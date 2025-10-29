Acer Debuts New Premium Chromebook Plus Enterprise 714 Line

Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 line also shipping now

New Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise models deliver best-in-class management and security features coupled with the power, speed, and AI capabilities that cloud-based organizations need, including Google AI and Gemini.

Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 714 has a premium, thin-and-light design with the technology and extras that maximize efficiency, including a Gigabit Ethernet port and responsive Intel ® Core™ Ultra processors that provide long battery life, all encased in a military-grade durable aluminum chassis.

Core™ Ultra processors that provide long battery life, all encased in a military-grade durable aluminum chassis. Additionally, the new Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 line is available now with Intel Core processors, durable MIL-STD 810H compliant design and ample connectivity.

Both new Chromebook Plus Enterprise lines support Cameyo, a virtual app delivery platform that enables the secure delivery of business-critical applications.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer America today debuted the premium Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 714 laptop line designed for businesses and organizations that need the latest technology to work in the cloud more efficiently and securely. In addition, the new Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 is now shipping in North America.

The new Chromebook Plus Enterprise models come with the business capabilities of ChromeOS unlocked, ensuring best-in-class security, simple management, flexible access, and enhanced administrative support. ChromeOS has built-in Google AI features that help employees do their best work, whether it's creating compelling content, leading meetings, and more. In addition, the new Chromebooks feature a Quick Insert key that encourages creativity and efficiency by providing one-touch access to tools, menus, and other applications.

In addition, the new models support Cameyo's virtual app delivery platform, which enables organizations to embrace ChromeOS while continuing to utilize new and existing applications – whether they are Windows, Linux, internal web and SaaS applications – on Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise devices. As a result, businesses using Cameyo can experience enhanced security and simplified setup, while employees enjoy faster access to native applications whether they're working in the office, remotely, or have implemented a hybrid schedule.

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 714 (CBE794-1/T) is a premium Chromebook powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors to provide exceptional performance for demanding multitasking, as well as up to 20.5 hours of battery life[1] for extended productivity. The robust yet thin-and-light, sub-3 lb. aluminum chassis is MIL-STD 810H certified, ensuring durability and reliability even in demanding conditions. The gorgeous 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) display showcases visuals vibrantly and has optional multi-touch capabilities for intuitive and flexible controls, note-taking and more. Plus, it features important extras like a Gigabit Ethernet port for a reliable network connection, dual Thunderbolt ports, HDMI port, as well as a fingerprint reader for secure biometric logins.

In addition, the previously announced Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 (CBE594-2/T) is now shipping in North America. Built for multitasking, the new Chromebook utilizes up to an Intel Core 7 processor and features a WUXGA display with anti-glare coating to boost productivity. It helps employees stay focused with long battery life up to 17 hours.[1]

Google AI-powered Call Controls M aximize Video Conferencing Hardware

Employees will look and sound professional when conferencing on the new Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise models' QHD or Full HD webcam with Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) for noise cancellation and integrated Google AI-powered video call controls, which enhance clarity and lighting, further cancel noise, and blur backgrounds. The triple-microphone array on both new Chromebooks supports AI noise cancellation, while first-rate audio is enjoyed when conferencing or enjoying entertainment via the dual upward-firing speakers and DTS® Audio.

Durable, Sustainable Designs

Both Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise models feature a MIL-STD 810H-compliant and durable chassis that are impact-resistant and can handle drops from as high as 122 cm (48 inches), all while looking professional in a range of environments. The Chromebook Plus Enterprise 714 also includes unique extras such as reinforced I/O ports for stabilization during repeated use, as well as hinges designed for up to 20,000 open/close cycles. Employees can stay connected with fast and reliable Wi-Fi 7 and can connect and charge devices via a wide selection of ports.

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise lines support the company's Earthion mission, boasting EPEAT registration[2] as well as eco-friendly features such as the OceanGlass™ touchpad made of ocean-bound plastic waste. They both contain recycled materials, sustainable packaging, and energy-efficient designs that meet Energy Star certification.

Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise Laptops Ready for Business

The new Acer Chromebooks come with ChromeOS device management through Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, which has the built-in business capabilities of ChromeOS already unlocked, enabling streamlined deployment, granular oversight, seamless integrations with existing infrastructure, useful modes, and 24/7 IT admin support.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 714 (CBE794-1/T) will be available in North America in Q4, starting at $1,499.99, priced in quantities for commercial customers.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 (CBE594-2/T) is available in North America now, starting at $1,099.99, priced in quantities for commercial customers.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Specifications

Name Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 714 Model CBE794-1/T Operating System ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade Screen 14.0" WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution LED-backlit IPS LCD with integrated multi-touch 14.0" WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution LED-backlit IPS LCD Processors Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 115U Graphics Intel® Graphics Memory Up to 16 GB Dual-Channel LPDDR5X SDRAM; memory frequency up to 6400 MT/s Storage 256 GB or 512 GB, PCIe Gen4 16 Gb/s up to 4 lanes, NVMe Camera QHD camera (2560 x 1440) with 1440p video with Temporal Noise Reduction, Blue Glass Lens and Privacy Shutter Audio DTS Audio, dual upward firing stereo speakers and Acer Purified Voice technology with 3 built-in microphones Ports Two USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, RJ-45 Ethernet Battery, Battery life 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides following battery life: WUXGA touch model: Up to 20.5 hours (based on web browsing test results) WUXGA non-touch model: Up to 15 hours (based on web browsing test results) Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.3 or above Features Moisture-resistant OceanGlass™ touchpad Dimensions 313.3 (W) x 225.7 (D) x 16.95 (H) mm [12.33 (W) x 8.89 (D) x 0.67 (H) inches] Weight Touch display model: 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs.) Non-touch display model: 1.24kg (2.73 lbs.) Durability MIL-STD 810H, spill-resistant keyboard Security Fingerprint reader, Discrete H1 Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, Built-in Webcam Shutter and Kensington lock (nano-type) System Compliance Energy Star, EPEAT Gold

Name Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 Model CBE594-2/T Operating System ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade Screen 14.0" WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution LED-backlit IPS LCD 14.0" WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution LED-backlit IPS LCD with integrated multi-touch Processors Intel® Core™ 7 processor 150U Intel® Core™ 5 processor 120U Intel® Core™ 3 processor 100U Graphics Intel® Graphics Memory Up to 16 GB Dual-Channel LPDDR5X SDRAM; memory frequency up to 5200 MT/s Storage 256 GB or 512 GB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s up to 4 lanes, NVMe; 128 GB UFS Camera QHD camera (2560 x 1440) with 1440p video with Temporal Noise Reduction, Blue Glass Lens Full HD camera (1920 x 1080) with 1080p video with Temporal Noise Reduction, Blue Glass Lens Audio DTS Audio, dual upward firing stereo speakers and Acer Purified Voice technology with 3 built-in microphones Ports Two USB Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 1.4 Battery, Battery life 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides following battery life: Up to 17 hours (based on web browsing test results) Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.3 or above Features Moisture-resistant OceanGlass™ touchpad Dimensions 316.4 (W) x 226.5 (D) x 18.35 (H) mm [12.46 (W) x 8.92 (D) x 0.72 (H) inches] Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs.) Durability MIL-STD 810H Security Discrete H1 Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, Webcam shutter, Fingerprint reader and Kensington lock (nano-type) System Compliance Energy Star, EPEAT Gold

1 Actual battery life may be lower and will vary significantly based on factors like network conditions, location, settings, and usage. Actual results may vary depending on the environment and system configuration. Learn more at g.co/chromebook/battery

2 EPEAT® registration varies by country. See http://www.epeat.net/ for the registration status for each country.

