Acer Announces Full ConceptD Pro Family of Notebooks Featuring NVIDIA Quadro GPUs

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced its ConceptD Pro series notebook family with NVIDIA® Quadro® GPUs and 9th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, built for peak performance and long-hours of uninterrupted use. The Pro series with Windows 10 meets the stringent requirements of cutting-edge applications in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics. Following ConceptD's timeless design language, the notebooks also feature amber backlit keyboards for understated yet professional styling. A new ConceptD monitor, the CM2241W, was also announced, to further complete Acer's line of PANTONE-Validated monitors for creators.

As part of the RTX Studio laptop program, ConceptD Pro series notebooks with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs are among the first notebooks to support real-time ray tracing and advanced AI capabilities.

"We're excited to bring NVIDIA Quadro GPU options across our entire creator PC portfolio for the most demanding professional and enterprise customers," said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer. "Combined with the power of 9th Gen Intel Core processors, these powerful workhorses will help creators focus on being creators whether in the office or on-the-go."

"Whether designing complex 3D animations, editing high-resolution video, or conducting virtual walkthroughs of building designs, Acer customers can now do their best work from anywhere," says Bob Pette, Vice President of Professional Visualization, NVIDIA. "That's because the massive computing muscle necessary to power these capabilities is a task our Quadro RTX GPUs are perfectly suited for."

"Intel knows creators have the highest standards and demanding compute needs, which is why we develop products that are optimized for real world performance that matters," said Chris Walker, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Client Platforms in the Client Computing Group, Intel. "9th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, including the Intel Core i9, are a perfect match for the ConceptD portfolio, providing the best premium performance and platform technologies for creators to speed up workloads and enable them to do their best work."

ConceptD 9 Pro - Designed for Power and Collaboration

The ConceptD 9 Pro sits at the top of the Pro series and is an innovative creator notebook thanks to Acer's CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge™. This allows the 17.3-inch 4K display (3840 x 2160) to flip, extend and recline for convenient collaboration between team members. The display is PANTONE-Validated and covers 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut with unparalleled Delta E <1 color accuracy.

The ConceptD 9 Pro features up to 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processors for premium, multi-threaded performance and up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX™ 5000 graphics aimed at AI/deep learning, engineering simulations and large animation studios requiring power, flexibility and cross-compatibility. A Wacom® EMR stylus is also included and magnetically attaches to the ConceptD 9 Pro. The stylus delivers unsurpassed usability and fast accurate control with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. In addition to sketching and drawing, users can take notes or highlight key points as they develop concepts together. The ConceptD 9 Pro is part of the RTX Studio program.

ConceptD 7 Pro - Power and Flexibility in a Lightweight Design

Shipping with a 15.6-inch 4K display, Acer's ConceptD 7 Pro is designed for powerful on-the-go performance and part of the RTX Studio program. At only 17.9 mm thin and weighing just 2.1 kg, its sleek design makes it perfect for users seeking the best balance between power and portability. It features up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for compute intensive workloads that demand performance, while powerful NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU options are ideal for data scientists, software developers, engineers and professional design studios who demand power, flexibility and compatibility that is tested with all certified professional software applications. In addition, the ConceptD Palette offers a friendly UI for quickly adjusting preferred color profiles and monitoring system controls.

ConceptD 5 Pro - Premium Production on the Move

Part of the RTX Studio program and available in 15.6- and 17.3-inch IPS[1] display options, both with a stunning 4K UHD resolution, the new ConceptD 5 Pro series is perfect for complex CAD design, animation and simulation workflows. Up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 graphics are also included for architects, 3D animators, special effects producers and small design studios. A premium metal chassis offers durability and the PANTONE-Validated display is built for creators, with a wide color gamut that matches 100% of the Adobe RGB color space for precise color replication.

ConceptD 3 Pro – Quiet with Decent Performance

The most accessible member of the ConceptD Pro series, the ConceptD 3 Pro is for digital natives such as photographers, industrial design students, interior and graphic designers as well as social media mavens such as YouTuber streamers. Equipped with up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA Quadro T1000 graphics, the ConceptD 3 Pro allows users to process all their media with true color reproduction and runs comfortably quiet at less than 40 dB. Designed for ease of use on the move, users can login via a touch of the built-in fingerprint reader through Windows Hello for easy and more secure access.

ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 3 – Powerful and Precise

Aiming also at creators who appreciate timeless design, Acer released the updated ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 3 notebooks. Both featuring up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors for the performance needed to wait less and do more, the new ConceptD 5 comes in both 15- and 17-inch display options and has been upgraded with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs for those seeking power and mobility. The ConceptD 3 looks beautifully clean with its optional pristine white finish and runs silently so users can focus on their designs. Its NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU provides plenty of power on the go to complete professional creations with speed and accuracy.

New ConceptD Monitor- CM2241W

The new ConceptD CM2241W is a stylish desktop monitor ideal for users who want to add an external display to their workstation. It features an attractive slim bezel, excellent color accuracy supporting 99% of the Adobe RGB color gamut and hyper-smooth viewing with a refresh rate up to 75 Hz.

Pricing & Availability

The ConceptD 9 Pro will be available in EMEA in November starting at EUR 5,499; in North America in November, starting at USD 5,799.99; and in China in Q4, starting at RMB 49,999.

The ConceptD 7 Pro will be available in EMEA in November starting at EUR 2,599; in North America in September, starting at USD 2,699.99; and in China in Q4, starting at RMB 24,999.

The ConceptD 5 Pro will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 2,499; in North America in December, starting at USD 1,999.99; and in China in Q4, starting at RMB 15,999.

The ConceptD 5 will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 1,999; in North America in December, starting at USD 1,799.99; and in China in Q4, starting at RMB 12,999.

The ConceptD 3 Pro will be available in EMEA in November starting at EUR 1,499; in North America in November, starting at USD 1,699.99; and in China in Q4, starting at RMB 8,999.

The ConceptD 3 will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,199; in North America in November, starting at USD 999.99; and in China in Q4, starting at RMB 6,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

The new ConceptD notebooks were unveiled today at the next@acer press event held in Berlin, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com.

