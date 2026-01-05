Acer Introduces Aspire AI Copilot+ PCs Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors

Available in 14- and 16-inch models with OLED display options and integrated AI capabilities

Editor's Summary

Acer Aspire 14 AI and Acer Aspire 16 AI laptops are available with new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, powering unique Copilot+ PC experiences on Windows 11 and on-device Acer AI solutions.

All models feature premium thin-and-light chassis and user-centric designs, including large touchpads and full-flat hinges for versatile use, and are available with OLED, touch, and non-touch display options.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced new models of its Aspire series of mainstream laptops, powered by new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. Built as reliable all-rounders, the Acer Aspire 14 AI and Aspire 16 AI feature premium designs and deliver smooth performance, all at accessible price points. With optional OLED displays and a flexible 180-degree hinge design, the new Aspire AI lineup offers both style and versatility for learning, productivity, and everyday computing.

Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-I71M/T) and Acer Aspire 16 AI (A16-I71M/T) feature up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors 386H, engineered with up to new performance and efficient cores, and paired with new Intel Graphics to support upscaled CPU and graphics performance. The new processors enhance productivity and creative capabilities for a variety of tasks on the latest Aspire AI devices.

Across the new lineup, each of the Aspire AI laptops comes with up to 32 GB of memory and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, ensuring fast and responsive performance for hybrid workflows. Users will also be pleased with their vibrant WUXGA displays with 16:10 aspect ratios and refresh rates up to 120 Hz, available in both touch and non-touch configurations, including OLED panel options.

Designed with user style, comfort, and flexibility in mind, all models impress with their thin-and-light chassis, large touchpads for effortless navigation, and a full-flat 180-degree hinge that lets the devices lie completely flat – ideal for collaboration and sharing. The refined designs balance portability and durability, making it a suitable option for mobile students and young professionals.

Enhancing experiences further, Acer's suite of AI-powered features brings intelligent on-device functionality. Acer Intelligent Space acts as a personalized AI hub to help users manage tasks and access tools easily. AcerSense provides system diagnostics and optimization, while Acer PurifiedView™ and Acer PurifiedVoice™ enhance video clarity and filter noise for crisp communication. Acer My Key adds customizable shortcuts for quick access to apps or unique Copilot+ PC experiences such as Live Captions with real-time translation and other useful tools.

For conferencing and content creation, users can benefit from 1080p FHD IR cameras with a triple-mic array for clear audio capture. The laptops also feature a comprehensive set of ports, including Thunderbolt™ 4, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity.

Availability

The Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-I71M/T) will be available in North America in Q3'2026; in EMEA in Q2'2026; and in Australia in Q2'2026.

The Acer Aspire 16 AI (A16-I71M/T) will be available in North America in Q2'2026 and in EMEA in Q2'2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications, and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Specifications

Name Acer Aspire 16 AI Model A16-I71M/T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H Graphics Intel Graphics Display 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, up to120 Hz refresh rate, 45% NTSC color gamut support, narrow bezel design, with touch/non-touch and OLED panel option Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory Storage Up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 1080p FHD IR, with privacy shutter Audio DTS® Audio, dual speakers with triple-mic array Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt™ 4), two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio jack Battery 65 Wh battery Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or above Dimensions/Weight 354.9 (W) x 250.1 (D) x 11.5/15.8 (H) mm (13.97 x 9.85 x 0.45/0.62 inches), 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs.) Features Copilot+ PC, Acer Intelligence Space, AcerSense, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer PurifiedVoice™, Acer My Key

Name Acer Aspire 14 AI Model A14-I71M/T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H Graphics Intel Graphics Display 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, up to120 Hz refresh rate, 45% NTSC color gamut support, narrow bezel design, with touch/non-touch and OLED panel option Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory Storage Up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 1080p FHD IR, with privacy shutter Audio DTS® Audio, dual speakers with triple-mic array Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt™ 4), two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio jack Battery 65 Wh battery Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or above Dimensions/Weight 312.4 (W) x 225.9 (D) x 11.6/15.8 (H) mm (12.3 x 8.89 x 0.46/0.62 inches). 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs.) Features Copilot+ PC, Acer Intelligence Space, AcerSense, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer PurifiedVoice™, Acer My Key

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

