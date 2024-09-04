Acer Debuts New Swift Copilot+ PCs Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2)

New Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI deliver a compelling combination of performance, battery life and features for next-generation AI functionality

Acer's latest Swift Copilot+ PCs powered by the Intel ® Core ™ Ultra processor (Series 2) feature new advanced capabilities for incredible AI-heightened performance with an integrated NPU that contributes up to 48 TOPS AI performance and up to 29 hours of video playback [1] on the Swift 14 AI

Swift devices come with up to 3K OLED resolution panels with high color accuracy and touchscreen options

Both new laptop lines support Acer-designed AI apps to promote learning, productivity, and security, and will receive free updates to Copilot+ PC experiences later this year[2]

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today launched new Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI Copilot+ PCs[2], its first Swift models powered by new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2). The ultra-sleek, striking laptops are equipped with the latest in all-new processing capabilities and deliver up to 48 Trillions of Operations Per Second (TOPS) NPU AI performance to handle power-demanding AI workloads.

"The debut of the newest Intel Core Ultra processor-powered AI PCs from Acer is bringing meaningful improvement to customers' lives," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "The latest Swift Copilot+ PCs are set to deliver new AI experiences that will help Acer customers better organize, enjoy, and accomplish more at home, school and work."

"Today's fast-paced work environment demands a laptop that delivers exceptional performance, long-lasting battery life, and advanced security features, all while harnessing AI capabilities to boost productivity. Powered by our all-new Intel Core Ultra processors, the Acer Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI meet and exceed these demands with a combination of great hardware design and power-efficient compute thanks to the long-time collaboration between Acer and Intel," said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel executive vice president and general manager, Client Computing Group.

Powerful AI Processing with Advanced Security Features

The new Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/T) and Swift 16 AI (SF16-51/T) deliver best-in-class AI performance with new Intel Core Ultra processors that optimize processing across the CPU, built-in Intel® Arc™ graphics, and next-gen neural processing unit (NPU) to accelerate AI workloads. As a result, the new laptops can accelerate generative AI tasks and creations with ease. They also feature new P-cores and E-cores designed for uncompromised performance while delivering exceptional power efficiency and battery life.

The new laptops safeguard users' digital assets with biometric security and several layers of protection built-in at the hardware and software levels. The new Intel® Partner Security Engine helps preserve data confidentiality and code integrity while maintaining high performance for demanding AI workloads.

Additionally, the Microsoft Pluton security processor ensures that they are both secured-core PCs providing chip-to-cloud security. These new Swift laptops come with Windows Hello that supports biometric login via fingerprint reader or through facial recognition by the 1440p QHD IR webcam. Plus, the laptops protect users with Acer User Sensing technology, which enables the proximity sensor adjacent to the webcam to detect the user's presence, automatically lock the screen when the user moves away, and wake up the device when the user returns.

Premium Design and Features

The new laptops' performance and capabilities complement the premium chassis and sleek, modern designs. The aluminum cover boasts a stylish icon with a dynamic iridescent effect, while the touchpad illuminates with an AI Activity Indicator when the NPU is utilized or if Copilot is activated. Both new laptop lines can be easily opened with a single hand thanks to expert engineering and smooth 180-degree hinges. Plus, both are easy to carry by hand or in a bookbag thanks to their thin and light designs.

Equally as stunning as the laptops' design are their gorgeous OLED displays that provide ultra-smooth playback with a 90 Hz refresh rate, brilliant DCI-P3 color accuracy, and HDR TrueBlack 500 certification. The Swift 14 AI is available with a 14-inch 3K or 2K OLED resolution display, while the Swift 16 AI line features a 16-inch 3K OLED panel, all of which are Eyesafe 2.0 certified. In addition, both laptop lines are available with an IPS touch display option for intuitive on-screen controls using a pen or fingertip.

Acer AI Apps Help Customers Enjoy, Do More

Acer brings intelligent AI solutions to users' fingertips that effortlessly streamline settings, optimize video presence and elevate communication. The laptops both feature a dedicated AcerSense key for one-touch access to helpful AI features such as Acer LiveArt. Acer Assist, an app that runs locally on the device to search through and summarize privately uploaded documents when security is paramount as well as help with PC-related troubleshooting. AI-boosted conferencing tools include Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 to complement the 1440p QHD IR webcam and triple microphone array so users look and sound their best. Additionally, Copilot+ PC AI experiences will be available on the Swift devices through free updates coming this year[2].

Performance-Minded Technology Backed by Sustainable Design

The laptops are performance-minded throughout; they can be equipped with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X-8448 memory and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD for synergistic performance across various apps and conditions. The new laptops ensure fast and reliable connections via Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth™ 5.4 as well as through the range of ports: including HDMI 2.1 and two USB Type-C supporting Thunderbolt 4.

The Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI continue Acer's Earthion initiative and commitment to sustainable practices; they utilize post-consumer recycled plastic in the device, ship with 100% recycled packaging, and are EPEAT Gold-registered.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/T) will be available in North America in September, starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 1,199, and in Australia in September, starting at AUD 1,899.

The Acer Swift 16 AI (SF16-51/T) will be available in North America in October, starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in December, starting at EUR 1,299, and in Australia in Q1 2025, starting at AUD 1,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Name Acer Swift 14 AI Model SF14-51/ SF14-51T Operating System Windows 11 Processors Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 258V Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 256V Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 228V Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 226V Graphics Intel® Arc Graphics Screen 14" 3K or 2K OLED; 2K IPS touch with integrated multi-touch Memory Up to 32 GB of on chip LPDDR5X system memory, dual-channel (up to 8448 MT/s) Storage Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, NVMe SSD Camera 1440p QHD IR HDR camera with Triple-mic support and Privacy Shutter Audio DTS® X Ultrasound Audio, dual speakers Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting USB 4, Thunderbolt 4, supporting DisplayPort, USB charging), Two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, headphone/speaker jack Battery 65 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides up to 29 hours video playback, up to 23 hours web browsing, and up to 21 hours MobileMark 25[1] Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above, Bluetooth LE Audio Features Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Acer User Sensing, Acer Assist, Activity Indicator, Backlit keyboard Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs.) with 3-cell battery pack, WUXGA display

Name Acer Swift 16 AI Model SF16-51/ SF16-51T Operating System Windows 11 Processors Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 288V Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 258V Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 256V Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 228V Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 226V Graphics Intel® Arc Graphics Screen 16" 3K OLED; 3K touch with edge-to-edge glass Memory Up to 32 GB of on chip LPDDR5X system memory, dual-channel (up to 8448 MT/s) Storage Up to 2 TB, PCIe Gen4, NVMe SSD Camera 1440p QHD IR HDR camera with Triple-mic support (Privacy Shutter on non-touchscreen models) Audio DTS® X Ultra sound Audio, dual speakers Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting USB 4, Thunderbolt 4, supporting DisplayPort, USB charging), Two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, headphone/speaker jack Battery 75 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above, Bluetooth LE Audio Features Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Acer User Sensing, Acer Assist, Activity Indicator, Backlit keyboard Weight 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs.)

[1] Battery life of Swift 14 AI (SF14-51) with touch panel and 65Wh battery was measured under specific test settings resulting in 29 hours under a video playback scenario, 23 hours under a web browsing scenario, and 21 hours pursuant to MobileMark25 testing. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display, resolution, etc. [2] Copilot+ PC experiences are coming. Requires free updates available starting later this year. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

