Acer Announces Its First Copilot+ PC, the Swift 14 AI Laptop

Powered by Snapdragon X Series Platforms, the Swift 14 AI ushers in a new AI era with brand new experiences

The Swift 14 AI, Acer's first Copilot+ PC, comes in a thin-and-light aluminum chassis design, and a range of optimized AI features to support enhanced productivity and mobility

Powered by Snapdragon ® X Series platforms [1] with an integrated NPU that delivers 45 Trillions of Operations Per Second (TOPS), Acer's Swift 14 AI is supercharged to deliver a quantum leap in performance, all-day battery life, and new AI experiences

TAIPEI, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today launched its first Copilot+ PC with the Swift 14 AI laptop, in collaboration with Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ushering in a new AI era with brand new user experiences and AI capabilities on Windows 11. The Swift 14 AI has multiple device models, powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms[1], and both feature one of the world's fastest NPUs for laptops to enable on-device AI processing. Users can streamline everyday tasks with smarter PC functions and tackle complex workloads more effectively.

"Engineered for AI from the inside out, the Swift 14 AI is the first among many Acer Copilot+ PCs to come," said Jerry Kao, COO, Acer Inc. "These next-generation AI PCs see significant leaps in AI processing power, unlocking brand new experiences that we know users will love."

"It's exciting to collaborate with Acer to bring AI technology to its Windows PC range of devices from sleek ultrabooks to powerful gaming rigs. Our collaboration has been crucial in delivering productive and secure PCs that cater to a broad spectrum of customers while also balancing style and performance with affordability, making technology accessible to a wider audience while also focusing on sustainability. With Acer's launch of its Copilot+ PC, the Swift 14 AI laptop, we will bring new AI experiences to life for customers, taking advantage of on-device and cloud AI to empower individuals and organizations to achieve more," states Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp.

"The Swift 14 AI is a remarkable device that demonstrates the power, performance and intelligence capabilities of the Snapdragon X Elite platform," said Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Compute & Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Powered by the world's fastest NPU for laptops and high-performance CPU cores, the Swift 14 AI delivers groundbreaking AI, enhanced productivity and creativity, making Acer's new device a game-changer in the world of AI-enabled laptops."

Snapdragon X Series Platforms: Powering the Next-Generation AI PCs

The Snapdragon® X Series processors are built for AI and are designed to be among the most powerful, intelligent, and power efficient processors created for Windows in its class today. The new Acer Swift 14 AI, powered by Snapdragon X Elite[1], features 12 high-performance CPU cores[1] on a 4nm process node, integrated Qualcomm Adreno™ GPU of 3.8 TFLOPS, and Qualcomm Hexagon™ NPU capable of 45 TOPS. It is also equipped with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X-8533 memory and up to 1 TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD to enhance system performance and navigate demanding multi-tasking workloads across productivity, creativity, and immersive entertainment scenarios without sacrificing power. Paired with the hundreds of premium apps that are optimized for Arm-compatible architecture, Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors enable user experiences that run smoothly and efficiently.

A New AI Era Begins with Copilot+ PCs

The new Swift 14 AI has been optimized with powerful AI, unlocking new productivity, creativity, and communication experiences.

With Recall[2], users can easily find anything they have seen on their PC by simply describing the clues they remember. With an explorable timeline, users can easily scroll across time to get back to apps, documents, or messages they previously used. Live Captions[2,3] with live translations provides automatic speech captions and conducts translations in real-time of any live or pre-recorded video from 44 languages into English.

To spark imagination and creative abilities, visual or written prompts can now be used to co-create AI images and texts on the device with Cocreator[2,3]. Auto Super Resolution[2] automatically upscales graphics resolution and frame refresh rates of games in real-time to deliver the visuals players crave without taking a hit on performance. For those who always want to look and sound their best while better engaging their audience in video calls, Windows Studio Effects[2,3] helps to automatically improve lighting conditions and cancel out unwanted noise. It can also be used to activate three artistic filters on any video platform via Quick settings, allowing users to express themselves in new and creative ways during video calls. And Copilot, the everyday AI companion, is accessible via a single click of the dedicated Copilot key.

Premium Design and Features

As a reflection of its modern capabilities and usability, the Swift 14 AI sports a refined Copilot+ PC-exclusive design, highlighted by a unique AI icon stamped on the cover of the thin-and-light chassis and an Activity Indicator on the touchpad that illuminates when the device or Copilot is activated. The laptop features a 14.5-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for 100% sRGB color gamut. It is available with edge-to-edge touchscreen options and comes with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Certification 2.0[1] to help minimize the effects of harmful blue light without sacrificing color accuracy. A 180-degree hinge design provides the flexibility of a different user mode and enables easy opening of the aluminum cover with one hand.

A 1440p QHD IR webcam with a triple microphone array[1] and privacy shutter supports Acer's suite of AI-boosted conferencing tools in Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 to ensure users always look and sound their best. These can be swiftly calibrated thanks to Acer QuickPanel which intuitively appears when the device's webcam or microphone has been switched on. A dedicated key directs users to the Red Dot Design Award-winning AcerSense™ app for device management and a library of AI features available on the device through the Experience Zone.

This Copilot+ PC comes with Windows Hello that supports biometric and facial recognition login for quick and secure access. Sustainability remains a vital pillar for Acer's next-generation products, with the Swift 14 AI utilizing PCR plastic in the device, shipping with 100% recyclable packaging, and receiving the EPEAT Gold certification for its compliance with the highest EPEAT criteria. The device also boasts Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth™ 5.4 connectivity to deliver speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps and low network latency of under 2 ms, plus a host of generous port selections including two USB Type-C and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports for added flexibility.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-11) will be available in North America in July, starting at USD 1,099, and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the Acer Press Room to see all announcements.

Specifications

Name Acer Swift 14 AI Model SF14-11/ SF14-11T Operating System Windows 11 for ARM64 Processors Snapdragon™ X Elite X1E-78-100 processor (12 cores up to 3.4 GHz, integrating Qualcomm Hexagon™ NPU AI Engine up to 45 TOPs) Snapdragon™ X Plus X1P-64-100 processor (10 cores up to 3.4 GHz, integrating Qualcomm Hexagon™ NPU AI Engine up to 45 TOPs) Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™, up to 3.8 TFLOPS Screen 14.5" WQXGA (2560x1600) Display with IPS Technology, 120 Hz, 16:10 aspect ratio 100% sRGB, TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Certified 2.0[1], Touchscreen option Memory Up to 32 GB dual-channel LPDDR5X-8533 SDRAM Storage Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, NVMe Camera 1440p QHD IR camera, with Privacy Shutter and Triple-mic support Audio DTS® X Audio, dual speakers Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting DisplayPort, USB charging), Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, headphone/speaker jack Battery 75 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 16 hours[4] Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 or above Features Microsoft Copilot+ Copilot Key, AcerSense™ + Experience Zone + AcerSense key, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Activity Indicator, Backlit keyboard Dimensions 322.6 (W) x 225.95 (D) x 14.9 (H) mm [12.7 (W) x 8.9 (D) x 0.59 (H) inches] Weight 1.36 kg (2.99 lbs.)

[1] Specifications may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability. [2] Next Gen features, including LIST OF FEATURES if named or shown are hardware dependent at initial launch, and will be installed via Windows Update when available (free download; ISP fees apply). Timing of feature delivery may vary by device and market. [3] Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. Content-based and storage limitations apply. See [ https://aka.ms/nextgenaipcs ]. [4] Battery life for Swift 14 AI (SF1411/SF14-11T with 2560x 1600 panel an 75Wh battery) measured under specific test settings and conditions using Web Browsing as the benchmark. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and feature utilized. Performance variations also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display and resolution, etc.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

