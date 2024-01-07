Acer Debuts Carbon-Neutral Aspire Vero 16 with Latest Intel Core Ultra Processors

Acer also announces the first Aspire Go laptops with multiple processor and display options, made accessible for everyday users

Editor's Summary

Acer debuts the new Aspire Vero 16 AI PC, powered by the latest Intel ® Core ™ Ultra 7 processor [1] with Intel AI Boost, and reaffirming Acer's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality while minimizing its carbon footprint throughout the lifecycle [2]

Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel AI Boost, and reaffirming Acer's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality while minimizing its carbon footprint throughout the lifecycle Introduces the new line of Acer Aspire Go laptops available in 15.6 and 14-inch models with up to a WUXGA [1] display, narrow screen bezels, up to 16 GB RAM [1] , 1 TB SSD storage [1] , and a suite of essential features to enhance user experiences

display, narrow screen bezels, up to 16 GB RAM , 1 TB SSD storage , and a suite of essential features to enhance user experiences Acer Aspire Go 14 comes with up to Intel Core i3 N-Series processors [1] or AMD Ryzen ™ 7000 Series processors [1] to provide smooth multitasking and productivity

or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors to provide smooth multitasking and productivity All Aspire laptops are built with Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11 and the next wave of computing, enabling access to Copilot[3] via a dedicated Copilot key and Acer PurifiedVoice™ for seamless collaboration and efficiency when performing tasks

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer announced new additions to its Aspire laptop line, showcasing an extensive range of performance and design options to support everyday computing needs.

The Aspire Vero 16 is the latest from its Vero product line, powered by the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors[1] with Intel AI Boost and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility[4]. Acer has committed to carbon neutrality for the Aspire Vero 16, following international standards[5] for carbon footprint calculation and carbon neutrality. Actions are taken at each stage of the device lifecycle[6] to minimize its carbon footprint[7], and then, high-quality carbon credits will be applied to attain carbon neutrality. The Intel Evo Edition laptop has increased the usage of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials on the chassis, doubling that of the 2021 model, to combine eco-innovation and premium PC experiences on the device.

The new Acer Aspire Go 15 and the Aspire Go 14 laptops aim to support home users' and families' day-to-day usage. The Aspire Go laptops feature up to Intel Core i3 N-Series processors, boosted memory capacity, full-function peripherals, and Acer PurifiedVoice™ technology, while the Aspire Go 14 also includes an AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processor option. For added flexibility, the new Aspire devices come with the latest AI-powered technology; an intelligent AI companion with Copilot in Windows[3] and quick access via a dedicated Copilot key, along with Acer PurifiedVoice for clear-cut conference calls.

Aspire Vero 16: Carbon Neutral AI PC with Phenomenal Performance

Combining a new design and the latest collaboration features, the Acer Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P) is made for those who are looking for an eco-conscious choice without sacrificing performance. Engineered to do more, the Intel Evo Edition is powered with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors[1] with Intel AI Boost to deliver premium PC experiences, supercharged productivity, and long-lasting battery life of up to 10.5 hours[8] on a single charge. Shipped with Copilot in Windows, it utilizes the application's centralized generative AI to intelligently assist users in navigating across their devices with ease, helping save time and effort when working, creating, or playing. Crystal-clear video and audio are delivered on the AI PC's 1440p QHD webcam with AI-assisted Acer PurifiedVoice to stay clear of unwanted noise when conferencing. The Windows 11 laptop is also equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory which supports up to 2 TB dual PCIe Gen 4 SSD of upgradable storage.

Users will appreciate the simplicity of the Aspire Vero 16's new eco-chic design with its smoothened surface, finished off with the iconic Cobblestone Gray color. The tactile chassis' texture contains no volatile organic compounds, paint, or additives, and is made with 60% PCR material, resulting in less CO 2 emissions during production. The Aspire Vero 16's eco-friendly features are topped off with an OceanGlass™ touchpad, made with ocean-bound plastic, is shipped in 100% recycled packaging, and comes with EPEAT Gold registration[9], making it a great choice for users who want to do their part for the environment.

Ensuring user experiences are not compromised, the Aspire Vero 16 comes with a range of features to elevate collaboration and support varied lifestyles. The device's 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and thin bezels is great for work or entertainment purposes as it covers 100% of the sRGB color space and is available with a WUXGA touchscreen option. Users can stream, work, and connect effortlessly in any location with Wi-Fi 7 compatibility and a selection of vital connectivity features such as Bluetooth LE Audio, two USB Type-C ports (Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4), and an HDMI 2.1 port. The Aspire Vero 16 also comes with a host of intelligent applications including the AcerSense™ app to manage the laptop's battery consumption, power-saving, and performance modes, while Intel Unison 2.0 integrates different devices and operating systems in a single screen for seamless productivity.

Aspire Go Laptops: Accessible and User-Friendly

The new Aspire Go laptops are well-rounded devices for home use, families, and students who look for great value and performance, with all the essentials needed to stay connected and productive. The Aspire Go 15 (AG15-31P) and Aspire Go 14 (AG14-31P) models are powered by up to Intel Core i3 N-Series processors, while the Aspire Go 14 (AG14-21P) can also be equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors to provide responsive performance, coupled with up to 10 hours of battery life across all models. Each model also comes with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe Gen3 SSD for sufficient storage space to save images, videos, and files.

With narrow bezel designs and up to 16:10 aspect ratios[1], the Aspire Go laptops offer large viewing spaces and high-resolution visuals on the Aspire Go 14's WUXGA panel and the Aspire Go 15's FHD display. The devices are also integrated with Copilot in Windows[3], offering greater usability and assistance to users when performing tasks and utilizing applications on their devices with a single click of the dedicated Copilot key. Video calls on the devices are also enhanced with Acer's TNR solution for better image clarity, even in low-light conditions, while Acer PurifiedVoice AI Noise Reduction and dual digital microphones ensure voices are captured with precision. AcerSense is the go-to when optimizing storage space and monitoring applications, while Wi-Fi 6 connectivity helps minimize buffering when video calling and streaming movies.

All new Aspire Go models also feature Acer BlueLightShield™ to help protect the eyes during extended viewing periods. The Aspire Go 15 and Aspire Go 14 also boast several eco-friendly features as they incorporate recyclable materials in their cover and packaging and come with Energy Star and EPEAT Silver[9] registration.

Price and Availability

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 749.99, and in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 1,199.

The Acer Aspire Go 15 (AG15-31P) will be available in North America in February, starting at USD 249.99, and in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 529.

The Acer Aspire Go 14 (Intel processor) (AG14-31P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 249.99, and in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 549.

The Acer Aspire Go 14 (AMD processor) (AG14-21P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 379.99, and in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 649.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the Acer News site to see all announcements.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [2] Lifecycle includes raw material procurement, manufacture, distribution, expected use and disposal. Acer has taken the initiative to reduce its environmental impact during the raw material procurement, manufacture, use, and distribution of Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P). Any remaining carbon emissions will be offset by high-quality carbon credits to achieve carbon neutrality. This will be validated by a third party in accordance with ISO 14067. [3] Copilot availability and rollout timing varies by market and is subject to updates from Microsoft. [4] Wi-Fi 7 compatible devices are required to reach the stated speeds/benefits of Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be). [5] Including but not limited to ISO 14067 and PAS2060 [6] Lifecycle includes raw material, manufacture, distribution, use and disposal. [7] The carbon footprint will be validated by a third party in accordance with ISO 14067). After implementing the above-mentioned reduction measures, Acer will then purchase and retire high-quality carbon credits to attain carbon neutrality and obtain a third-party certification. [8] Battery life is measured under specific test settings and conditions pursuant to MobileMark 2018. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display, resolution, etc. [9] EPEAT ratings may vary by country — please see http://www.epeat.net for registration status by country.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer