Ace Pickleball Club Set to Crown National Champions at Annual Championship Series Tournament

The Championship Series was designed to reward competitive play in a community-first environment, giving Members across the country the opportunity to compete locally with the chance to advance to a national stage.

Inside the 2025 APC Championship Series

Winners of each Club-level championship earned qualification to the APC National Championship, where the top players from across the country will compete for a share of the $250,000 prize pool. Across the six events:

More than 7,000 player registrations were recorded nationwide

Over 2,000 players ultimately qualified for the National Championship

Events included Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles and a Team-based format

Qualified players competing in the National Championship represent 17 APC Clubs across the nation.

The number of participants significantly surpassed last year's total of 507, reflecting the continued growth of competitive pickleball at APC and beyond.

The 2026 APC National Championship

The 2026 APC National Championship will take place January 27 through February 1, 2026, hosted at Ace Pickleball Club in Roswell, Ga. Top qualified players will compete across multiple formats, divisions, and age brackets for national recognition and a share of the $250,000 prize pool, making it one of the largest amateur pickleball championships and prize pools in the country.

"We established the APC Championship Series to give our Members something competitive, fun, and rewarding to play for," said Brian Noble, Vice President of Pickleball Experience at Ace Pickleball Club. "What started as a competitive outlet has evolved into a defining pillar of the APC experience and one that blends community, competition, and opportunity at a national scale."

The APC Championship Series is supported by significant sponsors, including DoorDash , Hippo Lakes Luxury Safari Lodge , Carnival Cruise Line, Tyrol Pickleball, and Pilla Pickleball , whose partnerships elevated the competitive experience through exclusive member perks, onsite activations and enhanced event programming throughout the year and into the National Championship. Fresh off recent headlines, pickleball's top women's player Anna Leigh Waters will debut Pilla's new Neptune eyewear on-court at The Masters this week, an example of the caliber of partners featured across Ace Pickleball Club and at the APC National Championship.

A Pillar of the APC Member Experience

All APC Championship Series events are exclusive to Members and included as part of an active Ace Pickleball Club Membership. APC believes competitive pickleball should be accessible to everyone, which is why events span men's, women's, mixed, and team-based competition with age divisions for players under 50 and 50+ in a rotating pool-play format.

The 2026 Championship Series will continue to grow, with new Clubs joining the competition and even more players expected to qualify for nationals in 2027. These newly added Clubs reflect APC's rapid national expansion, with over 22 Clubs now open and more slated to launch in the coming months. APC is rapidly scaling its presence in key metropolitan areas like Fort Myers, Flo., Grand Rapids, Mich., Omaha, Neb. and more.

All tournaments in the APC Championship Series are free and exclusive to Members. Registration for each upcoming event opens roughly four weeks in advance and closes one week prior. To compete, players must maintain an active Membership at any Ace Pickleball Club location.

To learn more about the APC Championship Series, visit www.acepickleballclub.com/championships . To learn more about APC, visit www.acepickleballclub.com .

About Ace Pickleball Club

Ace Pickleball Club is a national pickleball franchise that delivers a unique open-play model with a Member-focused approach and all-inclusive pricing. APC offers pickleball on demand with no need to coordinate with other players, plan in advance, or reserve a spot. With over 22 locations open nationwide and more slated to open in 2026, Ace Pickleball Clubs offer professional-grade cushioned courts, a welcoming community, and the optimal climate-controlled playing experience for all skill levels. Whether you're looking for unlimited open play, clinics, social events, tournaments, or court reservations, Ace Pickleball Club has something for everyone. Visit us online at www.acepickleballclub.com to learn more.

