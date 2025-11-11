ACECO Helps Keep Rescue Animals Warm and Clean with Vital Towel Donation

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACECO, through its Hoist Up! Outreach Initiative has donated more than 100 towels to the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County in response to a recent shortage impacting the shelter's daily animal care operations.

This donation comes at a crucial time, as the ARL faced an unexpected shortage due to illness spread through their kennels and a significant collector case that rendered many towels unusable. The donated towels play a vital role in the daily operations of the shelter, providing comfort, cleanliness and care for the animals. From lining kennels to drying and cleaning, these essentials are integral to maintaining a nurturing environment for the animals in the ARL's care.

"Supporting the ARL's mission to provide a safe and caring environment for animals is something we strongly believe in," said Desiree Pierson, Outreach & Development Executive Assistant at ACECO. "We are committed to making a positive impact in our community, and our Hoist Up! Outreach Initiative is just one way we can contribute to the well-being of animals in need."

The ARL of Berks County continues to work tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of the animals within their shelter. With this donation, ACECO is proud to support their efforts to keep the animals warm, clean and cared for, reinforcing the ARL's dedication to animal welfare.

