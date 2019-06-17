Ace Parenthood With The Must-Have Flipz® Ja-HACK-et™ Designed To Hack Summertime Movie Snacking

A top-secret snack pouch to bring a full bag of Flipz® into the movies as a shareable snack

A Family Charades card game to keep the kids entertained during long ticket lines or movie previews

A rescue kit with wet wipes because…well, what parent never had a need for a wet wipe?

A portable phone charger (compatible with any USB cord) to keep your 857 apps functioning at top speed

A foldable beverage container to keep the fam well-hydrated and ready for more fun

A built-in, inflatable neck pillow in the back to make movie time even cozier

"We know that the summer movie time is a favorite family snacking occasion and that people tend to 'self snack' when they go," said Carlos Canals, Managing Director, pladis North America. "The new Flipz Ja-HACK-et is the must-have movie accessory this season, allowing the whole family to enjoy our signature chocolate-covered pretzels … and be ready for anything!."

Consumers can enter for a chance to win their very own Flipz® Ja-HACK-et™ this summer. Starting today through June 28, movie lovers can enter to win at Flipz.com/JaHACKet with no purchase necessary.

Perfect as a shareable treat with friends or the whole family, Flipz® is the deliciously fun snack for any time of the day. The product line includes the signature Flipz® Covered Pretzels (Milk

Chocolate, White Fudge, Caramel Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate, Birthday Cake) and newly-launched Flipz® Milk Chocolate Snack Mix combining Flipz covered pretzels and their best friends – popcorn, pretzels, and candy-coated chocolate pieces (and coming soon - White Fudge). These offerings can be purchased at retailers nationwide in the snack and candy aisles.

About pladis Global

Steeped in more than 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience, pladis is one of the world's leading snacking businesses. The company is home to beloved snack brands including Flipz®, DeMet's Turtles, and McVitie's. Named after the 'Pleiades' constellation, a group of seven stars visible from anywhere on earth, pladis retains the values and beliefs of the Ulker family; honesty, integrity, passion.

