Acer Announces Q2 2024 Operating Income at NT$1.47 Billion, Up 87.9% Quarter-on-quarter and 40.3% Year-on-year

Aug 08, 2024

TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Consolidated revenues reached NT$67.14 billion, up 15.2% year-on-year (YoY); operating income was NT$1.47 billion, up 87.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 40.3% YoY, with 2.2% margin; net income[1] was NT$1.40 billion with earnings-per-share NT$0.47.

For 1H 2024, Acer's consolidated revenues reached NT$125.97 billion, up 13.8% YoY; gross profits reached NT$13.37 billion with 15.1% growth YoY and 10.6% margin; operating income was NT$2.25 billion, up 75.1% YoY; and net income[1] was NT$2.61 billion with 36.6% growth YoY and earnings-per-share of NT$0.87.

In the second quarter, businesses other than computers and displays contributed 28.1% of total revenues, and 35.2% of operating income.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

