Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Location: Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York

Presentation Time: 8:00 am ET, 5:00 am PT

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors page at www.acelrx.com. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.acelrx.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The company has two product candidates including DSUVIA™ (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO™ outside the United States, with a proposed indication for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings, and Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, 15 mcg) being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in hospitalized patients.

For additional information about AcelRx's clinical programs, please visit www.acelrx.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acelrx-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-jefferies-2018-global-healthcare-conference-300652846.html

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.acelrx.com

