Acer Expands SpatialLabs Stereoscopic 3D Portfolio with New Laptop and Gaming Monitor

The Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition Laptop delivers captivating 3D content for entertainment, while the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor takes 3D gaming experiences to new heights

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the extension of its SpatialLabs stereoscopic 3D lineup to the Aspire line of laptops and Predator gaming monitors.

The new Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs™ Edition laptop delivers captivating 3D content for entertainment and creation on its 15.6-inch UHD display; It also comes with a suite of AI-powered SpatialLabs applications for 3D viewing and content creation, without the need for specialized glasses, delighting users when watching their favorite content and empowering developers to see their designs in their real 3D forms. With Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11, users can experience upscaled creativity and productivity with AI-powered task assistance, while Acer's suite of AI-supported solutions in Acer PurifiedView™ and PurifiedVoice™ elevate conference calls on the 3D laptop.

With the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor, gamers become fully enveloped in true-to-life 3D experiences as SpatialLabs TrueGame technology revives 3D gaming realms as envisioned by game developers. TrueGame renders original 3D game designs with greater depth and contour so gamers can bask in breathtaking 3D realism, while the Acer Immerse Audio system acts as a virtual headset for ambient audio.

Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition: Unlocking Immersive and AI-powered Experiences

In the hopes of bringing immersive 3D entertainment and creative experiences to more users, the new Acer Aspire 3D 15 laptop (A3D15-71GM) integrates SpatialLabs' advanced optical solutions along with the power of up to an Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPUs to project attention-grabbing 3D images and scenes.

The stereoscopic 3D laptop is shipped with SpatialLabs Experience Center Pro, which contains an array of SpatialLabs applications and add-ons to further elevate 3D experiences for enthusiasts and casual creators. SpatialLabs Go brings another level of content immersion as it utilizes Acer's proprietary AI models to transform 2D content to 3D in real-time. Whether it is a photo of beautiful scenery, a video of precious memories, or even a YouTube video, SpatialLabs Go generates depth maps for your 2D content and turns it into stunning stereoscopic 3D in the blink of an eye. Plus, SpatialLabs Player gives full control for side-by-side video playback and seamless switching to 2D or 3D modes when viewing on the Aspire 3D 15.

Creators can take advantage of the SpatialLabs Model Viewer application and rendering technology in real time to import and convert CGI and CAD file formats into 3D illustrations to inspect and demonstrate ideas in greater detail. The 3D laptop also supports Acer's OpenXR runtime for seamless 3D content creation on compatible applications, along with other developer tools such as the SpatialLabs Unity and Unreal Engine plug-ins to fast-track 3D projects and extend support for more creators across various fields. The 3D laptop is built for the next wave of computing, shipped with Copilot and a dedicated Copilot key for quick and easy access to the everyday AI assistant. Copilot in Windows unleashes greater creativity and productivity, harnessing the power of AI to assist with personalized answers and tasks during work, creation, or play.

Whether for developing designs or leisure viewing, 3D visuals come to life with incredible depth and cinematic colors on its 15.6-inch UHD IPS panel with 100% support for Adobe RGB color gamut and can be switched between 2D and 3D viewing modes. During video calls, Acer PurifiedVoice and PurifiedView also work together so users can look and sound their best with AI-supported noise reduction technology and camera effects. Despite the heavy 3D rendering workloads, the Aspire 3D 15's internals remain cool and running thanks to Acer's TwinAir technology and thermal management system featuring three copper pipes that help dispel heat efficiently. System maintenance and performance monitoring on the device is a breeze with the AcerSense™ utility app, accessible with just one click of the dedicated AcerSense key. Users will also appreciate the Aspire 3D 15's provision of ample memory space with up to 32 GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2 TB of storage, as well as multiple connectivity options with an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-C Thunderbolt™ 4 port, and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

Predator SpatialLabs View 27 Gaming Monitor: 3D Gaming Redefined

Acer has expanded its line of stereoscopic 3D displays with the new Predator SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor, letting gamers dive deeper into the depths of 3D worlds. The SpatialLabs TrueGame leverages its proprietary shader and driver technique to develop individual 3D profiles with existing depth information from the games. The latest 3D Ultra mode, with its second virtual camera, showcases greater depth and geometry in every scene, while also offering a wider collection of 3D stereo configurations to allow gamers to customize visual effects and intensity to their liking. Simply clicking the patented One-click Game play function automatically launches games in their pre-configured 3D profiles, with more AAA titles and classics added every month, just waiting to be explored.

Acer Immerse Audio complements the sensual 3D experience on the gaming monitor with its enveloping spatial sound technology. Rich soundscapes are echoed from its dual 2.5 W speakers, enhanced by the combination of AI-driven beamforming acoustic transmissions and head-tracking solutions to produce the feeling of using surround-sound headphones. Even without the actual hardware, gamers can enjoy and absorb every sound, emotion, and adrenaline-pumping scene when stepping into their favorite gaming adventures.

Eye-catching 2D and 3D visuals with brilliant colors are shown on the Predator SpatialLabs View's 27-inch, 2D-3D switchable 4K panel, thanks to its lightning-fast 160 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and Delta E< 2 color accuracy. With AMD FreeSync™ and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, the 3D gaming monitor delivers vivid, tear-free frames even when gaming under extremely low-light environments.

For professional creators and developers, the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 was announced earlier as part of the SpatialLabs solutions to elevate the way 3D ideas and audiovisual elements take shape, bringing every design detail and concept closer to reality.

Price and Availability

The Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition (A3D15-71GM) will be available in North America in February, starting at USD 1,399.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 1,499, and in China in April, starting at RMB 14,999.

The Predator SpatialLabs View 27 will be available in North America in Q2 2024, starting at USD 1,999 and EMEA in Q1 2024, starting at EUR1,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

