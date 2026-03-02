Acepeak Joins GCCM 2026 as Gold Sponsor in UK London

LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acepeak today announced its official participation as a Gold Sponsor at GCCM London 2026, one of the telecom industry's premier global carrier gatherings. This sponsorship reflects Acepeak's continued commitment to supporting major telecom events and strengthening partnerships across the global wholesale voice and VoIP ecosystem.

Rather than focusing solely on expansion, Acepeak is leveraging the London event as a strategic platform to meet face-to-face with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Tier 1 providers, wholesale voice providers, and VoIP resellers. These high-level discussions are centered around aligning business strategies, optimizing wholesale voice routes, enhancing VoIP termination partnerships, and identifying new revenue opportunities within the rapidly evolving global telecom market.

A Dedication to Partner-Centric Growth

Acepeak's presence at GCCM London is centered on the value of human-to-human business development. The Acepeak leadership team will be hosting dedicated sessions to:

Discuss Current Market Strategies: Engaging with partners to navigate the shift toward cloud-first and AI-driven communication models.

Engaging with partners to navigate the shift toward cloud-first and AI-driven communication models. Identify Business Opportunities: Exploring new bilateral agreements and wholesale voice partnerships that enhance global connectivity.

Exploring new bilateral agreements and wholesale voice partnerships that enhance global connectivity. Promote Product Innovation: Demonstrating how Acepeak's proprietary technology stack solves real-world operational challenges for carriers and their enterprise clients.

Showcasing Carrier-Grade Innovation

As a consistent supporter of the global telecom ecosystem, Acepeak continues to promote its full-stack communication solutions designed to improve operator margins and service reliability:

Advanced UCaaS Platform: A comprehensive, white-label Unified Communications business phone system —integrating cloud PBX, video conferencing, and instant messaging—enabling carriers to launch sophisticated services with zero third-party dependencies.

A comprehensive, white-label Unified Communications —integrating cloud PBX, video conferencing, and instant messaging—enabling carriers to launch sophisticated services with zero third-party dependencies. Global Voice Termination: High-volume, secure voice services powered by intelligent traffic management and AI-driven fraud protection.

High-volume, secure voice services powered by intelligent traffic management and AI-driven protection. Sovereign Infrastructure: Proprietary backbone technology that allows operators to modernize legacy networks and scale efficiently across international markets.

Strengthening the Industry Fabric

"Our participation as a Gold Sponsor is a testament to our belief that the telecom industry thrives on collaboration and consistent presence," said the president Parisha Dahanak. "We are in London to listen to our partners, discuss the current plan situations of our peers, and showcase how our integrated products can drive mutual success in a competitive global market."

About Acepeak

Acepeak is a leading UCaaS provider for MNOs, MVNOs, and telecom providers around the world. As a Tier 1 carrier-grade global termination specialist, it delivers proprietary telecom infrastructure and direct wholesale connectivity to national carriers.

Owning its full end-to-end stack—including white-label UCaaS, CCaaS, high-volume voice termination, and AI-powered routing—Acepeak eliminates third-party dependencies and maximizes operator margins. With secure global interconnects and sovereign infrastructure, it empowers carriers, especially in emerging markets, to build scalable, cloud-ready communication ecosystems.

