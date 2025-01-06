Acer Announces Predator Helios AI Laptops with New Intel Core Ultra Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs

Acer also announced the all-new slim Predator Helios Neo 16S AI laptop and Predator XB323QX gaming monitor

Editor's Summary

The powerful Predator Helios 16 AI and Predator Helios 18 AI support up to Intel ® Core ™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX and next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX ™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs, OLED and Mini LED panels, swappable MagKey ™ 4.0 mechanical switches, and 6th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fan technology featuring the world's thinnest cooling fan blades at just 0.05 mm [1] .

Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX and next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, OLED and Mini LED panels, swappable MagKey 4.0 mechanical switches, and 6th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fan technology featuring the world's thinnest cooling fan blades at just 0.05 mm . The all-new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI laptop offers maximum power with the combination of cutting-edge silicon and a brilliant OLED display with a 240 Hz refresh rate in a sleek new design measuring under 19.9 mm thin.

The Predator XB323QX gaming monitor is primed with a powerful 31.5-inch 5K display, supercharged with NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar technology and a speedy 144 Hz refresh rate.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced significant performance and feature updates to its line of powerful Predator gaming laptops, including its flagship Predator Helios 16 AI and Predator Helios 18 AI. Acer has also expanded its Helios Neo portfolio of midrange gaming laptops with the launch of the all-new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, bringing a slimmer chassis to the mix without sacrificing performance.

All the devices are powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX and next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs, built to deliver next-level gaming and AI performance. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiple performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus access NVIDIA NIM Microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

Additionally, the Helios devices are supported by the ultra-thin 6th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fans and MagKey 4.0 mechanical switches. Both lines also received design refreshes and added OLED and Mini LED displays to their models. The Windows 11 Predator gaming laptops are shipped with three months of PC Game Pass. PC Game Pass is designed for PC players, including games on day on such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Ara: History Untold, and titles from EA Play.

Also announced is the new Predator XB323QX gaming monitor, which sports a 31.5-inch 5K display and integrated NVIDIA G-SYNC® Pulsar technology, to deliver remarkable visual clarity and fidelity.

"Acer continues to push the boundaries of gaming in our latest Predator devices," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks at Acer Inc. "Our commitment to innovating in the gaming sphere is evident in the integration of the latest silicon, the world's thinnest laptop cooling fan blades, and the slimmest design of our powerful Helios Neo laptops, advancements that help deliver the performance and immersive experiences gamers desire."

"The new Intel Core Ultra 200HX-series processors are purpose-built for the max performance and IO that enthusiast gamers demand, while delivering that experience at significantly lower power," said David Feng, Vice President and General Manager, Client Segments, Client Computing Group at Intel. "Intel Core Ultra combined with Acer's innovative system engineering results in amazing new Predator devices that raise the bar for gaming laptops."

Predator Helios 16 AI and Predator Helios 18 AI Gaming Laptops

Predator's newest and most powerful gaming laptops, the Helios 16 AI and Helios 18 AI, appeal to gamers, early adopters and tech enthusiasts seeking the latest CPUs and GPUs, cooling technology and brilliant displays. The Predator Helios 16 AI (PH16-73) delivers an exceptional combination of performance and portability. Gamers or professionals on the go wanting a mid-sized powerful laptop for work and play will find it to be highly capable and easily transportable, making it easy to carry to tournaments, LAN sessions, and to work. The Predator Helios 18 AI (PH18-73) brings desktop-level performance, a larger screen and top-quality immersive gaming experiences to hardcore gamers and tech-savvy consumers interested in cutting-edge technology for applications beyond gaming.

Both laptops offer up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX with NPU for AI-accelerated performance, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and the latest NVIDIA DLSS technologies to deliver accelerated performance for premium graphical gaming and AI experiences. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU also enhances the laptops with 150+ optimized AI apps on PC that use NVIDIA GPUs and RTX Tensor Cores to accelerate AI, including the top generative AI apps for LLMs, visual asset generation, and more.

Both systems provide massive amounts of space for games, photos and movie libraries; the Helios 16 AI can be configured with up to 64 GB of memory and supports up to 4 TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage, while the Helios 18 AI supports up to a massive 192 GB of memory and up to 6 TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage. The Predator Helios devices kick it up a notch with its latest advancements in thermal technology with the proprietary 6th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans, the world's thinnest[1] cooling fan blades at just 0.05 mm, boosting airflow by 20%[2] compared to plastic fans, while liquid metal thermal grease and vector heat pipes also help to keep temperatures down.

The Helios devices also come with cutting-edge displays, providing stunning, bright and crystal-clear canvases for games and movies. The Helios 16 AI features an OLED WQXGA (2560x1600) display with a fast 240 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Helios 18 AI sports a 4K Mini LED WQXGA display, with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits brightness, and a new dual-mode display feature that allows users to seamlessly switch to FHD resolution at 240 Hz via the PredatorSense application[3]. They also support NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and MUX Switch.

Enhancing the typing experience, the devices' per-key RGB keyboards feature Acer's MagKey 4.0 swappable mechanical switches for the WASD and arrow keys, improving trigger signal accuracy. With just 0.3 mm of key travel to register a press, the switches deliver faster actuation and more precise trigger signals, resulting in quicker response times for that critical edge. With an all-new design featuring dynamic RGB lighting on the top lid, along the rear frame, the left edges and the right-side palm rest, these devices bring a commanding presence to any gaming scene.

Both laptops feature the latest PredatorSense utility app, giving users full control over the system's performance, fans and lighting. In addition, the Experience Zone makes it easy to explore AI-powered features such as Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, and the new Acer ProCam™ that automatically recognizes and records gameplay highlights. Both laptops include DTS:X Ultra for high-quality and distortion-free audio; the Helios 16 AI has four speakers, while the Helios 18 AI includes six speakers. Lightning-fast connections are delivered with the latest Ethernet E5000B, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, and via two Thunderbolt 5 ports.

Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Laptop

The all-new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI laptop brings massive performance in a slimmer form factor, striking the balance between performance, precision, and style. Just less than 19.9 mm , it is specifically designed for versatility in supporting demanding gaming and creative applications at a more accessible price point.

Like the new Helios laptops introduced, the Helios Neo 16S AI (PHN16S-71) also prioritizes performance, as it supports up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX with an integrated NPU for AI and gaming and the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU. It includes the latest NVIDIA DLSS technologies for enhanced performance, image quality, and responsiveness, and supports up to 32 GB of memory and 2 TB of storage.

Its stunning OLED WQXGA display features a fast 240 Hz refresh rate and a wide color gamut supporting 100% DCI-P3 for best-in-class visuals, and it supports NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and a MUX Switch. Advanced thermals include Acer's 5th Gen AeroBlade technology and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU. The PredatorSense app provides real-time control over system adjustments and the Experience Zone lets players tap into its collection of AI-powered features.

Predator XB323QX – 5K Powerhouse Monitor

Gamers seeking immersive gameplay will be captivated by the Predator XB323QX gaming monitor. Featuring an expansive 31.5-inch 5K IPS display with 144 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms (GTG) response time, and the option to switch to WQHD (2560x1440) resolution at 288 Hz with Dynamic Frequency and Resolution (DFR) technology, plus NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar, it supports stunningly clear images and buttery smooth action with 4x more effective motion clarity. With true 10-bit color depth, the monitor displays cinematic visuals with vibrant colors, further enhanced by 95% DCI-P3 or 99% sRGB color gamut support. Equipped with DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports, it offers excellent connectivity.

For maximum comfort, the monitor provides adjustable tilt, swivel and height, allowing gamers to find the perfect viewing angle for any environment. It can also be wall-mounted to save desk space. The integrated 2-watt speakers amplify quality audio, and the Acer display widget provides intuitive control and calibration.

Laptop Specifications

Name Predator Helios 16 AI Model PH16-73 Operating System Windows 11 Home Screen 16" OLED + WQXGA (2560x1600), 240 Hz, 400 nits, DCI-P3 100%, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, NVIDIA G-SYNC Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU Memory Up to 64 GB of onboard DDR5 system memory, 6400 Hz Storage Up to 4 TB, PCIe Gen 5 SSD Cooling 6th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans x2, liquid metal thermal grease, vector heat pipes Dimensions 356.78 x 279.55 x 15.9/27.71 mm Weight 2.7 kg Battery 90 Whr Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel® Killer™ Wireless Wi-Fi 7 1750x, Bluetooth 5.3 or above, Intel Killer Ethernet E5000B, dual Thunderbolt 5 Type-C ports Features MagKey 4.0, Predator Sense 5.0/ Experience Zone, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer ProCam, Copilot, PC Game Pass (3 months) Audio DTS®X: Ultra, 4 speakers Camera FHD 1920x 1080 IR camera

Name Predator Helios 18 AI Model PH18-73 Operating System Windows 11 Home Screen 18" 4K Mini LED + WQXGA, 120 Hz, SDR mode 600 nits/HDR mode 1000 nits, DCI-P3 100%, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, NVIDIA G-SYNC 18" Mini LED + WQXGA (2560x1600), 250 Hz, SDR mode 600 nits/HDR mode 1000 nits, DCI-P3 100%, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, NVIDIA G-SYNC Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU Memory Up to 192 GB of onboard DDR5 system memory, 6400 Hz Storage Up to 6 TB, PCIe Gen 5 SSD Cooling Dual 6th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, liquid metal thermal grease, vector heat pipes Dimensions 400.96 x 307.9 x 17.3-29.55 mm Weight 3.2 kg Battery 99 Whr Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel® Killer™ Wireless Wi-Fi 7 1750x, Bluetooth 5.3 or above, Intel Killer Ethernet E5000B, dual Thunderbolt 5 Type-C ports Features MagKey 4.0, Predator Sense, Experience Zone 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer ProCam, Copilot PC Game Pass (3 months) Audio DTS® X:Ultra, 6 speakers Camera FHD 1920x 1080 IR camera

Name Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Model PH16S-71 Operating System Windows 11 Home Screen 16" OLED + WQXGA (2560x1600), 240 Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 1 ms, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, NVIDIA G-SYNC 16" OLED + WQXGA (2560x1600), 165 Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 3 ms, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, NVIDIA G-SYNC Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 255HX Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU Memory Up to 32 GB of onboard DDR5 system memory, 6400 Hz Storage Up to 2 TB, PCIe Gen 4 SSD Cooling 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan technology, liquid metal thermal grease Dimensions 356.78 x 275.5 x 12.0-19.9 mm Weight 2.3 kg Battery 76 Whr Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel® Killer™ Wireless Wi-Fi 6E 1675i, Bluetooth 5.3 or above, Intel Killer Ethernet E3100G, Thunderbolt 4 Type-C Features Predator Sense, Experience Zone 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer ProCam, Copilot, PC Game Pass (3 months) Audio DTS® X:Ultra, 2 speakers Camera FHD 1920x 1080 IR camera

Monitor Specifications

Product Name Predator XB323QX Panel Specifications Display Size 31.5" Panel type IPS Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 5120x2880 @144 Hz DP: 5120x2880 @144 Hz DFR: 2560x1440 @288 Hz Response Time 0.5 ms (GTG, Min.) Tear Technology NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Pulsar Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 Brightness 350 nits Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color gamut DCI-P3 95%, sRGB 99% Colors 1.07B Bits 10 Bit System Specifications Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) VESA Wall Mounting 100x100 mm Speaker 2W x2 Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment -5°-25° / ±20° / ±90° / 150 mm

Price and Availability

The Predator Helios 16 AI (PH16-73) will be available in North America in June, starting at USD 2,299.99; in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 2,799, and in Australia in June, starting at AUD 5,499.

The Predator Helios 18 AI (PH18-73) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 2,999.99; in EMEA in April, starting at EUR 3,699, and in Australia in April, starting at AUD 7,599.

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI (PHN16S-71) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 1,699.99; in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 2,399, and in Australia in April, starting at AUD 4,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the Acer Press Room to see all announcements.

[1] Based on Acer's internal research as of Nov, 2024. Claim refers to the thinnest cooling fan blade for laptops, measuring 0.05mm. Patent pending/held by Acer Inc. [2] The stated performance is based on testing conducted by a specialized third-party. Actual performance results may vary depending on the model, specifications, and region. All models subject to availability. [3] Specifications may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 7,800 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer