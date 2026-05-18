Acepeak Continues Its 2026 Industry Sponsorship Tour as Gold Sponsor of ITW USA

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acepeak today announced its official participation as a Gold Sponsor at ITW 2026, one of the global telecom industry's most influential connectivity events. The sponsorship highlights Acepeak's continued commitment to supporting international telecom collaboration and strengthening relationships across the wholesale voice, UCaaS, CCaaS, and VoIP ecosystem.

Acepeak

Rather than focusing solely on expansion, Acepeak is leveraging ITW 2026 as a strategic platform to connect directly with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Tier 1 carriers, wholesale voice providers, hyperscalers, cloud communication companies, and telecom resellers. These discussions will focus on aligning growth strategies, optimizing global voice infrastructure, enhancing partnership opportunities, and identifying new revenue streams in the rapidly evolving communications landscape.

A Commitment to Strategic Telecom Partnerships

Acepeak's presence at ITW 2026 reflects its dedication to long-term industry collaboration and partner-driven growth. During the event, the Acepeak leadership team will host dedicated meetings to:

Discuss Emerging Telecom Trends: Engaging with industry leaders on the transition toward AI-powered, cloud-first communication infrastructure.

Strengthen Global Partnerships: Exploring new interconnect agreements, UCaaS collaborations, and wholesale voice opportunities.

Showcase Technology Innovation: Demonstrating how Acepeak's proprietary telecom solutions help operators improve efficiency, reduce costs, and scale globally.

Delivering Carrier-Grade Innovation

As a trusted telecom technology provider, Acepeak continues to advance next-generation communication solutions designed for carriers, enterprises, and service providers worldwide:

Advanced UCaaS Platform: A complete white-label Unified Communications business phone system integrating cloud PBX, video conferencing, messaging, and collaboration tools — enabling telecom providers to launch enterprise-ready communication services with full control.

A complete white-label Unified Communications business phone system integrating cloud PBX, video conferencing, messaging, and collaboration tools — enabling telecom providers to launch enterprise-ready communication services with full control. Global Voice Termination: Secure, high-volume voice services powered by intelligent routing, advanced traffic optimization, and AI-driven fraud prevention technology.

Secure, high-volume voice services powered by intelligent routing, advanced traffic optimization, and AI-driven prevention technology. CCaaS Solutions: Scalable cloud contact center solutions designed for enterprises, BPOs, and customer support operations seeking enhanced performance and reliability.

Scalable cloud contact center solutions designed for enterprises, BPOs, and customer support operations seeking enhanced performance and reliability. Sovereign Infrastructure: Proprietary backbone infrastructure that empowers operators to modernize legacy systems and expand efficiently across global markets.

Expanding Global Presence Through Industry Sponsorships

Acepeak's participation at ITW USA 2026 continues its strong global sponsorship journey across the telecom industry. In 2026, Acepeak has actively participated in several leading international telecom events, including Capacity Middle East, GCCM London, and GCCM Central Asia, further strengthening its presence within the global connectivity ecosystem.

Through these major industry events, Acepeak continues to engage with MNOs, Tier 1 carriers, wholesale voice providers, cloud communication companies, and telecom partners worldwide to explore new business opportunities, strategic collaborations, and next-generation communication technologies.

This continued global event presence reflects Acepeak's long-term commitment to innovation, partnership-driven growth, and the future of AI-powered telecom infrastructure.

Supporting the Future of Global Connectivity

"Our participation as a Gold Sponsor at ITW 2026 demonstrates our belief that the telecom industry grows through strong partnerships, innovation, and continuous collaboration," said President Parisha Dahanak. "We look forward to meeting with global carriers and partners to discuss opportunities, strengthen relationships, and showcase how Acepeak's integrated communication solutions can drive mutual success in today's competitive telecom environment."

About Acepeak

Acepeak is a leading UCaaS provider for MNOs, MVNOs, and telecom providers around the world. As a Tier 1 carrier-grade global termination specialist, it delivers proprietary telecom infrastructure and direct wholesale connectivity to national carriers.

Owning its full end-to-end stack—including white-label UCaaS, CCaaS, high-volume voice termination, and AI-powered routing—Acepeak eliminates third-party dependencies and maximizes operator margins. With secure global interconnects and sovereign infrastructure, it empowers carriers, especially in emerging markets, to build scalable, cloud-ready communication ecosystems.

Media Contact

Acepeak Media Team

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.acepeak.com

Contact: +1 347 474 4009

SOURCE Acepeak