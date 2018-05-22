AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that Vince Angotti, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and taking 1x1 meetings at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference.
Details of the event are as follows:
Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Location: Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York
Presentation Time: 8:00 am ET, 5:00 am PT
The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors page at www.acelrx.com. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.acelrx.com.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The company has two product candidates including DSUVIA™ (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO™ outside the United States, with a proposed indication for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings, and Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, 15 mcg) being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in hospitalized patients.
For additional information about AcelRx's clinical programs, please visit www.acelrx.com.
