Acer Announces Preliminary Full Year 2024 Revenues at NT$264.71 Billion, Up 9.7% YoY, with Businesses Other Than PCs and Displays Contributing 28.3% of Total Revenues

Q4'24 preliminary consolidated revenues at NT$66.12 billion, up 4.7% YoY, showing six consecutive quarters of YoY growth

TAIPEI, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its preliminary consolidated revenues for full year 2024 at NT$264.71 billion, up 9.7% year-on-year (YoY), with revenues from the personal computers[1] and display business growing by 8.4% YoY. For Q4 2024, preliminary consolidated revenues reached NT$66.12 billion with 4.7% growth YoY, showing six consecutive quarters of YoY growth. In December, consolidated revenues reached NT$24.55 billion with 7.9% growth month-on-month and 3.7% growth YoY.

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 29.3% in Q4 2024 with 14.2% YoY growth, and 28.3% in full year 2024 with 15.5% growth. Acer's public subsidiaries have all announced their December revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 42.5% YoY in Q4 2024 and 66.8% YoY in full year 2024

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 6.2% YoY Q4 2024 and 19.4% YoY in full year 2024

Kicking off 2025, Acer has already announced nearly 30 new products in Las Vegas including Copilot+ PCs, AI PCs, gaming PCs, and gaming handhelds. Acer's carbon-neutral Aspire Vero 16 has also been selected as an honoree of the CES Innovations 2025, featuring a chassis of which more than 70% is made from a blend of post-consumer recycled plastic and bio-based oyster shell material[2].

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks [2] Percentage calculated by weight. The chassis contains at least 69% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and at least 1% bio-based oyster shell material. The PCR portion includes 60% of the lid and 75% of the display frame, palm rest, and bottom cover. At least 3% bio-based oyster shell material is located in the palm rest and bottom cover. Additionally, the keycaps and power adapter casing are composed of 50% PCR.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer