American Crane Demonstrates Community Commitment by Donating Over 27,000 Meals in Annual GRIT Day Celebration

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Crane & Equipment Corporation is proud to announce the successful packaging and donation of over 27,000 meals during their annual Employee Appreciation Day, known as GRIT Day. In partnership with Helping Harvest, the meals will support individuals and families facing food insecurity across Berks and Schuylkill Counties. This impactful effort, part of the company's Hoist Up! Outreach Initiative, was spearheaded by Stephanie Delibertis, Executive Director of Outreach and Development at American Crane. Her leadership and coordination played a key role in making the event a meaningful success.

ACECO employees in an assembly line packaging food for Helping Harvest

Held the day before Thanksgiving, GRIT Day brought American Crane employees together in a dynamic team building activity to package mac and cheese meals. These meals will be distributed through Helping Harvest's extensive network of over 350 community partners, reaching families, children and seniors in need. This contribution not only provides nourishment but it also provides a sense of comfort and support during the Holiday Season.

This initiative underscores American Crane's deep commitment to strengthening the communities it serves and reflects the company's dedication to fostering a compassionate, service-driven culture both inside and outside the workplace.

"We are immensely proud of our employees' dedication and impact they have made at GRIT Day," said Jeff Griesemer, President of American Crane. "This initiative is a powerful reflection of our values and our ongoing commitment to making a positive difference in the communities we live in."

The dedication shown during GRIT Day mirrors American Crane's workplace culture, which emphasizes teamwork, service and providing employees with the opportunity to make a difference both professionally and within the community.

