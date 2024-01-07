Acer Debuts Curved OLED and MiniLED Monitors for Avid Gamers

Four new models include flagship Predator Z57 featuring dual UHD (7680x2160) resolution at 120 Hz

Award-winning Predator gaming line expands with four new monitors– two with MiniLED and two with OLED panels, all designed to showcase games in their full glory

New MiniLED options offer superb visuals and feature the 57-inch Predator Z57 with a DUHD (7680x2160) max resolution at 120 Hz and the 34-inch Predator X34 V3 supporting UWQHD (3440x1440) resolution at 180 Hz refresh rate

Acer's new OLED models, the 39-inch Predator X39 and the 34-inch Predator X34 X, provide ultra-fast latency and performance with UWQHD (3440x1440) resolution at 240 Hz and 0.01 ms pixel response time

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer has expanded its Predator gaming monitor line for hardcore gamers with four premium models designed to make gaming more immersive than ever with wide curved screens, spectacular picture quality, and smooth performance. The new monitors include a pair of 2304-zone MiniLED models, with the flagship Predator Z57, the largest of the group with a 57-inch DUHD (7680x2160) at 120 Hz display, and the Predator X34 V3 with a 34-inch panel, an immensely popular size for PC gamers. In addition, the powerful 39-inch Predator X39 and the 34-inch Predator X34 X with bright OLED displays offer smooth and captivating visual experiences with up to a 240 Hz refresh rate and blazing-fast 0.01 ms pixel response time.

Predator Z57

The massive 57-inch Predator Z57 with a DUHD (7680x2160) resolution at 120 Hz is a gaming goliath for conquering the fiercest battles. Leveraging the 2304-zone MiniLED technology, it provides superb picture quality and brightness when showing dark scenes and black backgrounds. The wide 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature draw users closer to the gaming environment and increases their field of vision when playing or working. In addition, top-of-the-line VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification ensures that it achieves up to 1000 nit brightness, produces highly accurate colors, and maximizes light and dark contrast to illuminate fine details, a total difference maker during intense gaming sessions. Combined with a wide DCI-P3 98% color gamut, the Predator Z57 creates visuals so realistic, it will thrill even the most experienced players.

The ultra-wide viewing area is ideal for multi-tasking along with productivity-enhancing features, which include picture-by-picture that splits the screen in half to showcase output from two different sources simultaneously, and picture-in-picture that divides the screen with displays on the main screen and another in an inset window. Two HDMI 2.1 ports support the latest consoles (PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X), while a DisplayPort 1.4 port also provides fast and reliable connectivity. The Predator Z57 is also VESA-compliant for hanging on a wall to save desk space and its base is elegantly sleek, yet robust and offers adjustable height, tilt, and swivel to suit individual preferences. This model also has two powerful 10W speakers to amplify sound effects.

Predator X34 V3

The Predator X34 V3 has a 34-inch curved MiniLED display with a 21:9 ultrawide QHD (3440x1440) resolution to support avid gamers with smooth performance and a broad view of the action for a competitive advantage. The 1500R curvature deepens immersion and improves peripheral vision, while the high DCI-P3 94% color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification showcase titles in vibrant color and luminosity. A fast 180 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms (G-to-G) response time support fluid, uninterrupted gameplay with minimal ghosting. Excellent connectivity via two HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.4 lets players connect to the gamut of sources available today. The Predator X34 V3 can also be hung on a wall and has an adjustable height, tilt, and swivel to optimize viewing comfort. In addition, two 5W speakers provide quality audio for games, music, and movies, and a wall mount is provided, making it ideal for console gamers.

OLED Models: Predator X39 & Predator X34 X

Acer's newest OLED models include the 39-inch Predator X39 and the 34-inch Predator X34 X, enabling high contrast for incredibly detailed images and ultra-fast refresh rates and response times for the smoothest possible performance. They also support accurate views, even at tight angles of up to 178 degrees. Both deliver UWQHD (3440x1440) resolution with up to a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.01 ms pixel response time, ensuring gameplay is smooth and free of stutter and lag. The 800R curvature broadens the peripheral view and amplifies the line of vision to deepen engagement. A broad DCI-P3 99% color gamut supports a vast array of colors and shades, while VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 showcases details often hidden in the shadows so no details are missed. These new models are also Eyesafe 2.0 certified, and default to image retention refresh to help prevent eye strain.

Key Features in All New Models

All new models feature AMD FreeSync Premium™ that smoothly renders fast-paced action scenes without screen tearing and flickering. They also have a USB Type-C 90W PD port to deliver display, data transfer, and device charging simultaneously, and a built-in KVM switch for swapping sources without having to reconnect peripherals.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Z57 will be available in North America in Q2 2024, starting at USD 2,499.99; in EMEA in Q2 2024, starting at EUR 2,399, and in China in Q1 2024, starting at RMB 17,999.

The Predator X39 will be available in North America in Q2 2024, starting at USD 1,499.99; in EMEA in Q2 2024, starting at EUR 1,499, and in China in Q1 2024, starting at RMB 9,999.

The Predator X34 X will be available in North America in Q2 2024, starting at USD 1,299.99; in EMEA in Q2 2024, starting at EUR 1,299, and in China in Q1 2024, starting at RMB 8,999.

The Predator X34 V3 will be available in North America in Q2 2024, starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in Q2 2024, starting at EUR 849, and in China in Q1 2024, starting at RMB 5,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the Acer News site to see all announcements.

