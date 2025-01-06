Acer Expands Copilot+ PC Portfolio with New Swift Go AI Laptops, and Aspire Laptops and Desktops

Wide range of Copilot+ PCs, including both laptops and desktops, equipped with the latest processors with integrated NPUs that deliver the performance needed to run demanding AI workloads

Editor's Summary:

New Swift Go 16 AI and Swift Go 14 AI laptops are Copilot+ PCs [ 1 ] that feature an all-new anodized aluminum chassis design with a dual arrow pattern on the top cover; new line delivers the latest AI capabilities powered by the new AMD Ryzen ™ AI 300 Series processors and comes in two display options: OLED or IPS touch.

The new Aspire 14 AI laptop is designed for simplicity and is powered by up to Intel ® Core ™ Ultra processor s (Series 2), combining all the essentials and long battery life at a great price point .

A stylish, space-saving addition to any home, the latest Aspire S AI & Aspire C AI all-in-one (AIO) desktops feature sleek new IDs with minimalist designs.

The new Acer Revo Box AI provides all the basics in a compact, yet powerful 0.75-liter design powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processor s (Series 2).

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the expansion of its Copilot+ PC offering across its laptop and desktop portfolio. These include the thin-and-light Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI laptops, value-oriented Aspire 14 AI laptops, sleek and stylish Aspire S AI and Aspire C AI all-in-one (AIO) desktops, and powerful Revo Box AI mini PC. All new products are equipped with the latest processors with integrated neural processing units (NPU) for performance to power AI-driven workloads.

"As customers see the benefits of using AI to improve and streamline daily tasks, they are interested in Copilot+ PCs in a wider range of sizes and form factors to fit their specific needs and environments," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "Our expanded Copilot+ PC ecosystem fulfills that desire with practical PCs featuring slim designs and the latest AI processors to make AI even more accessible."

"We are excited to introduce the Copilot+ PC to our desktop portfolio, combining powerful performance with advanced AI technology, in versatile PC designs," said Marc Ho, Senior Director, Stationary Computing Business, Acer Inc. "Our goal is to empower users to achieve and accomplish more through our devices and by extending the latest in AI innovations."

"Acer's expansion of its Copilot+ PC portfolio brings AI capabilities to a wider range of devices that meet customers' diverse needs. With AI at the center, Copilot+ PCs unlock new features that support productivity and creativity while providing more accessible options. These new Copilot+ PCs from Acer make upgrading a breeze as we approach the end of support for Windows 10," said Mark Linton, Vice President of Device Partner Sales at Microsoft.

The new Acer Copilot+ PCs harness the power of AI to boost productivity and creativity. The Swift Go 16 AI and Swift Go 14 AI laptops and the Aspire C AI AIOs are powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors to deliver ultimate AI capabilities that boost productivity and efficiency for mobile professionals. The Aspire S AI and Revo Box AI feature Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), helping people breeze through intensive workloads efficiently.

Acer Swift Go 16 AI and Swift Go 14 AI Copilot+ PCs – Value Thin-and-Light Laptops

Acer's new Swift Go AI thin-and-light laptops bring the latest silicon front-and-center for working professionals, students and anyone watching their budget while keeping high productivity on-the-go. The Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-61/T) and Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-64/T) are powered by new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with "Zen 5" architecture utilizing up to 8 high-performance cores and 16 threads that clock up to 5.0 GHz max boost processing. Plus, the processor features AMD XDNA™ 2 NPU architecture delivering up to 50 TOPS and the latest AMD Radeon™ 800M graphics for improved streaming, editing and more. The new Swift Go AI laptops can run efficiently and reliably for all-day use with a battery life of up to 24.9 hours of video playback[2], while powering the AI features such as Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 and Acer UserSensing™ 2.0.

In addition to powerful AI performance, the new Swift Go AI line features an all-new anodized aluminum chassis design with a striking dual arrow pattern that complements the top cover's distinctive AI icon. The laptops' premium design is further enhanced with stunning OLED displays with up to 3K resolution – on the 16-inch Swift Go 16 AI and 14-inch Swift Go 14 AI. The OLED displays deliver vibrant, realistic visuals with up to 120 Hz refresh rates and are DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500 and Eyesafe 2.0-certified. Plus, IPS touch display options are available on both lines for customers who prefer the intuitive experience of multi-touch. The new Swift Go AI laptops also include a 1440p QHD IR camera supported by DTS X: Ultra audio and a 3-microphone array that ensures first-rate audio and visuals when online conferencing.

Acer Aspire 14 AI Laptop – All Day Power and Battery Life

Built for tackling a full day of activities including classes, homework and more, the Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-52M/A14-52MT) provides up to 22 hours of video playback. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and an integrated NPU to accelerate AI workloads. The 180-degree hinge lets the display lay flat, making it ideal for collaboration, while its 1.4 kg lightweight design makes it easy to transport. It is outfitted with a durable aluminum top and bottom cover and comes with either a 14-inch 16:10 OLED option or a WUXGA touch-enabled panel[2]. All display options feature a narrow bezel design to maximize screen real estate.

The Aspire 14 AI comes with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory, two powerful Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C ports and HDMI 2.1, which can support up to an 8K monitor. Wi-Fi 6E delivers fast internet connectivity, while Bluetooth 5.3 supports improved audio quality and longer battery life on new Bluetooth® LE Audio devices. The Aspire 14 AI is EPEAT® Gold registered. Its eco-friendly construction includes a chassis made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) material and an adapter incorporating 50% PCR material, while it's boxed in 100% recyclable packaging.

Integrated AI Features on Acer Swift Go AI and Aspire 14 AI Lines

The new Aspire 14 AI, Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI laptop lines feature the integrated AcerSense app that is accessible via the dedicated AcerSense key and provides system usage mode selection, performance and battery status as well as the Acer Experience Zone, housing Acer's suite of AI features. For example, the laptops include up to Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0[2], which amplifies clear audio during videoconferences with the ability to suppress ambient noise. Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0 improves the visuals in video calls with capabilities like eye gaze correction, lighting adjustment and background blur.

In addition, the Aspire 14 AI includes Acer Assist, a personalized knowledge base that operates without an internet connection. The Swift Go AI laptops also feature Acer User Sensing™ 2.0, which uses the built-in proximity sensor to protect data shown on the screen by locking the device when users move away from the laptops.

Acer Aspire S AI: Ultra-Slim Elegance

Featuring a minimalist white profile, the Acer Aspire S AI AIOs elevate home computing with sleek style. The series includes the Aspire S24 AI (S24A-GLNL/S24A-TLNL) with a 23.8-inch Full HD 120 Hz display and the Aspire S27 AI (S27A-ELNL/S27A-TLNL/S27A-ULNL) with a 27-inch display available in both Full HD and QHD (2560x1440). Both models offer touch panel options. The flexible design allows for optimal viewing angles with a tilt range of -3 to 25 degrees. Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) with up to 48 NPU TOPS and integrated Intel Arc™ graphics, these AIOs deliver powerful performance and smooth multitasking. The 2 MP Windows Hello RGB-IR camera enables quick and secure face recognition login, and a privacy shutter safeguards data. The new AIOs support the latest Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 standards for fast, reliable wireless connectivity. A variety of ports, including HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2, two USB 2.0, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, ensure versatile connectivity options. The Aspire S AI desktops come with two 3-watt speakers and are shipped with a wireless keyboard with a full-sized layout and concave keys that help fingertips intuitively locate each key. The ergonomically designed mouse features a 1600 dpi high-definition sensor for precise operation.

Acer Aspire C AI: Stylish Power

The Acer Aspire C24 AI (C24B-GKRK/C24B-GSTX) and Aspire C27 AI (C27B-GKRK/C27B-GSTX) are excellent choices for those seeking an elegant all-in-one PC delivering beautiful visuals in a slim and appealing package. The vibrant 23.8-inch and 27-inch displays, with up to QHD (2560x1440) resolution and a rapid 180 Hz refresh rate, deliver immersive entertainment. To effortlessly handle demanding tasks, both models are outfitted with up to 64 GB of DDR5 memory, up to a 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD, and AMD Radeon 800M Graphics and are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor with an NPU providing up to 50 TOPS. The adjustable screen tilt from -5° to 20° ensures optimal viewing comfort. The 5 MP webcam with a privacy shutter promises crystal-clear video calls and protects privacy. A wide range of ports include DisplayPort, USB 2.0 Type-C and HDMI, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 deliver seamless wireless connectivity.

Acer Revo Box AI: Mini PC Flexibility

The Acer Revo Box AI (RB102-LNL) is designed for those seeking a compact and powerful PC. This diminutive powerhouse measures just 0.75 liters and weighs a mere 0.5 kg. Its flexible design allows for both flat and upright positioning with a portable stand. Despite its compact size, the Revo Box AI packs a punch. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), it delivers impressive performance for everyday tasks and entertainment. Coupled with Intel Arc™ Graphics and up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory, it deftly handles demanding applications and multitasking. With up to a 1 TB solid-state drive, it provides ample storage for apps, documents and media. A built-in fingerprint reader ensures quick and secure access to the system. A wide range of ports, including DisplayPort, HDMI 2.1, a USB 4 Type-C port, and dual 2.5G ethernet ports, provide flexible connectivity options. In addition, up to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity ensures fast and reliable wireless internet. The Revo Box AI also comes with a wireless Elite 19 mouse and keyboard, supporting precise input and comfortable typing.

All New Desktops: Acer Intelligence Space

The new Aspire S AI, Aspire C AI, and Revo Box AI come outfitted with Acer Intelligence Space, a central hub that automatically detects hardware and provides the appropriate AI tools to optimize performance, generate images, and enhance gameplay. This hub includes Acer Creator Space to quickly develop AI images through text and images, and Acer Desktop Utilities[3] to automatically adjust CPU performance based on activity.

All New Copilot+ PCs: Practical AI Features

The new Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent and secure Windows PCs ever. Powered by silicon running at over 40+ TOPS, Copilot+ PCs have the ability to run the latest AI tools to accelerate productivity and creativity[1]. It is a whole new way to use a PC with experiences like Recall (Preview), which quickly and easily finds content including texts and images; Cocreator in Paint for drawing pictures via text and image prompts; Live Captions for real-time translations of video calls, videos and movies; and Windows Studio Effects for making the most of videoconferences with lighting adjustment, face-framing, artistic filters and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-64/T) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in April, starting at EUR 1,249, and in Australia in April, starting at AUD 2,299.

The Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-61/T) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 949.99; in EMEA in April, starting at EUR 1,299, and in Australia in April, starting at AUD 2,499.

The Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-52M/A14-52MT) will be available in North America in February, starting at USD 799.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 999, and in Australia in April, starting at AUD 1,599.

The Acer Aspire S24 AI (S24A-GLNL) will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 1,199.99, and in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,299.

The Acer Aspire S27 AI (S27A-ELNL) will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 1,299.99, and in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,399.

The Acer Aspire C24 AI (C24B-GKRK) will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 999.99, and in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,099.

The Acer Aspire C27 AI (C27B-GKRK) will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 1,099.99; in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,199.

The Acer Revo Box AI (RB102-LNL) will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 799.99; in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 899, and in Australia in Q2, starting at AUD 1,249.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer Swift Go 16 AI Model SFG16-61/T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 with 8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.0GHz max boost, up to 24MB cache and up to 50 TOPS NPU AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 340 with 6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.8GHz max boost, up to 22MB cache and up to 50 TOPS NPU Graphics AMD Radeon™ 860M Graphics AMD Radeon™ 840M Graphics Display 16-inch 3K or 2K OLED display Eyesafe 2.0 certified, HDR TrueBlack 500 certified; 2K IPS with integrated multi-touch Memory Up to 32 GB dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 1440p QHD IR HDR camera with Triple-mic support and Privacy Shutter Audio DTS® X Ultra sound Audio, dual speakers Ports Two USB Type C (USB 4) charging and Power Delivery up to 65W, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 Battery Fast charging; Provides battery life of up to 18 hours of video playback Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above, Bluetooth LE Audio Security Facial recognition, fingerprint reader, secured-core PC, Microsoft Pluton Dimensions and weight 356 (W) x 249 (D) x 10.3-16.6 (H) mm [14 (W) x 9.8 (D) x 0.4-0.7 (H) inches], 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs.) Features Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 1.0, Acer User Sensing™ 2.0, AI Activity Indicator, Backlit keyboard, 180-degree hinge

Name Acer Swift Go 14 AI Model SFG14-64/T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 with 8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.0GHz max boost, up to 24MB cache and up to 50 TOPS NPU AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 340 with 6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.8GHz max boost, up to 22MB cache and up to 50 TOPS NPU Graphics AMD Radeon™ 860M Graphics AMD Radeon™ 840M Graphics Display 14-inch 3K or 2K OLED display Eyesafe 2.0 certified, HDR TrueBlack 500 certified; 2K IPS with integrated multi-touch Memory Up to 32 GB dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 1440p QHD IR HDR camera with Triple-mic support and Privacy Shutter Audio DTS® X Ultra sound Audio, dual speakers Ports Two USB Type C (USB 4) charging and Power Delivery up to 65W, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 Battery Fast charging; provides battery life of up to 24.9 hours of video playback Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above, Bluetooth LE Audio Security Facial recognition, fingerprint reader, secured-core PC, Microsoft Pluton Dimensions and weight 312.9 (W) x 222.8 (D) x 9.6-16.4 (H) mm [12.3 (W) x 8.7 (D) x 0.4-0.7 (H) inches], 1.3 kg (2.9 lbs.) Features Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 1.0, Acer User Sensing™ 2.0, AI Activity Indicator, Backlit keyboard, 180-degree hinge

Name Acer Aspire 14 AI Model A14-52M/A14-52MT Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 258V (Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 256V (Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 165H (Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 226V (Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 135H (Intel® AI Boost capable) Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics Memory Up to 32 GB dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM Display 14.0" WUXGA (1920x1200) with or without touch technology, OLED display option, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 100% DCI-P3 Storage Up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera FHD IR camera (1920 x 1080) with 1080p HD video at 60 FPS; with Temporal Noise Reduction; Dual-mic support Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 Type C, USB charging and Power Delivery up to 65W, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 Battery 65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life of up to 22 hours of video playback Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 6E Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.3 or above Security Microsoft Pluton Dimensions 318.9 (W) x 225.1 (D) x 11.8/16.9 (H) mm [12.56 (W) x 8.86 (D) x 0.46/0.67 (H) inches], 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs.) System Compliance EPEAT Gold Registered®

Name Acer Aspire S27 AI Model S27A-ELNL/S27A-TLNL/S27A-ULNL Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor (Series 2), Intel® AI Boost capable Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics Memory Up to 32 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5X Display 27-inch FHD IPS display (1920 x 1080) 100 Hz, 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness 27-inch QHD IPS display (2560 x 1440) 120 Hz, 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness Storage Up to 2 TB, M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Dual slots Camera Integrated 2.0 MP IR with Windows Hello Ports Two USB 2.0 Type A, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.0 Connection Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 or above Dimensions 540 (W) x 175 (D) x 423 (H) mm [21.26 (W) x 6.89 (D) x 16.65 (H) inches] Hinge Panel tiltable from -3 °/25 ° Speakers Two 3-watt speakers

Name Acer Aspire S24 AI Model S24A-GLNL/S24A-TLNL Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor (Series 2), Intel® AI Boost capable Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics Memory Up to 32 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5X, 5600 MHz Display 23.8" FHD IPS display (1920 x 1080) with touch screen option, 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness Storage Up to 2 TB, M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Dual slots Camera Integrated 2.0 MP IR with Privacy Shutter and Dual-mic support Ports Two USB 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.0 Connection Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 or above Dimensions 540 (L) x 175 (D) x 423 (H) mm [21.25 (L) x 6.88 (D) x 16.65 (H) inches] Hinge Panel tiltable from -3°to 25° Speakers Two 3-watt speakers Adapter 90W

Name Acer Aspire C27 AI Model C27B-GKRK/C27B-GSTX Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processors AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 processor Graphics AMD Radeon™ 890M graphics AMD Radeon™ 860M graphics AMD Radeon™ 840M graphics Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 MHz, dual-channel Display 27" FHD IPS display (1920 x 1080) 120 Hz, 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness 27" QHD IPS display (1920 x 1080) 180 Hz, 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness Storage Up to 1 TB, M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 1TB HDD (optional) Camera Integrated 5.0 MP with Privacy Shutter Ports HDMI, DisplayPort, 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Connection Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth® 5.2 Dimensions 614.65 (W) x 163.22 (D) x 458 (H) mm [24.2 (W) 6.43 (D) x .18.03 (H) inches] Hinge Panel tiltable from -5°to 20°

Name Acer Aspire C24 AI Model C24B-GKRK/C24B-GSTX Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 Graphics AMD Radeon™ 890M AMD Radeon™ 860M AMD Radeon™ 840M Memory Up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR5, 5600 MHz Display 23.8" FHD IPS display (1920 x 1080) 120Hz, 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness Storage Up to 1 TB, M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 1 TB HDD (optional) Camera Integrated 5.0 MP with Privacy Shutter Ports HDMI, DisplayPort, 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Connection Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth® 5.2 Dimensions 540.4 (W) x 163.22 (D) x 415.51 (H) mm [21.28 (W) x 6.43 (D) x 16.36 (H) inches] Hinge Panel tiltable from -5°to 20°

Name Acer Revo Box AI Model RB102-LNL Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 258V (Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 256V (Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 228V (Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 226V (Intel® AI Boost capable) Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics Memory Up to 32 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5X 8533, 5600 MHz Storage Up to 1 TB, M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Ports HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz), DisplayPort 2.0 (8K@60Hz), 4 USB Type-A (USB3.2 Gen 2) Expansion Slots M.2 2230 Slot x1 (for WLAN); M.2 2280 Slot x2 (for SSD) 1 TB SSD Connection Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth® 5.3 Dimensions 131 (W) x 131 (D) x 43 (H) mm [5.16 (W) x 5.16 (D) x 1.69 (H) inches]

[1] Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs [2] Specifications may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability. [3] Acer Desktop Utilities feature availability varies by model.

