Acer Earns Trio of CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree Distinctions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer has been named a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree for developing innovative new products that scored high in innovation, engineering qualities, aesthetics and design in the categories of Computer Hardware and Components as well as Computer Peripherals and Accessories. Three Acer products were honored, including the Acer C250i projector, Swift 5 ultraportable notebook and a mobile PC for professional digital creators that will be announced in Jan. 2020.

The CES Innovation Awards, an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering, recognizes honorees in 28 consumer technology categories and distinguishes the highest rated as judged by a panel of industry experts. Along with CES, the awards are owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

"We're delighted to be recognized by the Consumer Technology Association for designing superb products that stand out in multiple classifications," said Chris Chiang, vice president of product management, Acer America. "Developing and bringing novel products to market that help people succeed in the world is our priority. We're gratified that our efforts are resonating with not only our customers but with other industry pioneers."

Acer C250i Projector: Multi-Angle Projection, World's First Auto-Portrait Mode

The C250i portable LED wireless projector offers stand-free multi-angle orientation and the world's first(1) auto-portrait mode for effortlessly sharing smartphone content almost anywhere. Unlike other projectors limited to horizontal throws, the C250i supports flexible projection via a unique twisted roll design. It's stylish and saves space while offering complete flexibility in projecting a smartphone's screen onto walls, ceilings or another surface of choice – without requiring a stand or tripod.

Placed on its side, the projector can be "rolled" to find the best angle for viewing content on a wall or ceiling. When placed vertically, the innovative auto-portrait mode lets customers directly project portrait-fitted video chatting or live-streaming sessions (on Facebook or Instagram, for example) wirelessly, utilizing the full projection surface without black bars on the side. Despite its compact size, the C250i delivers beautiful high-definition 1080p imagery and has a 9000mAh battery life for extended periods of use.

Swift 5 Ultraportable: Supreme Performance on the Go

The Acer Swift 5 provides the necessary ultra-portable essentials: a sleek chassis, stylish design and slim bezels with outstanding performance and battery life. The 14-inch Acer Swift 5, one of the lightest in its class,(2) sports a chassis made from a blend of magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys. The latest generation measures just .5 inches thin and weighs just 2.1 pounds with a new discrete NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 graphics option,(3) or even less with updated integrated Intel® Iris® Pro graphics. The display features a three-side narrow bezel with a high screen-to-body ratio of 86.4 percent.

Designed for professionals on the move, the Swift 5 is a lightweight yet powerful laptop with up to 12.5 hours(4) of battery life for day-to-night productivity. It supports fast-charging offering up to 4.5 hours of use with just a 30-minute charge.(5) Login is secure and easy with the built-in fingerprint reader leveraging Windows Hello.

Pricing/Availability/Images

The Acer C250i projector will be available in Jan. 2020 for $549 USD (MSRP) and the Acer Swift 5 will be available this month starting at $899.99 USD (MSRP). Click here for photos of the Acer C250i projector and here for images of the Acer Swift 5.

