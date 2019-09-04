Acer Introduces Thin and Lightweight Predator Triton 300 Gaming Notebook and Immersive Predator Thronos Air Gaming Chair

Editor's Summary

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced the Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook, a Predator Triton 500 with a 300 Hz display, and the Predator Thronos Air gaming chair. The Predator Triton 300 expands the Triton line with an affordable solution for mainstream gamers who value thin and lightweight designs. The Predator Thronos Air gaming chair gives gamers a fun, immersive way to lose themselves in the game within their very own battle station.

"The Predator Triton 300 completes the Triton line of gaming notebooks, providing a full spectrum of options for gamers seeking thin and lightweight gear," said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer. "Following the great reception of the Predator Thronos, we've created the Predator Thronos Air, allowing more gamers to upgrade their gaming environment for a fully immersive experience."

"Acer's new lineup of Predator Triton laptops pack great gaming performance into a remarkably thin design," said Chris Walker, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Client Platforms in the Client Computing Group, Intel. "With 9th Gen Intel Core processors delivering the industry leading performance and platform features needed for premium gaming experiences, we're excited about the technology innovation that Acer and Intel will deliver to gamers everywhere."

Thin and Lightweight Predator Triton 300 Provides the Right Mix of Size and Power

The Predator Triton 300 is the newest addition to the thin and lightweight Triton line, powered by Windows 10. It is a perfect blend of performance and features, all wrapped up in a slim design for a compelling value. Just 2.3 kg (5.07 pounds), its aluminum chassis features the same subdued matte black design highlighted with blue lights and accents found on other Predator notebooks.

Up to a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor is paired with an NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 GPU, and 16 GB of DDR4 2666Hz memory (upgradable to 32 GB). For massive amounts of game storage, it will support up to two 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and up to a 2 TB hard drive. Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650 along with Killer Ethernet keeps the action moving quickly and lag-free.

A bright 15.6-inch Full HD IPS[1] display with a narrow bezel design includes a 144 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms overdrive response time, delivering realistic graphics and colors that pop, highlight every detail and bring games to life. Immersive audio is delivered with Waves Nx®, which uses state-of-the-art physical modeling to deliver a realistic and convincing listening experience by virtually mimicking the immersion of ultra-high-end speakers in a perfect acoustically-treated space.

The keyboard includes zoned RGB lighting and dedicated Turbo and Predator Sense keys. In addition, the WASD, arrow and dedicated keys are concave shaped and transparent for ease-of-use.

The Predator Triton 300 also features the superior thermal design found on all Predator notebooks, including dual fans with Acer's 4th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D metal fan technology, CoolBoost™ technology and strategically placed air intake and exhaust vents.

The Predator Triton 500 Is Now Available with a Blazing-Fast 300Hz Display

Now with a blazing-fast 300 Hz 15.6-inch Full HD display, the Predator Triton 500 is a powerful gaming notebook slimmed down to just 17.9 mm (0.70 inches) thin and weighing 2.1 kg (4.6 pounds). It has a durable, all-metal chassis and narrow bezels measuring just 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) for an impressive 81% body-to-screen ratio. The slim Triton 500 can easily be slipped in a backpack or briefcase, but once taken out and powered on, it takes advantage of the performance of up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor to become a gaming powerhouse.

The Predator Thronos Air Gaming Chair - Acer's Newest Gaming Cave

The Predator Thronos Air, Acer's newest gaming "chair," is a sleek gaming cave for hard core enthusiasts. The steel structure includes a chair, modular desk and monitor arm. It envelops the gamer in a comfortable and encasing cockpit, ideal for total and complete battle immersion. Teal blue lighting emits a soft cool glow, perfect for gaming.

The chair can be adjusted to various angles (130 degrees inside cabin and 180 degrees outside the cabin) for maximum comfort. It even includes a massage function, so gamers can relax after intense gaming sessions. The desk includes an adjustable keyboard and mouse tray, ensuring comfortable typing regardless of seating angle. A foot rest keeps feet elevated.

Capable of supporting up to three displays, the monitor arm can be manually raised and lowered with a handle conveniently located right below the middle monitor stand. In addition, a camera can be positioned right above the middle monitor, making it easy to live stream the action to YouTube, Twitch or Mixer.

To keep the area neat and organized, a platform for a powerful gaming PC is located behind the chair, and a cable management system neatly stores cords and wires out of the way. In addition, Acer offers numerous customization options and upgrades, such as a seat stabilizer to prevent the chair from moving around during game sessions, a cup holder, a headset holder, a USB hub, and a camera.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Triton 300 will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,299.

The new Predator Triton 500 will be available in EMEA in November starting at EUR 2,699; in North America in December, starting at USD 2,799.99; and in China in Q4, starting at RMB 24,999.

The Predator Thronos Air will be available in Q4 in EMEA starting at EUR 8,975; in North America starting at USD 13,999; and in China starting at RMB 79,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

The new Predator notebooks and gaming chair were unveiled today at the next@acer press event held in Berlin, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com.

