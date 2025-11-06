Acer Announces Leadership Transition for Pan America Operations

Company appoints co-presidents, Chris Chiang and Germano Couy, as Gregg Prendergast retires

TAIPEI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced a leadership transition in its Pan America Operations as incumbent president, Gregg Prendergast, retires following a distinguished tenure. Effective January 1, 2026, Chris Chiang and Germano Couy will assume the roles of co-presidents of the pan American region, overseeing North and Latin America, reporting to Chairman and CEO Jason Chen.

"We truly appreciate Gregg's leadership and lasting contributions to Acer," said Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO, Acer Inc. "He has steered our regional portfolio and channel strategy, helping broaden our distribution and brand presence across the Americas. In addition, he has been key in making Acer one of the strongest Chromebook brands worldwide."

"I am grateful for the close collaboration among our teams and partners in the Americas," said Gregg Prendergast, President, Acer Pan America Operations. "After two unforgettable decades with Acer, I am confident in leaving the regional operations in the strong hands of Chris and Germano."

Chris Chiang is recognized for his product management and business strategy leadership with proven track record. Chiang joined Acer in 2007, and as Vice President of Product & Business Management of the Pan America region, since 2016, he has launched and scaled technology products, managed Acer's vast product portfolio, and led diverse international teams across the Pan America region.

Germano Couy brings 30 years of experience in sales, business development, and leadership within the technology sector, across Latin America markets. As General Country Manager, Acer Latin America, he has a strong generalist background and has driven optimization initiatives and led multicultural teams since joining Acer in 2014.

