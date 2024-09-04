Acer Expands its Copilot+ PC Line with New Swift 14 AI and Swift Go 14 AI Laptops

Editor's Summary

New Acer Swift Go 14 AI delivers exceptional responsiveness and multi-day battery life, and Copilot+ PC experiences powered by a Snapdragon ® X Plus 8-core processor with an integrated NPU that delivers 45 TOPS of AI performance

X Plus 8-core processor with an integrated NPU that delivers 45 TOPS of AI performance Acer Swift 14 AI combines the new AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors with AMD XDNA ™ 2 architecture and up to 50 NPU TOPS [1] of AI processing power and up to a color-rich OLED display [2] option in a premium ultra-thin chassis

2 architecture and up to 50 NPU TOPS of AI processing power and up to a color-rich OLED display option in a premium ultra-thin chassis New Swift Copilot+ PCs [3] help boost productivity and security with Acer's suite of on-device AI solutions and stay connected with blazing-fast speeds with Wi-Fi 7 support

help boost productivity and security with Acer's suite of on-device AI solutions and stay connected with blazing-fast speeds with Wi-Fi 7 support The Swift 14 AI will receive free updates to Copilot+ PC experiences later this year[3]

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today expanded its Copilot+ PC lineup[3] with the new Swift Go 14 AI and Swift 14 AI laptops, delivering versatile performance and elevated productivity with incredible battery life.

The Swift Go 14 AI features the latest Snapdragon® X Plus 8-core processor in an ultra-portable design. Acer also announced the Swift 14 AI featuring the new AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors which leverage the advanced AMD XDNA™ 2 architecture to utilize greater AI processing power and performance without compromise. Whether creating, working, or streaming on-the-go, these Copilot+ PCs streamline daily tasks and workloads more efficiently and enable Acer's on-device AI applications to help elevate users' digital experiences.

"Our new Swift AI PCs reflect our commitment to continue enhancing the way users work, learn, and play through our devices," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "The new Swift laptops are powered by some of the most powerful AI processors available today, and we are excited to bring the latest advancements and PC experiences to the hands of more people."

Copilot+ PC Experiences and Acer's Suite of AI Features

Copilot+ PCs help users experience new ways of interacting, creating, and communicating on their Swift devices. Cocreator[4] helps users bring their ideas to life by taking descriptions and generating new images in nearly real time. Live Captions[4,5] can translate spoken words from 44 languages and present English speech captions in real-time, whether it is a live video, movie dialogue, or YouTube clip. Windows Studio Effects[4] comes with AI-boosted features such as Background Blur, Eye Contact, Automatic Framing, Portrait Light and Creative Filters to improve lighting and make users look their best in their virtual meetings, livestreams or video calls. Copilot, the everyday AI companion, is also accessible with a single click of the dedicated Copilot key.

Acer's AI-designed applications are also available on the Swift AI laptops, making these great go-to devices for everyday use. The AcerSense utility application helps users take seamless control of the laptops for system changes, check-ups, quick access to available AI features, and customizations with one click of the AcerSense key. Acer's AI-enhanced conferencing tools in the Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 work together to ensure users look and sound their best when communicating online. These can be instantly accessed and configured with the help of the intuitive Acer QuickPanel that automatically appears when a device detects that the webcam and microphone are activated. Acer User Sensing ensures data shown on the screen stays protected even when the owner is away. With a built-in proximity sensor, the secure PCs accurately detect the user's presence based on distance and movement. This prompts the screen to lock automatically when users move away from the laptops. Once they return, they can easily log back in with Windows Hello.

Acer Swift Go 14 AI: Copilot+ PC Designed for All

Acer's Copilot+ PCs are now available on its Swift Go line of accessible and high-performance laptops to support the productivity and efficiency that everyday users yearn for. The Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-01) is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus platform, with 8 high-performance CPU cores that clock up to 3.4 GHz, and integrated Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU that delivers up to 45 TOPS. It is equipped with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 1 TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD, ensuring seamless multi-tasking operations and providing abundant storage space for files. With the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor at the helm and compatibility with hundreds of premium apps that are optimized for Snapdragon architecture, the Swift Go 14 runs smoothly and efficiently for up to 28 hours of video playback[6], even through demanding workloads.

For entertainment scenarios, the Swift Go 14 AI amazes with up to a stunning 14.5-inch WQXGA (2560X1600) IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for 100% sRGB color gamut. The display also qualified for the RPF 50 rating, indicating 50% blue light reduction and more than 20% less blue light toxicity. Users will also appreciate the sound quality from its dual speakers infused with DTS:X Ultra audio. It also includes a 1440p QHD IR camera with privacy shutter to ensure online interactions are crystal clear and privacy is protected even when the camera is not in use.

These features have all been incorporated into the new laptop's sleek and stylish design. As symbols of the device's AI-readiness and refined capabilities, it is marked with an AI icon on the top cover of the thin aluminum chassis and an AI Activity Indicator on the touchpad that illuminates when the NPU or Copilot is in use. The 180o hinge design lets users maximize the device from different angles and enables opening the device with one hand. It also comes with ample ports for connectivity with two USB 4.0 Type-C ports that support fast-charging, two USB Type-A ports, plus Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth™ 5.4 for speedy and reliable connection.

Acer Swift 14 AI: Brilliant Copilot+ PC Experiences with new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Processors

The Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-61/T) is designed to adapt to any working style or computing demands, helping uplift users' capabilities with generative AI tools and assistants available on the device. Going through intense workloads and multitasking on the AI PC is a breeze as it is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor[7] for responsive and power-efficient processing of local AI workloads. Upgraded with an AMD XDNA 2 architecture and stacked with up to 10 high-performance "Zen 5" cores, the new AMD processors deliver up to 50 NPU TOPS[1] of AI processing power while maintaining extended hours of battery life, with up to 27 hours of video playback[6]. This is complemented by up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 2 TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 storage for responsive task execution.

All that power is housed under the Swift 14 AI's premium and adaptive ultra-thin design. The laptop opens to a full 180o for greater usability and could easily be transported as it weighs just 1.32 kg. Adding more convenience for users, the device features a dedicated Copilot key on the backlit keyboard that ignites the eye-catching Activity Indicator on the touchpad when the AI-powered assistant is activated.

Viewing content is almost true-to-life when watching through the Swift 14 AI, with up to an ultra-rich 14-inch OLED WQXGA (2880x1800) display with VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500 and Eyesafe 2.0 certification. It boasts a peak brightness of 500 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 for vibrant and lifelike visuals. Alternatively, it also comes with an option for WQXGA IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and touchscreen capabilities for more interactive experiences. The device's audiovisual performance is also impressive with dual speakers enhanced with DTS:X Ultra technology for immersive sound and a 1440p QHD IR HDR camera with privacy shutter. Staying connected is made effortless with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, along with various port options with two USB Type-C ports (supporting USB 4 and USB charging), two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, and HDMI 2.1.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-01) will be available in North America in September, starting at USD 999.99; in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 999, and in Australia in Q4 2024, starting at AUD 1,399.

The Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-61/T) will be available in North America in September, starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in September, starting at USD 1,199.99, and in Australia in Q4 2024, starting at AUD 2,799.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Name Acer Swift Go 14 AI Model SFG14-01 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Processors Snapdragon® X Plus 8-core processor (8 cores up to 3.2 GHz, integrated Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU with Qualcomm® AI Engine up to 45 TOPS) Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Memory Up to 32 GB of onboard LPDDR5X system memory, dual-channel support Display 14.5" IPS + WQXGA (2560x1600), 16:10 aspect ratio, 350 nits brightness, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 120 Hz, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus-capable, 100% sRGB color gamut 14.5" IPS + WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 120 Hz, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus-capable, 100% sRGB color gamut Audio DTS® X: Ultra, AcerPurified Voice 2.0 with AI noise reduction and 3-mic array, 2 built-in stereo speakers with Acer TrueHarmony technology Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe, 16 Gb/s Camera QHD camera (2560x1440) with 1440p QHD video at 30 FPS with Temporal Noise Reduction, tri-mic Security Power keycap fingerprint reader with on-chip matching design, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, camera shutter Ports 2 USB Type-C supporting USB4 and USB charging, 2 USB Type-A 3.2 (one supporting USB charging), Audio jack Battery 75 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, supports fast charging. Battery life for models with WUXGA panel + SSD: Up to 28 hours of video playback Up to 19.5 hours of web browsing Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7 Wireless LAN, supports Bluetooth 5.4 or above, supports Bluetooth LE Audio (LC3) Dimensions and weight 322.6 (W) x 225.95 (D) x 10/17.95 (H) mm [12.7 (W) x 8.9 (D) x 0.39/0.71 (H) inches] with Metal A cover 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs.), with 3-cell battery pack (3-cell as 65 Wh battery), one SSD Windows Desktop Apps Acer QuickPanel, AcerSense

Name Acer Swift 14 AI Model SF14-61/T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 Processor Graphics AMD Radeon™ 880M Graphics Memory Up to 32 GB dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM support, memory frequency up to 7500 MT/s Display 14.0" OLED + WQXGA (2880x1800), 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, Acer CineCrystal™, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Display HDR True Black 500-certified (up to 500 nits brightness @HDR 500) 14.0" IPS + WQXGA (2880x1800), 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 120 Hz, 100% sRGB color gamut, 14.0" IPS + WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, 100% sRGB color gamut, touchscreen option Audio DTS® X:Ultra, Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 with AI noise reduction and 3-mic array, Acer TrueHarmony technology Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe, 16 Gb/s Camera QHD camera (2560x1440) with 1440p QHD video at 30 FPS with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual mic Security MSFT Pluton Security Processor as Firmware TPM solution, Power keycap fingerprint reader with on-chip matching design, camera shutter Ports 2 USB Type-C supporting USB4 and USB charging, 2 USB Type-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, Audio jack Battery 75 Wh 3-cell Li-io battery (OLED), fast charging. 65 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery (WQXGA), fast charging. For models with WQXGA Panel + SSD: Battery life of up to 27 hours of video playback, up to 17 hours based on MobileMark® 2025 test results, and up to 19 hours of web browsing Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7 Wireless LAN, supports Bluetooth 5.4 or above, supports Bluetooth LE Audio (LC3) Dimensions and weight 312.9 (W) x 222.11 (D) x 10/17.9 (H) mm [12.32 (W) x 8.74 (D) x 0.39/0.7 (H) inches] 1.32 kg (2.95 lbs.), with 4-cell battery pack, WUXGA display Windows Desktop Apps Acer LiveArt, Acer QuickPanel, AcerSense

[1] Trillions of Operations per Second (TOPS) for an AMD Ryzen processor is the maximum number of operations per second that can be executed in an optimal scenario and may not be typical. TOPS may vary based on several factors, including the specific system configuration, AI model, and software version. [2] Specifications may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability.



[3] Copilot+ PC experiences are coming. Requires free updates available starting later this year. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs [4] Next Gen features, including LIST OF FEATURES if named or shown are hardware dependent at initial launch, and will be installed via Windows Update when available (free download; ISP fees apply). Timing of feature delivery may vary by device and market. [5] Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. Content-based and storage limitations apply. See https://aka.ms/nextgenaipcs [6] Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display and resolution, etc. [7] Ryzen™ AI is defined as the combination of a dedicated AI engine, AMD Radeon™ graphics engine, and Ryzen processor cores that enable AI capabilities. OEM and ISV enablement is required, and certain AI features may not yet be optimized for Ryzen AI processors. Ryzen AI is compatible with: (a) AMD Ryzen 7040 and 8040 Series processors except Ryzen 5 7540U, Ryzen 5 8540U, Ryzen 3 7440U, and Ryzen 3 8440U processors; (b) AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, and (c) all AMD Ryzen 8000G Series desktop processors except the Ryzen 5 8500G/GE and Ryzen 3 8300G/GE. Please check with your system manufacturer for feature availability prior to purchase.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

© 2024 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, and Ryzen, XDNA, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Certain AMD technologies may require third-party enablement or activation. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. Supported features may vary by operating system. Please confirm with the system manufacturer for specific features. No technology or product can be completely secure.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

