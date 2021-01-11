ACEC California Announces 2021 Engineering Excellence Awards

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Council of Engineering Companies, California (ACEC California) announced the 2021 recipients of its annual Engineering Excellence Awards. Projects were recognized for demonstrating an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement, and value. Fourteen projects earned the prestigious Honor Award distinction, twenty-five were recognized with Merit Awards, and twelve Commendation Awards were granted.

"In a year that has brought so much uncertainty to California's residents and economy, it is refreshing to step back and take a moment to honor the unwavering expertise and innovation in the Golden State," said Brad Diede, Executive Director of the American Council of Engineering Companies, California. "The engineering and land surveying firms and infrastructure projects showcased in this year's award program emphasize California's commitment to resiliency, sustainability, and the delivery and enhancement of transportation, water, healthcare, education, and LEED design projects that protect the public and deliver amazing results to both public and private clients."

The winner of the Golden State Award, an honor bestowed on the best overall project, will be announced at the Engineering Excellence Awards virtual celebration February 4, 2021. The awards celebration is also a fundraiser for the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation 501(c)3, which provides scholarship awards to graduate and undergraduate students that are recognized for their notable and outstanding academic achievements.

Honor Award winners are eligible to enter the national level Engineering Excellence Awards competition in Washington, DC. All Honor projects will be featured in our Engineering & Surveying Business Review in the Spring.

About ACEC California's Engineering Excellence Awards:

ACEC California's annual Engineering Excellence Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in engineering and land surveying projects completed by California firms. Entries are accepted into one of 12 project categories: studies, research and consulting engineering services; building/technology systems; structural systems; surveying and mapping technology; environmental; waste and storm water; water resources; transportation; special projects; small projects; energy; and industrial and manufacturing processes and facilities.

Photographs of award-winning projects can be found at https://www.acec-ca.org/page/2021EEAWinners

Honor Awards recipients include:

AECOM in San Diego, for their work on the San Elijo Lagoon Double Track in Encinitas.

BKF Engineers in San Jose, for their work on the Chilco Street Multi-Modal & Green Infrastructure Improvements in Menlo Park.

Cannon Corp. in San Luis Obispo, for their work on the Modjeska Park Underground Stormwater Detention and Infiltration System in Modjeska Park, Anaheim.

Degenkolb Engineers in San Francisco, for their work on the Stanford ChEM-H and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute in Stanford.

HDR Engineering, Inc. in Sacramento, for their work on the Southport Levee Improvement Project in West Sacramento.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. in Orange, for their work on the South Bay Bus Rapid Transit (South Bay Rapid) in San Diego.

Kleinfelder in San Diego, for their work on the UC San Diego Mesa Housing Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge in San Diego.

KPFF Consulting Engineers in Los Angeles, for their work on the Santa Monica City Hall East in Santa Monica.

Michael Baker International in San Diego, for their work on the Vista Village Trunk Sewer Project in Vista.

Moffatt & Nichol in San Diego, for their work on the Gilman Road Bridge in La Jolla.

Shannon & Wilson, Inc. in Glendale, for protecting Transcontinental Railroad tracks from a moving mud spring in Imperial County.

Stantec in San Francisco, for their work on the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Phase 2 in San Diego.

Syska Hennessy Group, SOM & Clark Construction in San Francisco, for their work on the Long Beach Civic Center, Port Headquarters and Billie Jean King Main Library in Long Beach.

T.Y. Lin International in Irvine, for their work on the Interstate 5 High Occupancy Vehicle Improvements Project between State Route 55 and State Route 57 in Santa Ana.

Merit Award recipients include:

AECOM in Oakland, for their work on the Kern River Bridge Improvement Project in Bakersfield.

BKF Engineers in Pleasanton, for their work on the Mission Boulevard Complete Streets Improvements Project in Hayward.

Brelje & Race Consulting Engineers in Santa Rosa, for their work on the Anderson Springs Wastewater Improvements, near Middletown.

GHD Inc. in Santa Rosa, for their work on the City of Ukiah, Ukiah Rail with Trail Project, Phases 1, 2, and 3 (The Great Redwood Trail) in Ukiah.

HDR Engineering, Inc. in Folsom, for their work on the Pinole-Hercules Water Pollution Control Plant Upgrade in Pinole.

Infrastructure Engineering Corporation in Poway, for their work on the University Heights Water Tower Seismic Retrofit in the city of San Diego.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. in San Diego, for their work on the Euclid Avenue Bicycle and Pedestrian Enhancements Project in National City.

Kleinfelder in San Diego, for their work on the Naval Base Coronado Coastal Campus Sewer Force Main Project in Coronado, San Diego.

Michael Baker International in Santa Ana, for their work on the

Cow Camp Road Bridge over Gobernadora Canyon in Unincorporated South Orange County;

Date Palm Drive Bridge Over Whitewater River in Cathedral City ;

; Laguna Beach Village Entrance in Laguna Beach ;

; Meredith International Centre in Ontario ;

; Moffett Drive Bridge in Tustin ; and

; and Santa Clara River Levee 3 Rehabilitation Project in Ventura County .

Michael Baker International in San Diego, for their work on the Imperial Beach Boulevard Enhancement Project in Imperial Beach.

Michael Baker International in Walnut Creek, for their work on the Interstate 880 Northbound Safety and Operational Improvements at 23rd and 29th Avenues in Oakland; and on the Telegraph Avenue Paving and Lane Conversion Project in Oakland.

MKN & Associates, Inc. in Arroyo Grande, for their work on the Templeton Eastside Force Main Project in Templeton.

MNS Engineers, Inc. & AECOM in Santa Barbara, for their work on the McHenry Avenue Corridor Improvements Project in San Joaquin County/Stanislaus County.

Mott MacDonald in San Jose, for their work on the Permanente Creek Flood Protection Improvements, McKelvey Park Site Project in Mountain View and Cupertino.

Nasland Engineering in San Diego, for their work on the Encinitas Coastal Rail Trail in Encinitas.

P2S Inc. in Long Beach, for their work on the Sacramento State, Ernest E. Tschannen Science Complex in Sacramento.

Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group in Fresno, for their work on the McMullin On-Farm Flood Capture and Recharge Project in Fresno County.

Psomas in Los Angeles, for their work on the Red Car Multi-Use Bridge in Los Angeles.

Syska Hennessy Group & HLW International LLP in Culver City, for their work on Project Héroe.

Commendation Award recipients include:

Berg & Associates, Inc. in San Pedro, for their work on the Wilmington Town Square Park in Wilmington.

Burns & McDonnell in Los Angeles, for their work on the Delta Air Lines Ground Support Equipment Maintenance Facility in Los Angeles.

Cornerstone Structural Engineering Group, Inc. in Fresno, for their work on the Central Avenue Bridge at Line F-6 Channel in Newark.

Kier + Wright in Livermore, for their work on the IPC Phase 1 Water Infrastructure Project in Tracy.

Michael Baker International in Santa Ana, for their work on the

"NCHRP Research Report 918: Approaches for Determining and Complying with TMDL Requirements Related to Roadway Stormwater Runoff" in Orange County ;

; Rancho Mission Viejo PA-3 and PA-4 ROMP in Rancho Mission Viejo;

Rancho Santa Margarita Hazard Mitigation Plant in Rancho Santa Margarita ; and

; and Soka University Expansion Project in Aliso Viejo .

PACE Advanced Water Engineering in Fountain Valley, for their work on the Las Virgenes - Triunfo Joint Power Authority Tapia Water Reclamation Facility Process Air Improvements Project in Calabasas.

Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group in Fresno, for their work on the Main Canal Reservoir in Stanislaus County.

QK in Visalia, for their work on the New Well, Tanks, Booster Pump Stations, and Pressure Sustaining Valves Project in Chowchilla.

Southstar Engineering & Consulting, Inc. in Riverside, for their work on the I-15 / Cajalco Road Interchange Improvements Project in Corona.

ACEC California is a statewide association representing over 1,000 private consulting engineering and land-surveying firms that average 20 employees each. ACEC California is dedicated to enhancing the consulting engineering and land surveying professions, protecting the general public and promoting the use of the private sector in the growth and development of our state. Our members provide services for all phases of planning, designing and constructing projects. For more information, visit www.acec-ca.org.

Contact: Kelly Garman

[email protected]

SOURCE American Council of Engineering Companies, California

Related Links

http://www.acec-ca.org

