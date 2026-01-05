Acer Introduces Predator ES Storm Pro E-scooter for Higher Performance Urban Mobility

Editor's Summary

The Predator ES Storm Pro is a performance-focused e-scooter designed for varied urban conditions. Its foldable aluminum frame, water-resistance rating, and long-range battery support both daily commuting and longer city journeys.

Connection to the Acer eMobility app offers ride information, adjustable settings, and an electronic locking function.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced the Predator ES Storm Pro, a new electric scooter built for higher-performance city riding. The new model expands Acer's growing e-mobility portfolio, delivering smarter and more versatile options for navigating today's urban environments.

The Predator ES Storm Pro is designed for riders who frequently cover longer or more demanding routes, including paths with mixed surfaces. It uses a 500 W rear hub motor with peak output of up to 1200 W and a 48 V electrical system to support quick acceleration and consistent speed across varied terrain. Multiple riding modes allow users to adjust responsiveness and prioritize either performance or efficiency.

For enhanced control on wet or uneven roads, the e-scooter combines a traction control system with 10-inch tubeless tires, front and rear suspension for improved stability, and a rear disc brake with eABS. This maintains stable road contact and provides reliable braking in busy city settings. The foldable aluminum frame balances riding stability and portability and folds for carrying over short distances or for storage in compact spaces at home, at work, or on public transport. It is rated IPX5 for water resistance.

In addition, RGB lighting elements aligned with the Predator identity enhance visibility and provide clearer signaling to other road users when braking or turning. A built-in holder for compatible smart tags enables riders to attach their own tracking accessory to support locating the e-scooter if it is misplaced, depending on the chosen tracking system.

The Predator ES Storm Pro offers a riding range of up to 60 km on a single charge, suitable for extended commutes around the city. Regenerative braking (KERS), in combination with the eABS system, recovers part of the energy used during deceleration and returns it to the battery.

Smart Connectivity for E-scooters Through Acer eMobility App

The Predator ES Storm Pro connects to the Acer eMobility app, which displays ride statistics and vehicle status, including approximate remaining range and battery information. Users can adjust selected settings and preferences directly through the app, and Predator ES Storm Pro riders can also personalize lighting effects for added style. The Acer eMobility app also includes an electronic locking function to support day-to-day security with a compatible smartphone.

Price and Availability

The Predator ES Storm Pro will be available in EMEA in Q1'2026, starting at EUR 629.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications, and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Specifications

Name Predator ES Storm Pro Model Name PES016 Dimensions, unfolded(cm) 122 x 58 x125 Dimensions, folded(cm) 122 x 58 x 58 Weight incl. battery 22.5 kg Display Color LED (speed, remaining power, modes, maintenance, Bluetooth connection, left/right direction indicator) Motor (Rated) 500 W Motor (Max Output) 1200 W Motor Torque 29Nm Incline Capabilities 25 % Battery 48v 12.8 Ah(614Wh) Maximum Range 65 km Maximum Speed 20km/h (EU Specific Regions* Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Poland) 25km/h (EU Version, Spain) 32km/h (US Version) Maximum Payload 120 kg Brakes Front: Disc Rear: eABS Levers: One Suspension Front: Fork Suspension Rear: Double Spring Shock Wheel Parameter 10" Wheels Front: 10" Pneumatic Tubeless Tires Rear: 10" 500W Drive Mode Pedestrian, ECO, D, S IP Rating IPX5 Lighting Head, Tail, Break, Turning, Ambient, Projector Software Acer eMobility App, Motor Lock, TCS

