Acer Announces Availability of New Swift 5 and Swift 3 Notebooks Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Swift 5 Verified as An Intel Evo Platform Notebook

The new Acer Swift 5 notebook is one of the industry's first to be verified [1] through Intel's Project Athena innovation program, as Intel ® Evo™ platform laptop design, and designed to deliver incredibly responsive mobile performance and immersive features that improve the overall experience, including instant wake, Intel Iris X e graphics, vibrant displays and the latest in connectivity. In addition, it features an all-day battery that can be fast-charged, yielding four hours of use from only a 30-minute charge.

The Acer Swift 3 notebook designs are a part of Intel's Project Athena innovation program and targeting verification, pending further tuning, to utilize the Intel Evo platform badge.

"The new Acer Swift notebook lines represent a substantial leap forward in performance, responsiveness and usability for our customers who are cultivating a unique blend of work, life and passion-projects on-the-go," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Acer took meticulous care to ensure that all aspects of the design were elevated to match the best-in-class experience the Intel Evo platform provides to help our customers achieve more."

Swift 5: Portable Sophistication with Antimicrobial Properties

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) ultrathin-and-light notebook marries an uber-stylish design with the latest performance technology. Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors and verified[1] to meet the requirements of an Intel Evo platform, the Swift 5 has the power and performance to seamlessly run multiple applications and provides up to 17 hours of battery life[3] for all-day productivity. The Swift 5 can handle video, graphics and more on-the-go with new Intel Iris Xe graphics.[4]

The impressive capabilities of the Swift 5 are matched by its sophisticated aesthetics. The premium magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum chassis is durable yet lightweight; it weighs about 1 kg (2.29 lbs). The specially-designed hinge elevates the device when the screen is opened, which improves ergonomics while typing, provides better thermal performance and keeps the focus on the vibrant 14-inch Full HD display. Boasting a 340-nit brightness[4] rating and covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut, the display is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides, resulting in a 90% screen-to-body ratio and creating an immersive viewing experience and more compact form factor.

The Swift 5's touchscreen display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass[2], which has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms. Additionally, users have the option to further include an antimicrobial solution[2] on the touchpad, keyboard and all covers of the device.

Swift 3: Performance and Portability in Two Different Display Choices

Providing an ideal balance between performance and design, two models in the Acer Swift 3 line will be powered by new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors and are a part Intel's Project Athena innovation program. The Swift 3 notebooks are currently targeting verification, pending further tuning, to utilize the Intel Evo platform badge.

The two new Swift 3 models have a sleek metal chassis, the latest technology including Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt™ 4.[4] Customers will also enjoy a fast and reliable Internet connection with WiFi 6 (Gig +).

The new Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) maximizes viewing with a productivity-boosting and vibrant 13.5-inch display with 2256 x 1504 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio for 18% more vertical viewing and less need to scroll. In addition, the display covers 100 percent of the sRGB color range and has a 400-nit brightness[4] rating. The Swift 3 (SF313-53) provides up to 18 hours of battery life[3] for more than all-day productivity. Plus, the lightweight and durable aluminum and magnesium-aluminum design makes the Swift 3 (SF313-53) easy to transport anywhere; it measures only 15.95 mm (0.63 inch) thin, weighing just 2.62 pounds (1.19kg).

Featuring a svelte and stylish design, the new Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) has an aluminum chassis and a magnesium-aluminum palm rest. The Swift 3's ultra-narrow 0.22-inch bezels enhance the compact frame and provide a screen-to-body ratio of up to 82.73 percent, keeping the focus on the vibrant images on the Full HD 14-inch display. Weighing just 2.65 pounds (1.2kg) and measuring just 15.95 mm (0.63 inch) thin, the Swift 3 is easy to carry by hand, and fits easily into a briefcase or book bag.

Both new Swift 3 models have a backlit keyboard, utilize fast and reliable SSD storage and support up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory. In addition, they support Windows Hello via a fingerprint reader for easy and more secure logins.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and a 14-inch Full HD display will be available in North America in November starting at USD 999.99.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and a 13.5-inch 2K display will be available in North America in November starting at USD 799.99.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and a 14-inch Full HD display will be available in North America in November starting at USD 699.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] As measured by industry benchmark and Representative Usage Guides testing and unique features of 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. Intel's comprehensive laptop innovation program Project Athena ensures designs are tested, measured and verified against a premium specification and key experience indicators. For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit www.intel.com/Evo. [2] All antimicrobial solutions including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass do not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit. [3] Listed battery life is based on testing using video playback. The test clip loops and continues to run, without interruption or any other inputs, until the battery is drained. Stated battery life is for comparison purpose only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, video chip format andmfeatures used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. Battery life test configuration: 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7, Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics, FHD, SSD only, 16GB of LPDDR4X memory. Battery life test condition: LCD brightness 150 nits, connected headphones, WLAN off, Bluetooth off and Better Battery Mode on. [4] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability.

