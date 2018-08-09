Acer Announces Support for the New NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs on its Predator Orion Series Gaming Desktops

The Orion 9000 series refresh also features customizable ARGB colors

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced support for the latest NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX GPUs on its Predator Orion series gaming desktops. Thanks to the new GPUs powered by the all-new NVIDIA Turing™ architecture, the Predator Orion 9000, 5000, and 3000 gaming desktops will be able to provide incredible new levels of gaming realism, speed, power efficiency, and immersion.

"Acer is excited to be among the first to provide gamers the choice of the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs on our Orion series gaming desktops," said Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "With our commitment to bringing the latest technology in time to the market, gamers will be able to enjoy the latest breakthroughs in graphics for an incredible gaming experience."

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs have reinvented graphics and set a new bar for performance. Powered by the new NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and the revolutionary NVIDIA RTX platform, the new graphics cards bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading.

The new GPUs were unveiled at a special NVIDIA two-day event called the "GeForce Gaming Celebration" which kicked off tonight at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany ahead of Gamescom 2018.

The Predator Orion series gaming desktops give gamers a spectrum of powerful gaming PCs depending on the user's performance requirements and expansion needs. The Orion 5000 is a gaming beast designed for the serious gamer, while the Orion 3000 is aimed at users entering the world of serious gaming, and the Orion 9000, with top-of-the-line NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti[1] GPUs and up to 18-core CPUs is a gamer's dream machine aimed at the most demanding users.

"With the powerful Orion series gaming desktops, our new GeForce RTX GPUs provide consumers with an incredible gaming experience," said Tim Bender, Vice President of Consumer Sales at NVIDIA. "With breakthrough technologies including real time ray tracing and next-gen, ultra-fast GDDR6 memory, we're excited that our new GeForce GTX 2080 Ti and 2080 GPUs are helping Acer create a revolution in gaming realism and performance."

The new Predator Orion 9000, 5000, and 3000 series refresh features all new RGB lighting on the chassis and fans[2] that illuminates in 16.7 million colors with preloaded color patterns and lighting modes for users to choose and customize through the preinstalled PredatorSense app. Change of lighting schemes can be triggered by custom events, for example, users can set the lighting on the RGB LED fans and bars to follow music played through the PredatorSense app's music player.

Predator Orion 9000 Series: The Dream Machine

Powering virtual reality apps with ease and supporting over 8K UHD, the Acer Predator Orion 9000 series gaming desktops feature up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPUs, and up to an Intel® Core™ i9 Extreme Edition processor with 18 cores and 36 threads. It features a black and silver spacecraft-like exterior with customizable ARGB (Addressable RGB) lighting bars and RGB LED fans. A massive side window showcases the striking and powerful interior with a design that keeps electromagnetic interference (EMI) levels in check despite the size of the opening. Acer's IceTunnel 2.0, an advanced airflow management solution, separates the system into several thermal zones, each with an individual airflow tunnel to expel heat.

Predator Orion 5000 Series: Setting the benchmark

The Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktops feature up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, and up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7+ 8700K processors. Just like the Predator Orion 9000, the Orion 5000's chassis has the signature transparent side panel to show off its powerful internals and includes the IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management design to keep the system cool.

Predator Orion 3000 Series: Peak Performance and Style

With the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7+ processors, the VR-ready Predator Orion 3000 supports 4K gameplay. It can be configured with up to 32 GB of Intel® Optane™ memory, and up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM to support lightning fast action while playing the latest titles. Excellent heat dissipation is achieved with a front-facing intake LED fan, mesh cover and rear exhaust for optimized air flow throughout the chassis.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability for these new products may vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and region [2] On Predator Orion 9000 series

