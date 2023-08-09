Acer Announces July Consolidated Revenues at NT$17.72 Billion, Growing 1.5% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for July at NT$17.72 billion with 1.5% growth year-on-year (YoY), and for year-to-July at NT$128.41 billion, down 23.6% YoY. Businesses other than computers and displays contributed 29.0% of total revenues during both periods.

Acer has seen its computers business bottom out, returning to YoY growth in July. Other business highlights include:

  • Vero eco-conscious line revenues in July grew 138.2% YoY
  • Chromebook business revenues in July grew 58.3% YoY
  • Acerpure Inc. revenues in July grew 22.5% YoY
  • Acer Mobile Power System Inc. revenues in July grew 1,630.4% YoY
  • Servex (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. revenues in July grew 33.4% YoY
  • Bluechip Infotech Pty. Ltd. revenues in July grew 20.0% YoY

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

