Acer Boosts Gaming Lineup with New Nitro Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Cards

Editor's Summary

Introducing new Nitro Intel ® Arc ™ B570 OC 10 GB and Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC 12 GB graphics cards, designed to deliver high-performance gaming, content creation, and AI-powered experiences.

Arc B570 OC 10 GB and Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC 12 GB graphics cards, designed to deliver high-performance gaming, content creation, and AI-powered experiences. Features Xe2 architecture with up to 20 cores, clock speeds of up to 2,740 MHz, plus Acer's advanced FrostBlade thermal system for optimal cooling.

These bring extreme detail and clarity with support for high frame per second (FPS) gaming at 1440p and up to stunning 8K visuals.

visuals. Equipped with specialized AI engines to execute cutting-edge AI workloads; explore generative AI easily with free and simple-to-use Intel AI Playground.

TAIPEI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced an expansion to its gaming portfolio with the new Nitro Intel® Arc™ B-Series graphics cards, aimed at DIY gamers seeking high-performance gaming and content creation upgrades for their PC setups.

The Nitro Intel Arc B570 OC 10GB and Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC 12 GB graphics cards, with clock speeds up to 2,740 MHz and up to 12 GB GDDR6 memory, offer gamers an immersive experience and access to the latest AI technologies via the Intel AI Playground application. These graphics cards are equipped with Acer's advanced FrostBlade cooling systems to ensure peak performance.

Game-changing Performance with the Nitro Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Cards

The Nitro Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Cards, featuring Xe2 architecture with up to 20 cores, are engineered to deliver exceptional gaming, versatile creation, and accessible AI experiences. The Nitro Intel Arc B570 OC 10 GB (AN-B570-OCD) graphics card reaches clock speeds of up to 2,690 MHz, while the Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC 12 GB (AN-B580-OCA) card boasts up to 2,740 MHz, supporting high FPS gaming at 1440p and up to 8K visuals.

Next-generation Intel Xe2 microarchitecture provides up to 50% better performance per core[1], enhancing gaming experiences with real-time lighting, shadows, and reflections thanks to built-in Direct X12 Ultimate support with ray tracing capabilities, mesh shaders, variable rate shading and sampler feedback. AI-generated frames powered by Intel Xe Frame Generation technology (XeFG), significantly increase FPS for added fluidity and performance. Intel Xe Low Latency technology (XeLL) reduces input lag between keyboard and mouse inputs for seamless gaming experiences.

Advanced Thermal Cooling and Reduced Noise with FrostBlade

Compact and durable, these Acer graphics cards are ideal for gamers starting their journey into high-performance gaming and seeking seamless experiences. The FrostBlade cooling system, with its textured blade design and dual-ball bearing system, improves airflow, keeps the cards cool, and reduces noise by 8% compared to plastic fans[2]. The durable aluminum backplate is corrosion-resistant and non-flexing, providing higher structural integrity and enhanced cooling with large vent designs. Plus, its small form factor makes it easy to fit into any setup.

Seamless Video Editing and Content Creation

The Intel Arc GPUs offer a versatile Creator toolkit for quick creation, editing, and uploading of content. The Dual Media Transcoder speeds up processing time and supports a wide range of media formats, while the Xe Media Engine enables seamless video editing and exporting across formats without compatibility concerns.

The all-in-one AI Playground app provides image creation, editing, and AI-powered answers at the fingertips of anyone with an Intel Arc GPU, as it leverages the specialized XMX AI engines in each Xe-core. This accelerates AI-enhanced gaming, content creation, and media generation, bringing the latest AI experiences right to the users' PCs.

Acer Intelligent Space for a Competitive Edge

Acer Intelligent Space, the built-in central hub for intelligent device features, detects system hardware, recommends compatible AI applications to optimize performance, and helps discover new tools for gaming enhancements. Acer Game Assistance gives a competitive advantage by automatically adjusting colors and providing a sniper mode for precise targeting in shooting games, while Acer ProCam automatically recognizes and records gameplay highlights to capture those intense moments. For an extra edge, the devices come with an HDMI port 2.1, three DisplayPort 2.1, and a PCIe 4.0 bus.

Specifications

Name Nitro Intel® Arc™ B580 OC 12 GB Model AN-B580-OCA Graphics Intel® Arc™ B-Series Graphics, DirectX 12 Ultimate, OpenGL 4.6, 20 Cores Interface Bus: PCIe 4.0 x 8 PCIe Power: 8-pin Memory 12 GB GDDR6, 456 Gbps bandwidth, 19 Gbps memory speed Graphics Clock 2740 MHz Cooling FrostBlade fans x 2 Output HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1 x3, Digital Max Resolution: 7680x4320 Simultaneous display: 4 Dimensions and weight 268 (L) x 113 (W) x 40 (H) mm

Name Nitro Intel® Arc™ B570 OC 10 GB Model AN-B570-OCD Graphics Intel® Arc™ B-Series Graphics, DirectX 12 Ultimate, OpenGL 4.6, 18 Cores Interface Bus: PCIe 4.0 x 8 PCIe Power: 8-pin Memory 10 GB GDDR6, 380 Gbps bandwidth, 19 Gbps memory speed Graphics Clock 2690 MHz Cooling FrostBlade fans x 2 Output HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1 x3, Digital Max Resolution: 7680x4320 Simultaneous display: 4 Dimensions and weight 268 (L) x 113 (W) x 40 (H) mm

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 7,800 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors. Learn more at www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex. [2] Unless otherwise stated, all performance claims are based on theoretical performance. Actual figures may vary in real-world situations.

SOURCE Acer