Acer Veriton GN100 to Power The Spark Hack Series - New York with New Capabilities

Featuring recently-launched NVIDIA NemoClaw reference stack for autonomous agent development, plus new Acer Sense Pro platform

Editor's Summary

Developers can now run larger AI models—up to 700 billion parameters—on Veriton GN100 with a new connectivity capability supporting scaling of up to four systems.

Veriton GN100 now supports NVIDIA NemoClaw reference stack for personal AI agent development for long-running, autonomous workflows.

The AI workstation also comes newly equipped with Acer Sense Pro, a proprietary system management software that offers clear, centralized control focused on AI developers.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced that its Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation will serve as the official hardware platform for The Spark Hack Series – New York presented by NVIDIA and held April 10-12, 2026. The event is an opportunity for participants to use several new capabilities of Veriton GN100, including support for NVIDIA NemoClaw and the new Acer Sense Pro platform for centralized system management and added AI developer tools. The workstation also now enables connecting up to four systems for running larger AI models of up to 700 billion parameters.

Acer Veriton GN100 Supports NVIDIA NemoClaw for Secure, Autonomous AI Agent Development

Built on NVIDIA DGX Spark platform with NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, the Acer Veriton GN100 brings server-class AI performance to an ultra-compact, power-efficient desktop designed for the next generation of AI development. With the NVIDIA AI software stack, it gives developers an easy path to prototype, fine-tune, and deploy AI agents locally, then scale seamlessly to the cloud. Delivering up to 1 PetaFLOP of FP4 AI performance and 128 GB of unified memory, the Veriton GN100 is an ideal workstation for running and deploying NemoClaw, NVIDIA's standard for secure AI agentic workflow development.

NVIDIA NemoClaw uses open source models—like NVIDIA Nemotron—alongside the NVIDIA OpenShell runtime, to simplify and secure personal AI agent development.

OpenShell enables developers to run a broad range of long-running autonomous agentic AI systems—the next wave of AI development —inside secure development sandboxes, without modifying application code, including popular coding agents and agent platforms such as Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and OpenCode.

These agents can go beyond completing individual tasks: they can autonomously plan multi-step work, invoke specialized sub-agents, and learn to use advanced technical tools through configuration and workflow design. This opens the door for companies to equip employees with highly specialized AI capabilities across a wide range of workflows, from spreadsheets and presentation software to CAD, 3D modeling, and visual production tools.

Security and control are built in from the start. Agents can be configured to begin with zero permissions, and developers explicitly approve access based on intent and governance policies. This gives teams precise control over what agents can do, while supporting private inference environments and cost-efficient deployment models, including local or hybrid inference, to reduce reliance on per-token cloud execution.

For more information, please visit NemoClaw playbook at build.nvidia.com or NemoClaw on LIVE at GitHub.

Enabling Developers With New Capabilities

The Veriton GN100 now supports up to four connected systems using a RoCE 200 GbE switch, doubling the previous limit of two, enabling developers to run larger AI models—up to 700 billion parameters versus 405 billion before. The result is more capacity for advanced local inference, multi-agent workflows, and complex AI development, while preserving the privacy, control, and cost advantages of on-premises deployment.

Event participants will also have the chance to experiment with Acer's newly launched platform Acer Sense Pro, equipped on the Veriton GN100. The proprietary system management software provides a clear, centralized way to monitor and troubleshoot systems through a single streamlined interface. Combining real-time visibility, hardware tuning, and AI-powered technical support, the application enables teams to track CPU, GPU, storage, and memory through a professional dashboard for convenient insight into overall system health and performance trends.

Acer Sense Pro also provides inferencing performance benchmarks, including Token per Second (TPS) and Time to First Token (TTFT), displayed in intuitive vertical bar charts for clear, at-a-glance analysis. Its generated context benchmark tools help developers balance intelligence and perceived latency, enabling them to fine-tune scenario-based user experiences for the best fit.

In addition, built-in self-diagnostic tools, a community-driven knowledge base, and a local AI agent help identify, explain, and quickly resolve hardware issues privately, while enhanced benchmarking capabilities help accelerate AI development by making model evaluation faster and more actionable. Users can seamlessly compare multiple AI models to assess speed and output quality, making it easier to select the most effective engine for each task.

The Spark Hack Series – New York Powered by Acer Veriton GN100

Co-hosted by Antler, a leading global inception stage investor, the event brings together frontier builders, applied ML engineers, systems engineers, and startup teams to create AI-driven solutions with real-world impact, across three tracks spanning human, social, and economic challenges. Powered by open data from the City of New York, the challenges invite teams to address critical aspects of urban life and community development. The human impact challenge targets improvements in health, safety, and economic opportunity for residents. The environmental impact challenge tackles sustainability by rethinking energy use, waste management, and movement through the city. The cultural impact challenge uses data to increase access to cultural and recreational resources and to help preserve the city's diverse neighborhood histories. Up to 40 teams of 3-4 participants will compete using Veriton GN100 and collaborate alongside New York's technology community. The three winning teams will each receive a Veriton GN100 to keep, ensuring they have the on-premises compute to continue developing and deploying their solutions after the event.

The Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation is available now globally. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation Model GN100 Operating System NVIDIA DGX OS & NVIDIA AI Software Stack Processors 20-core Arm-based processor, up to 1 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance Graphics NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip Memory 128 GB LPDDR5x Coherent Unified System memory Storage Up to 4 TB M.2 NVMe with self-encryption Audio HDMI multi-channel audio output Ports Four USB 3.2 Type C, HDMI 2.1b, RJ-45 connector, NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Smart NIC Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.1 or above Network Interface Card NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Smart NIC Security Kensington lock, Local AI Model Execution (data privacy) Dimensions/Weight 150 (W) x 150 (D) x 50.5 (H) mm (5.91 x 5.91 x 1.99 inches)/ less than 1.5 kg

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

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