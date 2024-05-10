Acer Announces April Consolidated Revenues at NT$17.85 Billion, Marking 10 Months of Consecutive YoY Growth

TAIPEI, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for April at NT$17.85 billion with 29.1% growth year-on-year (YoY), and achieving 10 consecutive months of YoY growth. Consolidated revenues for year-to-April reached NT$76.68 billion with 15.7% growth YoY.

Some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

Notebook business revenues grew 27.7% YoY in April

Desktop business revenues grew 26.2% YoY in April

Chromebooks business revenues grew 93.4% YoY in April

Commercial business[1] revenues grew 14.3% YoY in April

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 31.0% of the group's total revenues in April and 29.6% year-to-April. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their April revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 221.9% YoY in April

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 19.8% YoY in April

Acer will announce new AI devices and solutions ahead of the upcoming Computex tradeshow, held from June 4 to 9 at the Taipei Nankang Exhibition Center, Hall 1.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer