia was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome, a rare genetic birth defect that causes abnormalities of the face and skull. Her story is one of insecurity and at times, social torment. To date, she has endured 16 medically-necessary reconstructive plastic surgeries and faces more in the future.

The Murphys are disability activists empowering people to take charge of their own health using their award-winning proprietary mobile app Assuaged. As the couple previously suffered a myriad of diseases, they realized that eating organically nutritious foods to battle illness is challenging due to the scarcity of health resources and money. America spends 3.3 trillion dollars on preventable healthcare costs annually, and 400 billion dollars is allocated towards disabilities. This challenge inspired them to seek to bridge the gap between healthcare and self-care to meet the needs of healthy living as a method for longevity.

The Murphys bootstrapped $300k towards Assuaged using Thane's disability settlement funds and with the help of their celebrity developer Creative27 (iHerb & Dr. Dre's Beats app). Their digital solution curatively aims to combat the unbearable global burden of chronic disease. Assuaged was founded on the concept of the blue zones and in the region of Loma Linda, California – one of only five geographical areas in the world and the only one in the United States. Research has established that blue zones residents maintain supreme health and live past the age of one hundred.

Thane and Cynthia actively inspire people by sponsoring various charitable causes, running multiple Facebook groups, and giving back. To date, they've gifted four BAHA hearing aid devices valued over $5,000 to cranial facial families denied by medical insurance. Earlier this year, they collected a donation of 2,000 pounds of organic, gluten-free, vegan flour from Arnel's Originals on behalf of Golden Wing Helping Hands to help and feed the homeless. The flour was delivered to Helping Hands Pantry and Idlewild Thrift Shop.

The Murphys support causes that work avidly against inhumane animal cruelty. They recently donated $5,000 to PETA for their efforts in combating the animal abuse prevalent in our food/agriculture supply that they believe causes cancer and disease. In addition to their charitable efforts, they also sponsored America's Got Talent's Evie Clair to perform at Kiss the Monkeys Fashion for Compassion in Rancho Santa Fe, California, where they received the Members of the Year award.

Thane and Cynthia are going beyond charity and unifying people through love and compassion via the Assuaged lifestyle solution. Last week they placed their first Assuaged sticker on the outside window of The Source Café restaurant in Hermosa Beach, California. This sticker denotes handpicked restaurants and stores that are toxin-free and offer organic and vegan options.

Thane recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from Purdue University, specializing in Nutrition. He is now pursuing his Ph.D. in Holistic Medicine. Cynthia works as a craniofacial advocate, fashion model, writer, and graduate student. She is finishing a second Master's degree in Public Health while serving her internship at Patients Rising. Cynthia and her friend Candy Zavala, both born with Treacher Collins, will be walking on the modeling runway together on November 17th at the V-Inspired Fashion Show.

