Acer Announces Latest Lineup of Consumer Notebooks Across Swift, Spin and Aspire Series

Editor's Summary

The new Swift 3 X features 11th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors and the new Intel ® Iris ® X e MAX discrete graphics solution to offer professionals powerful on-the-go performance

features 11th Gen Intel Core processors and the new Intel Iris X MAX discrete graphics solution to offer professionals powerful on-the-go performance A new Spin model featuring an Acer Active Stylus provides style-conscious professionals with a flexible experience and expanded screen real-estate

New models in the industry-leading Aspire range to get the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 GPUs

TAIPEIOct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced a suite of powerful new consumer notebooks across its popular Swift, Spin and Aspire series, all featuring the performance of new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. Designed to push ultra-portable PC design to new territories, the refreshed devices come with intuitive features, striking design aesthetics and the latest technology in a thin and light package.

Acer Swift 3X – Thin, Light and Packed With Performance

The Swift 3X features the new Intel® Iris® Xe MAX discrete graphics solution paired with 11th Gen Intel Core processors in order to offer creative professionals such as photographers and YouTubers unique capabilities and powerful on-the-go performance for work and gaming. Modern and featherlight, the 1.37 kg[3] (3.02 lbs) Swift 3X breezes through the most task-intensive apps for up to 17.5 hours[1] at a time and, if necessary, can also be fast-charged to provide four hours of use in just 30 minutes. Colors pop and details come to life on a 14-inch FHD IPS[2] screen that covers 72% of the NTSC color gamut and offers an 84% screen-to-body ratio, while content loads more quickly thanks to the faster connection speeds of Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+). The Swift 3X also comes with a plentiful array of ports, including USB-C, Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB3.2 Gen 2, ensuring fast and convenient data transfer.

"The Swift series has always been about pushing the envelope, trying to fit as much power into as portable a package as possible," said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "The new Swift 3x continues that mindset, with discrete graphics in a sleek chassis for those who need style and performance on the go."

"It is exciting to see the new Aspire, Spin and Swift series of laptops take advantage of the real-world performance and platform integration delivered in new 11th Gen Intel Core processors," said Chris Walker, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Client Platforms, Intel. "With the Swift 3x, we've partnered closely with Acer to unlock new capabilities for creators on thin-and-light laptops with the unmatched performance of 11th Gen plus the all-new Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics."

Acer Spin 5 - Ultrathin. Touchscreen. Convertible.

The 2020 Red Dot Design Award-winning Acer Spin 5 is a touchscreen convertible notebook just 1.2 kg[3] light and 14.9 mm thin[3], aimed at those seeking extreme productivity. The eye-catching device features a 360-degree hinge design that enables it to transform into a variety of different form factors, such as tablet mode for taking notes or clamshell mode for typing, where the keyboard is slightly elevated for an ergonomic typing experience and better thermal performance. The touch screen and touchpad is covered by an optional layer of Antimicrobial[4] Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Additionally, an optional BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard and surrounding surface is proven to show a consistently high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocol.

Powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor[3] with Iris® Xe graphics, it has strong performance to fuel creative projects. Its ultra-narrow 7.78 mm (0.31 inch) side bezels allow for an impressive 80% screen-to-body ratio, expanded further with a 3:2 IPS VertiView display that provides 18% more screen real-estate compared to a 16:9 display, allowing ample room to make creations come alive with the integrated Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES technology. With up to 15 hours[5] of battery life, multiple full-function USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt™ 4 certification, Killer™ 1650 Wi-Fi and dual front-facing speakers, the Spin 5 is an ideal companion for professionals who need to take their creativity with them on the go.

Acer Spin 3 – Productivity in 360 Degrees

The portable and lightweight Spin 3 is a 13.3 inch notebook with a 16:10 aspect ratio that boasts up to a WQXGA (2560x1600) multi-touch IPS display. Like the Spin 5, it also features the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics to give professionals and artists solid performance. The Spin 3 rotates 360-degrees, giving users the ability to work and play in whatever way comes naturally. It also comes with a built-in Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to make the most of the touch screen when sketching or writing. Combined with dual SSDs, a pair of USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt™ 4 and Killer 1650 Wi-Fi, the Spin 3 is an excellent choice for students or professionals working on the go.

Acer Aspire 5 – Practical, Function-Driven and Powerful

With the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics or optional discrete NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 GPUs, the Aspire 5 clamshell notebook range allows users to breeze through multiple tasks simultaneously. Ideal for productivity, the notebook's full HD IPS[3] touchscreen[3] display is surrounded by narrow bezels that allow for over an 80% screen-to-body ratio. This emphasis on looks continues on to a sleek, professional looking chassis that packs in up to 24 GB DDR4 Memory and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2 TB HDD storage. An ergonomic hinge design lifts the body of the Aspire 5 and tilts the keyboard to an angle for comfortable typing, better sound projection and improved ventilation, while Acer Color Intelligence enhances the visual appearance. Dual band Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) improves the average network throughput by up to three times[6] and reduces latency by up to 75%[7] compared to Wi-Fi 5.

Price and Availability

The Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) will be available in North America in February 2021 starting at USD 999.99; in EMEA in December 2020 starting at 1,099 EUR; and in China in November 2020, starting at RMB 6,999.

The Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) laptop will be available in North America in March 2021 starting at USD 849.99; and in EMEA in December 2020 starting at EUR 899

Acer Swift 3X (SF314-510G) will be available in North America in December starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in November starting at 849 EUR; and in China in October, starting at RMB 4,999.

Acer Aspire (A514-54 14") laptop will be available in North America in December starting at USD 499.99; in EMEA in November starting at 599 EUR; and in China in September, starting at RMB 4,499.

Acer Aspire (A515-56 15.6") laptop will be available in North America in December starting at USD 499.99; in EMEA in November at 599 EUR; and in China in September, starting at RMB 4,499.

Acer Aspire (A517-52 17.3") laptop will be available in North America in February 2021 starting at USD 549.99; and in EMEA in November 2020 starting at 599 EUR.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2020 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Listed battery life is based on testing using video playback. The test clip loops and continues to run, without interruption or any other inputs, until the battery is drained. Stated battery life is for comparison purpose only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, video chip format and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. Battery life test configuration: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 @ 2.40GHz, Intel Iris Xe Max, FHD, SSD only, 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, 4GB of LPDDR4X VRAM. Battery life test condition: 150 nits LCD brightness, 50% speaker volume, WLAN off, Bluetooth off, no WW direct Internet connection. [2] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [3] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. [4] All antimicrobial solutions including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass do not claim to completely protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit. [5] Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings, operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. [6] 802.11ax 2x2 160MHz enables 2402Mbps maximum theoretical data rates, 3X faster than standard 802.11ac 2x2 80MHz (867Mbps) and nearly 6x faster than baseline 1x1ac (433Mbps) Wi-Fi as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard specifications, and require the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers. [7] "Up to 75% lower latency" is based on Intel simulation data of 802.11ax with and without OFDMA using 9 clients. Average latency without OFDM is 36ms, with OFDMA average latency is reduced to 7.6ms. Latency improvement requires that the AP and all clients support OFDMA.

SOURCE Acer

Related Links

https://www.acer.com

