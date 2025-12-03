ACEC California Announces New Executive Director and Key Leadership Promotions

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Engineering Companies of California (ACEC California) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Munzing as its new Executive Director, effective November 1, 2025.

Tyler brings a wealth of experience in association leadership and public policy advocacy and is well-positioned to lead ACEC California into its next chapter of growth and impact. His commitment to the engineering profession and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the industry will be invaluable as ACEC California continues to champion infrastructure investment, innovation, and professional excellence.

In addition to Tyler's appointment, ACEC California is proud to announce two key leadership promotions:

Voleck Taing has been named Director of Government Affairs , where she will lead ACEC California's legislative and regulatory advocacy efforts, strengthening relationships with policymakers and advancing the interests of member firms.

has been named , where she will lead ACEC California's legislative and regulatory advocacy efforts, strengthening relationships with policymakers and advancing the interests of member firms. Gaby Cervantes has been promoted to Government Affairs Advocate, expanding her role in shaping and supporting ACEC California's policy initiatives and ensuring members' voices are heard on critical issues impacting the engineering industry.

Outgoing Executive Director Brad Diede, who has served in the role with distinction for over a decade, will retire at the end of the year. Brad is assisting with the leadership transition through December 31, 2025, ensuring a smooth handoff and continued momentum for the organization.

"We are grateful for Brad's dedicated service and leadership," said Jason Matson (Kimley-Horn), current President of ACEC California, representing the ACEC California Board of Directors. "His contributions have strengthened our organization and positioned our member firms for continued success. We are excited to welcome Tyler, and celebrate Voleck and Gaby's well-deserved promotions, as we look forward to the future under Tyler's guidance."

For more information about ACEC California and its leadership, please visit www.acec-ca.org.

SOURCE American Council of Engineering Companies, California