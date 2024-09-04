Acer Launches New Additions to Vero Line with Eco-friendly LED Projectors

Editor's Summary:

The new Acer Vero PD2 Series projectors are equipped with the latest Gen 4 LED light source, enhancing brightness by up to 18.5% compared to previous models [ 1 ]

"Green But Mean" projectors unleash high resolution, impressive brightness, and remarkable color precision with image-boosting features; Acer ColorPurity+, ColorSafe II, and 120% support for REC 709 color gamut

Designed with sustainability in mind, they feature Acer EcoProjection for enhanced power efficiency, lifespans of up to 30,000 hours, improved energy-saving capabilities of up to 42% [ 2 ] , and are made with 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in their chassis [ 3 ]

The Acer Vero PD2528ic is equipped with Full HD resolution and a 3,200 ANSI lumens diode for exceptional details, and is shipped with an Acer wireless dongle for convenient wireless projection and screen mirroring [ 4 , 5 ]

With its WXGA resolution and 3,700 ANSI lumens LED light sources, the Acer Vero PD2328 offers enduring clarity, precision, and brightness

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled two new projectors in its eco-friendly Vero product line; the Acer Vero PD2528ic and the Acer Vero PD2328. Both projectors are designed to equip businesses and consumers with high-performance, energy-efficient technology, making these excellent choices for those looking to reduce their ecological footprint.

Stunning Image and Color Projection with Gen 4 LED Lighting Technology

The latest Gen 4 LED light source enhances the brightness of the new Acer PD2 Series projectors by up to 18.5% compared to the previous generation[1], allowing for high-light output of up to 3,700 ANSI lumens[3] and making them great options for home cinema or meeting room setups. These deliver excellent color performance with support for 120% of the REC 709 color space and offer 1.5 times wider coverage compared to traditional lamp-based projectors. Plus, their 0.65-inch DMD chip power their high and dynamic contrast ratios of 50,000:1 for vibrant visuals and image quality, even when showing low-light frames.

The Acer Vero PD2328 is available with a WXGA (1280x800) resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 3,700 lumens of brightness, while the Acer Vero PD2528ic features an FHD (1920x1080) resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 3,200 ANSI lumens. Acer LumiSense technology helps bring content to life, even in dark settings. Color-boosting technologies such as Acer ColorPurity+, ColorBoostLED, and ColorSafe II deliver consistent, natural, and vivid colors for more expressive displays, plus LED Color Saturation and help reproduce true-to-life color balance. Acer's BluelightShield also mitigates the negative effects of potential blue light exposure and helps protect the eyes from damage or straining.

Environmentally and Economically Friendly

These projectors feature Acer EcoProjection technology, which ultimately helps save on power consumption and replacement costs. The devices automatically enter Eco mode and dim the light source to 60% power when no input signal is detected and perform a safety shutdown after a certain period of inactivity. These projectors are lamp and mercury-free, helping extend their lifespan to up to 30,000 hours and improve energy efficiency by up to 42% compared to lamp-based models. They also incorporate 50% PCR plastic on the chassis and 100% recyclable packaging.

Greater Usability and Functionality

The PD2 Series Vero projectors are lightweight and compact, reflecting their light impact on the environment. Weighing just 2.6 kg and 11.8 inches in width, these can easily fit into any space or be mounted on any docking station at home or at work.

The Vero PD258ic is shipped with wireless projection and screen mirroring[4,5] capabilities with an Acer wireless dongle built in. Users can enjoy quick and seamless screen mirroring from a smartphone or PC without the need to install additional apps.

Being highly durable, both projectors can withstand 24 hours of continuous projection during a prolonged period of use, especially useful for public displays or museum exhibitions. Acer's new Vero projectors also come with a built-in 10 W speaker, providing powerful sound and eliminating the need for external audio devices. Paired with HDMI 3D[6] support, movies and games come to life with greater depth and more engaging stereoscopic visuals.

Installation is easy and flexible with Auto Keystone Correction which automatically fixes vertical distortions and the Auto Celling Mount gravity sensor that detects the projectors' mounted positioning and instantly rotates projected images by 180o to ensure the correct orientation.

Low Total Cost of Ownership

Compared with traditional lamp-based projectors, the Acer Vero LED projectors offer a lower total cost of ownership. Since they are lamp-free, this eliminates the need for lamp replacements throughout their life cycle. Thanks to the sealed engine design, the projectors' internal systems are protected from dust damage, helping save on cleaning and repair fees as well.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Vero PD2528ic projector will be available in EMEA in December, starting at EUR 799.

The Acer Vero PD2328 projector will be available in EMEA in January 2025, starting at EUR 599.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer Press Room to see all announcements.

Specifications

Model name Acer Vero PD2528ic Display panel 0.65" DMD Resolution 1080p (1920x1080) Brightness 3,200 ANSI Lumens (Standard), 2,560 ANSI Lumens (ECO), (Compliant with ISO 21118 standard) Aspect ratio 16:9 (Native), 4:3 (Supported) Throw ratio 1.49~1.64 (61"@2m) Zoom ratio 1.1X Contrast ratio 50,000:1 Lamp life 20,000 Hours (Standard), 30,000 Hours (ECO) Projection lens F = 2.56 ~ 2.88 f = 22 ~ 24.1mm, Manual Zoom & Focus Keystone correction +/-40° (Vertical, Manual & Auto) Noise level 29 dBA (ECO) Input interface HDMI 1.4a (Video, Audio, HDCP 1.4) x 2 Output interface PC Audio (Stereo mini jack) x 1 DC Out (5V/1.5A, USB Type-A) x 1 Control interface RS232 (D-sub) x 1 Dimension 299.4 x 223.8 x 107.5 mm (w/ feet) (11.8" x 8.8" x 4.7") Weight 2.6 Kg (5.73 lbs)

Model name Acer Vero PD2328 Display panel 0.65" DMD Resolution WXGA (1,280x800) Brightness 3,700 ANSI Lumens (Standard), 2,960 ANSI Lumens (ECO), (Compliant with ISO 21118 standard) Aspect ratio 16:10 (Native), 4:3/16.9 (Supported) Throw ratio 1.55~1.7 (60"@2 m) Zoom ratio 1.1X Contrast ratio 50,000:1 Lamp life 20,000 Hours (Standard), 30,000 Hours (ECO) Projection lens F = 2.4 ~ 2.5, f = 22 ~ 24.1mm, Manual Zoom & Focus Keystone correction +/-40° (Vertical, Manual, & Auto) Speaker 10 W x1 Noise level 29 dBA (ECO) Input interface VGA/Component Video (D-sub) x 1 HDMI1.4a (HDCP 1.4) x 2 Composite Video (RCA) x 1 PC Audio (3.5mm mini jack) x 1 Output interface Analog RGB (D-sub) x 1, PC Audio (3.5mm mini jack) x 1, DC Out (5V/1.5A, USB Type A) x 1 Control interface RS232 (D-sub) x 1 Dimension 299.4 x 223.8 x 107.5 mm (w/ feet) (11.8" x 8.8"x 4.2") Weight 2.6 Kg (5.73 lbs)

[1] Compared to the Acer PD2527i and Acer PD2528ic models. [2] Energy efficiency is in comparison to LED model Acer Vero PD2328 and lamp model Acer G550. [3] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. [4] Wireless dongle is required for wireless projection. Wireless dongle is a standard accessory. [5] Additional device must support Miracast technology. [6] Support HDMI® 1.4a 3D specifications. A compatible 3D content playback device and 3D goggles are required to enjoy 3D content.

