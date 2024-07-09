Acer Announces June Consolidated Revenues at NT$28.19 Billion, Marking 12 Months of Consecutive YoY Growth, and Highest in 24 Months

TAIPEI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for June at NT$28.19 billion with 33.4% growth month-on-month and 7.1% growth year-on-year (YoY), achieving 12 consecutive months of YoY growth. Consolidated revenues for year-to-June reached NT$126.00 billion with 13.8% growth YoY, while revenues from the personal computers and displays[1] business grew 16.9% in Q2 and 15.8% YoY year-to-June.

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 27.6% of the group's total revenues in June and 28.6% year-to-June. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their June revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 163.0% YoY in Q2 and 106.4% YoY year-to-June

Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 32.8% YoY in Q2 and 22.5% YoY year-to-June

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 8.8% YoY in Q2 and 22.4% YoY year-to-June

After acquiring an office building in Santa Clara, California, USA, Acer's subsidiaries Acer Cyber Security Inc, AEB and Weblink are moving into newly purchased office space located in Nangang, Taipei City, Taiwan, marking Acer's long-term commitment to business sustainability.

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

