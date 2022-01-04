Acer Introduces Powerful, Ultra-portable Additions to the Swift X Range

Acer unveils a host of new laptops and All-in-Ones (AIO) based on the latest Intel 12th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced a pair of additions to its thin, light and powerful lineup of Swift X laptops with discrete GPUs, consisting of a new 14-inch and 16-inch model. New Aspire C27 and C24 All-in-One (AIO) PCs were also released. All of the new PCs feature the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.

Acer Swift X — Powerful and Ultraportable

The ultra-portable laptop Swift X (SFX14-51G) 14-inch laptop, weighing just 3.09 lbs (1.4 kg), packs up to a 12th Gen Intel Core processor with up to 12 cores and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti laptop GPU into its 0.7-inch (17.9 mm) thin aluminum chassis. A fan, air inlet keyboard and dual heat pipes dissipate the heat generated by this hardware, helping the device maintain the peak performance expected by creatives studying or working in multimedia design.

The 16-inch model (SFX16-52G) features 12th Gen Intel Core processors with up to 12 cores (4 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and discrete Intel Arc™ graphics. Keeping the laptop cool are dual fans, dual copper heat pipes, an air inlet keyboard, and a bigger side exhaust port. Co-engineered with Intel, the device will meet the requirements of an Intel Evo laptop through Intel's hardware specifications and key experience targets for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, fast charge and intelligent collaboration.

Both models run on Windows 11 and feature a 16:10 aspect-ratio IPS[2] screen—2240x1400 for the 14-in model and up to 2560x1600 (WQXGA)[3] for the 16-in model—with stunningly narrow bezels, allowing for up to a 92.22% screen-to-body ratio. Combined with 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and up to 400 nits of brightness[1], the Swift X wows with crystal clear images and delivers immersive viewing experiences. Further enhancing these images, it also features Acer BluelightShield™ for more comfortable viewing, plus Acer ExaColor™ and Acer Color Intelligence™ for more vibrant colors.

In addition to up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 2 TB of PCIe SSD storage[4] for faster navigation, the new Swift X models combine Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) for fast and stable connectivity—perfect for high-speed file sharing and smooth 4k streaming. From there, the laptops' I/O includes two Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 (up to 40 GBs[5]) support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, and a fingerprint reader for easy login with Windows Hello. The productivity capacity of both models is further enhanced by an FHD webcam with Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology for high-quality imagery even in low-light conditions, Acer PurifiedVoice™ with AI Noise Reduction for clearer com-calls, and DTS audio.

Acer Aspire C27 and C24 — All-in-One Home Workstation

For enhanced performance when working from home, the Aspire C27 (27-inch, C27-1751) and C24 (24-inch, C24-1750) All-In-One (AIO) PCs have been refreshed with Windows 11 and up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU[3] and 64 GB of DDR4 RAM, plus a 1 TB SSD and 2 TB HDD[3]. From there, a host of connectivity options backs up this powerful hardware, such as Wi-Fi 6E[3] for fast and stable connectivity, Bluetooth® 5.2 for simplified data-sharing between devices, and Thunderbolt™ 4 for up to 40 Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth.

Video calling has never been more important, and the Aspire C27 responds to this need with a 5.0 MP webcam and two stereo microphones for high-quality video conferencing—and with a 91.14% screen-to-body ratio[3], the display looks gorgeous. It can also be tilted (-5 to 25°), allowing users to find the perfect angle before getting started. Acer BlueLightShield technology provides more comfortable viewing, and once the call is over, a physical webcam cover provides privacy and peace of mind.

As a final touch, this ultra-slim AIO delivers tidy and space-saving cable management, keeping the workspace free from distraction—and being finished in black with platinum details, the Aspire C27 and Aspire C24 look incredibly sharp, too.

Price and Availability

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

[1] Only on the 16-inch model. The 14-inch model has 300 nits of brightness. [2] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [3] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models are subject to availability. [4] The Swift X models feature two upgradable SSD slots, one of them being a PCIe Gen 4 SSD slot, allowing for a total storage capacity of up to 2 TB. [5] 14-inch model only.

