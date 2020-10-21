Acer Expands its Award-Winning Gaming Monitor Portfolio With 6 New Predator and Nitro Models

Editor's Summary:

Three new Predator XB3 Series monitors for gaming enthusiasts and pros deliver supreme performance with fluid NVIDIA ® G-SYNC ® Compatible technology, brilliant VESA DisplayHDR™ images and fast refresh rates

G-SYNC Compatible technology, brilliant VESA DisplayHDR™ images and fast refresh rates The Predator X34 GS's large 34-inch curved IPS [1] panel extends the peripheral view for deeply immersive gameplay

panel extends the peripheral view for deeply immersive gameplay Two new Nitro Series monitors, designed for casual gamers, provide all of the essentials needed to enjoy modern games

Acer is the first [2] brand to introduce TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® certified gaming monitors, which include the new Predator XB273U NV, Nitro XV272 LV and Nitro XV272U KV

TAIPEI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer has expanded its award-winning monitor line with a new assortment of powerful monitors suited to a wide range of gamers, from elite professionals requiring top-of-the-line technology to casual players more concerned with enjoying themselves. Additionally, Acer is the first[2] brand to offer TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe®-certified gaming monitors, designed to selectively filter out blue light while still maintaining crisp and vivid colors.

"Our newest gaming monitors feature the industry's newest technology to give gamers smooth performance and comfortable ergonomics," said Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc. "Designed to appeal to the most power-hungry gamers as well as those who just want to have fun, the new Predator and Nitro-branded monitors are available in a variety of designs and sizes to support just about anyone in the market for a gaming monitor."

Predator XB3 Series for Pros and Avid Enthusiasts

The new Predator XB3 series monitors are a line of FHD (1920x1080) or QHD (2560x1440) displays that feature high refresh rates and VESA DisplayHDR™ certifications. From there, each monitor has been optimized around different criteria: The XB273U NV is Eyesafe-certified, the XB253Q GW boasts an impressive 280 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) and 0.5 ms (G to G) response time, and the XB323U GX is remarkably color-accurate with 99% Adobe® RGB coverage.

Predator XB273U NV – Easy On the Eyes

The Predator XB273U NV, part of the XB3 VisionCare series, has been designed to give players as comfortable a gaming experience as possible. One of the first gaming monitors[2] to be certified by Eyesafe®, the Predator XB273U NV manages high-energy wavelengths in order to selectively filter out blue light while maintaining crisp and vivid color quality. Additionally, Acer VisionCare 4.0 incorporates a range of technologies—LightSense, AdaptiveLight, ColorSense and ProxiSense—that measure environmental and ambient light and then automatically adjust the monitor's brightness and color-temperature to match it, helping reduce eye strain.

The monitor's crystal-clear 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) Agile-Splendor IPS[1] display features wide viewing angles, a fast 1ms response time and up to an overclocked 170 Hz refresh rate, while 95% DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage and a Delta E<1 rating allows for stunningly realistic images. VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, the XB273U NV has true 8-bit image quality and dynamically adjusts screen brightness to suit the displayed scene, allowing for noticeably darker darks.

Increasing the cool factor, this model has RGB LightSense for synchronizing the screen's colors to music, media and eSports tournaments. A built-in TX transmitter can wirelessly sync lighting colors and rhythm to additional networked monitors for an even more dramatic effect. An ergonomic stand helps users find just the right angle by letting them adjust the monitor's tilt, swivel, height and pivot.

Predator XB253Q GW – High FPS for Smooth Gameplay

The Predator XB253Q GW's 24.5-inch NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible FHD (1920x1080) IPS panel can be overclocked to an incredibly fast 280 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) with up to a 0.5ms (G to G) response time to keep up with even the fastest-paced action scenes, making it ideal for first-person shooter and racing games where precision is paramount. Integrated RGB LightSense with nine different special effects synchronizes RGB to the beat of the music, games and more. The monitor has also been ergonomically designed, allowing users to adjust its tilt, swivel, height and pivot.

Predator XB323U GX – Stunning, Vivid Visuals

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and featuring a 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) panel with a speedy 270 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) and up to a 0.5ms (G to G) response time, the Predator XB323U GX's fluidity and low latency serve to drastically reduce motion blur during fast-paced gameplay. 99% AdobeRGB coverage makes this an excellent choice for players who create videos of their gameplay, and a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification indicates that the XB323U GX features 8-bit image processing and local-dimming, enabling the screen to adjust dynamically to what's happening on the scene for deep blacks and impressive highlights. To optimize comfort during long gaming sessions, the Predator XB323U GX provides users with the ability to adjust its tilt, swivel, height and pivot.

Predator X34 GS for Gamers Desiring Curved Immersion

The Predator X34 GS extends users' peripheral view with a giant 34-inch curved UWQHD (3440x1440) screen, working in tandem with an Agile-Splendor IPS panel that delivers clear images even at wide viewing angles. NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, it renders smooth action with up to a 180 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) and an ultra-fast 0.5ms (G to G) response time. VESA DisplayHDR 400 illuminates the finer details to create sharper images, so no important targets or details are missed, while 98% DCI-P3 spectrum coverage brings images to life in vivid color. The flexible stand provides a multitude of viewing options, giving users the ability to adjust its tilt, swivel and height. Two integrated 7 watt speakers eliminate the need for external speakers.

Nitro Series Monitors – Get Into the Game

Two new 27-inch Nitro series models, the Acer Nitro XV272U KV and Nitro XV272 LV, are ideal for casual gamers that want to get as much value out of their devices as possible. Both are Eyesafe-certified to help prevent eye fatigue and further viewing comfort, and an ergonomic stand lets gamers find just the right viewing angle by adjusting the monitors' tilt, swivel, height and pivot.

The Acer Nitro XV272U KV offers offering stunningly clear QHD (2560x1440) gameplay with a low Delta E<1 rating and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. Performance is fast and fluid with up to 170 Hz (overclocked) and a 1ms (G to G) response time on an Agile-Splendor IPS panel that also provides wide viewing angles to maximize the view. Beyond just looking great, the monitor is also equipped with LightSense, ColorSense and ProxiSense technologies, giving users a more comfortable experience by automatically adjusting the monitor's settings based on ambient lighting in the environment.

The Nitro XV272 LV sports an FHD (1920x1080) Agile-Splendor IPS panel and offers up to 165Hz (overclocked) for smooth visuals even in busy action scenes. With 90% DCI-P3 color coverage and a low Delta E<1 rating, users have all the technology necessary to dive into immersive virtual worlds.

Pricing & Availability

The Predator XB273U NV be available will be available in North America in January 2021 starting at USD 549.99; in EMEA in January 2021 starting at EUR 549; and in China in November 2020, starting at RMB 3,999.

The Predator XB253Q GW will be available will be available in North America in January 2021 starting at USD 429.99; in EMEA in January 2021 starting at EUR 449; and in China in December 2020, starting at RMB 2,999.

The Predator XB323U GX will be available will be available in North America in January 2021 starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in December 2020 starting at EUR 999; and in China in November 2020, starting at RMB 6,999.

The Predator X34 GS will be available will be available in North America in December starting at USD 999.99; in EMEA in December starting at EUR 1,099; and in China in November, starting at RMB 7,999.

The Nitro XV272U KV will be available will be available in North America in December starting at USD 399.99; in EMEA in December starting at EUR 469; and in China in November, starting at RMB 2,999.

The Nitro XV272 LV will be available will be available in North America in December starting at USD 279.99; in EMEA in December starting at EUR 319; and in China in December, starting at RMB 1,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

