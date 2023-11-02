Acer Announces Q3 2023 Net Income at NT$2.01 Billion, up 44.2% Quarter-on-quarter

Margins for gross profit, operating income, and net income all grow both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter

TAIPEI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023: consolidated revenues were NT$67.44 billion with 15.8% growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 3.9% growth year-on-year (YoY); gross profits reached NT$7.29 billion with 10.8% margin, higher than both the previous quarter and the same period last year; operating income was NT$1.55 billion, up 47.8% QoQ and 86.6% YoY, with 2.3% margin; net income[1] was NT$2.01 billion, up 44.2% QoQ and 7.0% YoY; and earnings per share was NT$0.67.

In the third quarter, businesses other than computers and displays contributed 24.2% of total revenues, and 30.0% of operating income. For year-to-quarter, businesses other than computers and displays contributed 27.2% of total revenues and 49.7% of operating income.

Acer Group's revenue and profit have reached a new high after the pandemic. Due to new business expansion and contributions, along with the optimization of the computers and displays business, the revenue and profit are also better than pre-pandemic levels.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

