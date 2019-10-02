Acer Notebook Designs, Including New ConceptD Creator Models, Win 2019 Good Design Awards

TAIPEI, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer notebooks have earned the 2019 Good Design Award for outstanding design. Namely the new ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 9 for creators, and the Acer TravelMate P6 and the thin-and-light Acer Swift 7 for traveling professionals.

The Good Design Award is one of the world's top design awards that advocates for enriching lives and society through design. It matches the brand values of the ConceptD, Acer's brand of products optimized for creators[1], which addresses the details that matter to creators the most. ConceptD products feature a minimalist design, display remarkable color accuracy, and provide high performance and quiet computing to enable creators to focus on their creative flow.

"The ConceptD line adopts an "elimination" design strategy that retains only the most important features that creators care about," said Seji Peng, AVP of Industrial Design, Acer. "I am delighted with the ConceptD notebooks winning the coveted Good Design Award so soon after its launch, and Acer will continue to develop more products that empathize and respond to users true needs."

More Acer notebook designs have been recognized by the Good Design Award. Intended for business users, the TravelMate P6 provides business people with long hours of uninterrupted use, and the thin-and-light Swift 7 is built with an ultra-narrow bezel for up to 92% screen ratio for enhanced visual experience.

ConceptD 9 - For Demanding High-end 3D Creations

The ConceptD 9 is a creator notebook featuring Acer's CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge™, the 17.3-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) display flips, extends, or reclines, for multiple usage modes. The display is PANTONE Validated and covers 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut with unparalleled Delta E <1 color accuracy. Users can unleash creativity on any one of the usage modes, including display, Ezel, notebook, and stand modes, for sharing, working, and drawing. It features a Wacom® EMR stylus that magnetically attaches to the ConceptD 9, to create an authentic writing and sketching experience. Featuring up to an all new 9th Gen Intel Core i9 mobile processor, the ConceptD 9 has the power and performance to smoothly run multiple creator tools simultaneously.

ConceptD 7 - Up to Real-time 6K RED Video Editing and Rendering Performance

Featuring up to a new 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for premium notebook performance and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 2080 graphics with Max-Q Design, the ConceptD 7 lets creators accelerate up to real-time 6K RED video editing and rendering performance on heavy workflows. It's easy to carry around, at just 17.9 mm (0.70 inches) thin, and weighing just 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs.). The 15.6- inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K IPS, PANTONE Validated display is built for creators, with a wide color gamut of 100% of the Adobe RGB color space, and a color accuracy of Delta E <2 for remarkable color precision.

Acer TravelMate P6 Series -Thin, Light and Durable Design with Long Battery Life

The Acer TravelMate P614-51 sports a premium quality magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis that is stronger and lighter than standard aluminum alloys at the same thickness. It also gives the laptop a sleek and modern aesthetic. Weighing just 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg) and measuring only 0.6 inches (16.6 mm), it's easy to take on the road. TravelMate complies with MIL-STD 810G[2], 810F, to withstand the rigors of frequent travel and resistance to rain, humidity and extreme temperatures. With up to 20 hours[3] of battery life, professionals can stay productive on transcontinental flights or work through two full days on the go without having to recharge. This high-performance notebook with fast charging support can charge batteries up to 50% in less than 45 minutes.

Acer Swift 7 Thin and Light Notebook

The incredibly thin and light Acer Swift 7 (SF714-52T) already has a collection of awards: the 2019 iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, Honoree of a CES Innovation Award, and Computex d&i Award. The Swift 7 has an ultra-sleek chassis at just 0.995 cm thin, while its ultra-narrow bezels make it virtually borderless, giving the 14-inch Swift 7 an impressive 92% screen-to-body ratio. It's feather-light too, meaning traveling professionals who carry a notebook through the day will rejoice at its weight of just 890 grams -- giving the Swift 7 an almost weightless feel when carrying it in a briefcase or small bag.

[1] Creators such as graphic designers, filmmakers, developers, and architects, among others. [2] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. [3] Battery life claim based on MobileMark 2014. Actual battery life varies depending on product specifications, computer settings and applications or features launched. All batteries' maximum capacity diminishes with time and use.

