Acer Boosts Predator and Nitro Gaming Monitor Portfolio with Three New High Refresh Rate Models

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled a host of new products in its expanding Predator and Nitro portfolios with three gaming monitors suited to a wide range of gamers, from elite professionals requiring top-of-the line technology to casual gamers who play for fun. Additionally, Acer is the first to deliver TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe®-certified gaming monitors that have been specially designed to emit less high-energy blue light than industry-standard LCDs.

"Our newest gaming monitors feature the industry's latest technology to give gamers smooth performance and comfortable ergonomics," said Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc. "Designed to appeal to the most power-hungry gamers, our Predator gaming monitors have proven their quality and reliability as a top choice of pro-gamers as well as those who just want to have fun. The new Predator and Acer Nitro monitors are available in a variety of designs and sizes to support just about anyone in the market for a gaming monitor."

Predator XB273U NX - Mythic Speed for a Professional Gaming Experience

The Predator XB273U NX gaming monitor is for gamers seeking a cutting-edge gaming experience. Packed full of the latest gaming and display innovations, the 27-inch monitor brings games to life with a WQHD (2560 x 1440) panel, 275 Hz refresh rate (overclocked) and up to a 0.5 ms response time (G to G), allowing it to deliver smooth and tear-free visuals even when fast-moving objects race across the screen. The HDR capable monitor covers 95% of the DCI-P3 spectrum to offer vibrant colors and deeper blacks, and its display is further enhanced by Acer's Agile-Splendor IPS[2] technology that makes crystal clear images possible even at wide viewing angles.

The recently launched NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, a revolutionary system latency measurement tool that detects clicks coming from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels (i.e., a gun muzzle flash) to change on screen, while NVIDIA G-SYNC® provides tear-free gaming in addition to an expanded contrast ratio and color palette.

Predator XB323QK NV - 31.5 Inches of 4K Resolution

The new Predator XB323QK NV is a 31.5-inch NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible UHD (3840 x 2160) gaming monitor with a rapid 144 Hz refresh rate. On top of the buttery smooth visuals that this technology entails, games look pleasantly vivid with the vibrant range of colors offered by the monitor's DCI-P3 90% Wide Color Gamut. It also includes Acer's Agile Splendor IPS and a VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

Acer VisionCare 4.0 – Game More Comfortably

Both the new Predator XB3 series monitors feature Acer VisionCare 4.0, a comprehensive suite of technologies that help protect users' eyes during longer gaming sessions and tournaments. Acer VisionCare 4.0 includes LightSense, for adjusting the monitor's screen brightness based on ambient lighting, in addition to AdaptiveLight, ColorSense and ProxiSense, a suite of technologies that measures environmental and ambient light to automatically adjust the monitor's brightness and color-temperature accordingly.

Both are among the first monitors in the world to be TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certified. They rest upon Acer's ErgoStand, an innovative stand that gives users the freedom to adjust their monitor's swivel, pivot, tilt and height in order to find the perfect viewing angle.

Acer Nitro XV282K KV - 4K UHD Monitor with Support for the Latest Game Consoles

The Nitro XV282K KV immerses users into spectacular worlds in incredible detail with its 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS panel, features a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio to display sharp visuals and covers 90% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut to allow for intense color representations. Also featuring AMD® FreeSync™ Premium technology, the 144 Hz refresh rate panel boasts a 1 ms response time for speedy frame rendering. Additionally, the Acer Nitro XV282K KV comes with HDMI 2.1 and a cable for hassle-free support for the latest gaming consoles at 4K UHD 120 Hz with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). The monitor has also achieved TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification and features Acer's new Agile-Splendor IPS technology to deliver clear images, even at wide viewing angles.

The new Acer Nitro XV2 series monitor features Acer HDR 400 and liquid crystal IPS for increased image quality, while Acer VisionCare 3.0 incorporates several technological innovations to help reduce eye strain experienced by heavy users such as programmers, writers and graphic designers. These technologies include LightSense, ColorSense, ProxiSense and BluelightShield Pro.

For more information about Acer VisionCare, please see here.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator XB273U NX monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,099.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 1,179.00; and in China in March, starting at RMB 7,999.

The Predator XB323QK NV monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 1,199.00; and in China in March, starting at RMB 8,999.

The Nitro XV282K KV monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 949.00; and in China in February, starting at RMB 6,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

