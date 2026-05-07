Acer Announces Q1'26 Net Income at NT$702 Million, Up 36.3% Year-on-Year

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Acer

May 07, 2026, 05:54 ET

TAIPEI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Consolidated revenues reached NT$72.42 billion, up 18.1% year-on-year (YoY); gross profits reached NT$8.09 billion with 24.8% growth YoY and 11.2% margin; operating income was NT$803 million; and net income [1] was NT$702 million, up 36.3% YoY with earnings-per-share of NT$0.23.

In the first quarter, businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 34.7% of total revenues. Acer's public subsidiaries have also announced their first-quarter results, with several posting record revenue and net income for the period, underscoring the group's resilience.

At Computex Taipei held from June 2-5, Acer will showcase its range of innovations including AI PCs, gaming, visual solutions, and gadgets; and AI-based solutions from its subsidiaries including servers, smart medical, and industrial PCs.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements
[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

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