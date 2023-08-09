Acer Announces July Consolidated Revenues at NT$17.72 Billion, Growing 1.5% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for July at NT$17.72 billion with 1.5% growth year-on-year (YoY), and for year-to-July at NT$128.41 billion, down 23.6% YoY. Businesses other than computers and displays contributed 29.0% of total revenues during both periods.

Acer has seen its computers business bottom out, returning to YoY growth in July. Other business highlights include:

Vero eco-conscious line revenues in July grew 138.2% YoY

Chromebook business revenues in July grew 58.3% YoY

Acerpure Inc. revenues in July grew 22.5% YoY

Acer Mobile Power System Inc. revenues in July grew 1,630.4% YoY

Servex ( Malaysia ) Sdn. Bhd. revenues in July grew 33.4% YoY

