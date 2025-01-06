ACEC California Announces 2025 Engineering Excellence Awards

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Council of Engineering Companies, California (ACEC California) announced the 2025 recipients of its annual Engineering Excellence Awards. Projects were recognized for demonstrating an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement, and value. Seventeen projects earned the prestigious Honor Award distinction, twenty-four were recognized with Merit Awards, and sixteen Commendation Awards were awarded.

"The 2025 Engineering Excellence Awards celebrate the extraordinary innovation and achievements of ACEC California engineering and land surveying firms," said Brad Diede, Executive Director of ACEC California. "Californians deserve exceptional infrastructure. The awards this year represent a wide range of projects including reliable water related and transportation systems, secure bicycle/pedestrian routes, habitat restoration and recreation, and structurally sound buildings. Our firms are passionately committed to transforming California, as showcased by these award-winning projects."

The winner of the Golden State Award, an honor bestowed for the best overall project, will be announced at the Engineering Excellence Awards Banquet on February 5, 2025. The awards celebration is also a fundraiser for the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation 501(c)3, which provides scholarship awards to graduate and undergraduate students who are recognized for their notable and outstanding academic achievements.

About ACEC California's Engineering Excellence Awards:

ACEC California's annual Engineering Excellence Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in engineering and land surveying projects completed by California firms. Entries are accepted into one of twelve project categories: studies, research and consulting engineering services; building/technology systems; structural systems; surveying and mapping technology; environmental; waste and storm water; water resources; transportation; special projects; small projects; energy; and industrial and manufacturing processes and facilities.

Honor Award winners are eligible to enter the national level Engineering Excellence Awards competition in Washington, DC.

Photographs of award-winning projects can be found at 2025 Engineering Excellence Award Winners - American Council of Engineering Companies of California.

Honor Award recipients include:

Anchor QEA in San Francisco, CA for their work on the National Park Service Scorpion Anchorage Pier Replacement.

Anser Advisory Management, LLC dba Anser part of Accenture in Irvine, CA for their work on the Long Beach Airport Terminal Area Improvements Airport Modernization Phase II.

Anser Advisory Management, LLC dba Anser part of Accenture in San Diego, CA for their work on the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority North First Avenue Bridge Over BNSF Railroad.

Arcadis U.S., Inc. in Los Angeles, CA for their work on the Sterling Natural Resource Center.

Arup in Los Angeles, CA for their work on the Delta Sky Way at LAX.

Arup in Los Angeles, CA for their work on the Gradient Canopy.

Atlas Technical Consultants in Rancho Cordova, CA for their work on the Caltrans Inertial Certification Program, Stop-and-Go Inertial Profiler Implementation Effort.

Biggs Cardosa Associates, Inc. in Orange, CA for their work on the Rosecrans/Marquardt Grade Separation.

BKF Engineers in Walnut Creek, CA for their work on the Brickyard Cove at McLaughlin Eastshore State Park.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. in Irvine, CA, Mary McGrath Architects in Oakland, CA, P2S Engineering Inc.in Long Beach, CA and Cornerstone Structural Engineering Group in Fresno, CA for their work on the Fireboat Station No.20 at the Port of Long Beach.

Kier + Wright and Schaaf & Wheeler in Santa Clara, CA for their work on the Boulder Creek Pipeline Replacement.

MNS Engineers, Inc. in Oakland, CA and HDR in Walnut Creek, CA for their work on the SFCTA Yerba Buena Island I-80/Southgate Road & Interchange.

NV5 and SDG&E in San Diego, CA for their work on the La Jolla 69 kV Buried Cable Replacement Project.

Parsons Corporation in Oakland CA for their work on the Interstate 80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project Phase 1: Pedestrian and Bicycle Overcrossing.

Stantec Consulting Services Inc. in Sacramento, CA for their work on the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Phase 1 Project.

Walter P Moore in San Diego, CA for their work on the Intuit Dome.

West Yost in Davis, CA for their work on the Regional Surface Water Supply Project.

Merit Award recipients include:

Albert A. Webb Associates in Riverside CA for their work on the North Indio Regional Flood Control Project.

Ardurra Group, Inc. in El Segundo, CA for their work on the Orangewood Avenue Improvements from State College Boulevard to the Santa Ana River.

Ardurra Group, Inc. in El Segundo, CA for their work on the Superior Avenue Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge and Parking Lot.

Cornerstone Structural Engineering Group in Fresno, CA for their work on the WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway Bridge Replacement and Track Overlay.

HDR in Irvine, CA for their work on the I-15/Railroad Canyon Road Interchange Reconstruction Project.

HDR in Irvine CA for their work on the Sepulveda Boulevard Bridge Widening Project.

HMH Engineers in San Jose, CA for their work on the US 101 / De La Cruz Blvd / Trimble Road Interchange Improvement.

Kennedy Jenks Consultants in Santa Clara, CA for their work on the Regional Environmental Sewer Conveyance Upgrades.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. in San Jose, CA for their work on the Vine Transit Maintenance Facility.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. in Sacramento, CA for their work on the Rocklin Road/Pacific Street Roundabout Design Services.

KOA Corporation in Monterey Park, CA for their work on the LADOT Safe Routes to School Shatto Place Redesign Quick Build Project.

Michael Baker International in San Diego, CA for their work on the Southeastern Live Well Center.

MKN & Associates, Inc. in Fresno, CA for their work on the Pasajero Groundwater Recharge Facility Project.

MNS Engineers, Inc. in Santa Barbara, CA for their work on the Santa Claus Lane Class 1 Bike Path.

NV5, Inc. in Fresno, CA for their work on the Veteran's Boulevard Interchange Project.

P2S LP in Long Beach, CA for their work on the California State University, Northridge Maple Hall.

Parsons Corporation in Pasadena, CA for their work on the Silicon Valley Clean Water- Front of Plant Project.

Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group in Visalia, CA for their work on the Okieville Recharge Basin Project.

Syska Hennessy Group, RMW Architecture & Interiors, GCI General Contractors, KPFF Consulting Engineers in San Francisco, CA for their work on the Supernal.

TranSystems in Santa Ana, CA for their work on the PS&E for I-5 Improvement project from Oso Parkway to Alicia Parkway.

TRC Companies in Rancho Cordova, CA for their work on the Elkhorn Boulevard Extension Project.

Verdantas Inc. in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. in Palm Desert, CA for their work on the Ontario Ranch Road Bridge over Cucamonga Creek.

Wagner Engineering & Survey, Inc. in Northridge, CA for their work on the Delta Sky Way Terminal 3 Modernization Program.

WSP USA in Costa Mesa, CA for their work on the Congressman Alan Lowenthal Global Trade and Education Center.

Commendation Award recipients include:

AtkinsRéalis in San Francisco, CA for their work on the Golden Gate National Recreation Area - China Beach Parking and Beach Access.

BKF Engineers in Newport Beach, CA for their work on the Pico Rivera Regional Bikeway.

Blackburn Consulting in West Sacramento, CA for their work on the Lookout Slough Tidal Habitat Restoration and Flood Improvement Project.

CSW Stuber-Stroeh Engineering Group Inc. dba CSWST2 in Pleasanton, CA for their work on the Third Street Rehabilitation & Safety.

Earth Systems in San Luis Obipso, CA for their work on the Golden Hill Road / Union Road Roundabout.

General Technologies and Solutions (GTS) in Los Angeles CA for their work on the Santa Monica 20th Street Pedestrian and Bicycle Connection.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. in Santa Clarita, CA for their work on the Ventura River Trail Improvements Project.

LCC Engineering & Surveying, Inc in Martinez, CA for their work on the City of Pleasant Hill Taylor Boulevard Improvements Project.

LCC Engineering & Surveying, Inc. in Martinez, CA for their work on the Lafayette Community Center Playground Renovation.

Michael Baker International in San Diego, CA for their work on the El Centro Courthouse.

Michael Baker International in San Diego, CA for their work on the Powerhouse Park Tot Lot Renovation.

Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group in Clovis, CA for their work on the Cross Valley Canal Pool No 8 Lining Project.

Psomas in San Diego, CA for their work on the Vine Street Mobility Hub.

Quad Knopf, Inc. dba QK in Clovis, CA for their work on the Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District Nitrate Removal.

SA Associates in Arcadia, CA for their work on the Centralized Groundwater Treatment System.

STV in Oakland, CA for their work on the Market Street Canopies and Escalators.

ACEC California represents over 1,000 engineering and land surveying firm offices and nearly 25,000 professionals who are involved in all aspects of the design, construction, and repair of California's residential, commercial, industrial, and public works infrastructure.

