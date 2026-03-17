Acer Refreshes Predator Helios Neo Gaming Laptops with Latest-Gen CPUs and GPUs for Desktop-Class Performance

Equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 200HX Plus series processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPUs, the upgraded lineup delivers cutting-edge displays and advanced AI features

Editor's Summary

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, and the Predator Helios Neo 18 AI gaming laptops are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 200HX Plus series processors and up to an NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU, delivering top-notch performance capabilities to gaming enthusiasts.

GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU, delivering top-notch performance capabilities to gaming enthusiasts. The slim Predator Helios Neo 16S AI comes under 18.9 mm thin [1] and features a blazing-fast 240 Hz OLED HDR display with 1 ms response time, built for gamers who compete on the go.

comes under 18.9 mm thin and features a blazing-fast 240 Hz OLED HDR display with 1 ms response time, built for gamers who compete on the go. The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI offers a 1 ms response time on an OLED HDR display, paired with Intel Killer Ethernet E3100 and Thunderbolt 4 for high-speed connectivity.

offers a 1 ms response time on an OLED HDR display, paired with Intel Killer Ethernet E3100 and Thunderbolt 4 for high-speed connectivity. Along with desktop-class performance, the Predator Helios Neo 18 AI offers state-of-the-art visuals on an 18-inch 240 Hz display with Ambient Contrast Ratio (ACR) film to reduce glare and enhance contrast.

TAIPEI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced refreshed Predator Helios Neo series gaming laptops equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 200HX Plus series processors and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, bringing the latest performance capabilities to gaming enthusiasts across a range of form factors and display options.

The new Intel Core Ultra 200HX Plus series processors power a new class of gaming laptops with significant performance gains over the previous generation. These devices are built for split-second responsiveness, rock-solid FPS, smart tuning, and battery life that keeps players locked in across an extensive selection of games and apps.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 and generate images at unprecedented speed.

Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI (PHN16S-I71) is the slim option in the lineup, designed to offer portability for gamers who need to compete on the go. Housed in a chassis starting at under 18.9 mm thin, the device offers up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU. An OLED HDR display offers a blazing-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, WQXGA resolution, and a 1 ms response time for ultra-smooth visuals and instant reactions, backed by Calman Verified 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy. To supply maximum cooling, the device is equipped with a Predator AeroBlade 3D Fan and liquid metal thermal grease.

Predator Helios Neo 16 AI

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI (PHN16-I71) brings desktop-class performance and feature-rich AI gaming to a 16-inch form factor. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU. Its standout feature is an OLED HDR display with a 1 ms response time, WQXGA resolution, and Calman Verified color accuracy with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, delivering blistering speeds and bringing gaming worlds to life in lucid detail. For optimized heat dissipation, the device features the Predator AeroBlade 3D Fan, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes. For connectivity, Intel Killer Ethernet E3100 enables fast, stable, and intelligently prioritized network performance — ideal for gaming and streaming — while Thunderbolt 4 delivers ultra-fast data transfer.

Predator Helios Neo 18 AI

The Predator Helios Neo 18 AI (PHN18-I71) is the 18-inch counterpart, offering up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU. Along with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 coverage, the device's WQXGA display offers the new Ambient Contrast Ratio (ACR) film, which reduces glare and enhances contrast for vivid imagery and clear details — even in bright environments. To sustain top performance, the device is equipped with a Predator AeroBlade 3D Fan, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes for efficient cooling power.

The three new Predator Helios Neo gaming laptops also offer several advanced AI features. In addition to real-time control over performance modes and fan speeds, PredatorSense enables gamers to personalize their device with a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard and illuminated cover logo. For seamless co-op gaming and livestreaming, Acer PurifiedVoice and PurifiedView utilize AI to reduce background noise and improve video quality, while the smart hub of AI tools in Acer Intelligence Space[2] includes Game Assistant for aiming support in first-person shooter games and ProCam to auto-capture key gameplay moments.

Availability

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI (PHN16S-I71) will be available in North America from July 2026; in EMEA from June 2026; and in Australia from July 2026.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI (PHN16-I71) will be available in North America from July 2026; in EMEA from June 2026; and in Australia from June 2026.

The Predator Helios Neo 18 AI (PHN18-I71) will be available in North America from July 2026; in EMEA from June 2026; and in Australia from July 2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Model PHN16S-I71 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 270HX Plus Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM Display 16-inch 16:10 OLED HDR WQXGA 2560 x 1600, 240Hz, 1 ms response time, Calman Verified, DCI-P3 100%, NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, NVIDIA® G-SYNC Memory Up to 64GB DDR5 6400 MT/s Storage Up to 2 TB total: two PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD slots, each supporting up to 1 TB of connected M.2 NVMe storage Cooling 5th Gen Predator AeroBlade 3D Fan, plastic fan, liquid metal thermal grease Dimensions and Weight 356.78 (L) x 275.5 (D) x 12.0~18.9 (H) mm, 2.3 kg Battery 92 Wh Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel Killer Ethernet E3100, supports Bluetooth 5.4 or above Ports Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, microSD™ card reader, 3.5 mm combo audio jack, RJ-45, DC-In, Kensington Lock Audio 2 speakers with DTS® X:Ultra Camera FHD 1920 x 1080 IR webcam with AI-powered PurifiedView Features PredatorSense, Acer Intelligence Space, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, Acer PurifiedVoice AI noise reduction

Name Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Model PHN16-I71 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 270HX Plus Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM Display 16-inch 16:10 OLED HDR, WQXGA 2560 x 1600, 165 Hz, 1 ms response time, Calman Verified, DCI-P3 100%, NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, NVIDIA® G-SYNC Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 6400 MT/s Storage Up to 2 TB total: two PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD slots, each supporting up to 1 TB of connected M.2 NVMe storage Cooling 5th Gen Predator AeroBlade 3D Fan, plastic fan, liquid metal thermal grease, vector heat pipe Dimensions and Weight 356.78 (L) x 275.5 (D) x 13.47 / 26.75 (H) mm, 2.7kg Battery 92 Wh Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel Killer Ethernet E3100, supports Bluetooth 5.4 or above Ports Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, microSD™ card reader, 3.5 mm combo audio jack, RJ-45, DC-In, Kensington Lock Audio 2 speakers with DTS® X:Ultra Camera FHD 1920 x 1080 IR webcam with AI-powered PurifiedView Features PredatorSense, Acer Intelligence Space, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, Acer PurifiedVoice AI noise reduction

Name Predator Helios Neo 18 AI Model PHN18-I71 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 270HX Plus Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM Display 18-inch up to WQXGA 2560 x 1600, 16:10, 240 Hz, DCI-P3 100%, NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, NVIDIA® G-SYNC Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 6400 MT/s Storage Up to 2 TB total: two PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD slots, each supporting up to 1 TB of connected M.2 NVMe storage Cooling 5th Gen Predator AeroBlade 3D Fan, plastic fan, liquid metal thermal grease, vector heat pipe Dimensions and Weight 400.96 (L) x 307.9 (D) x 14.9 / 28.0 (H) mm, 3.4 kg Battery 92 Wh Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel Killer Ethernet E3100, supports Bluetooth 5.4 or above Ports Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, microSD™ card reader, 3.5 mm combo audio jack, RJ-45, DC-In, Kensington Lock Audio 2 speakers with DTS® X:Ultra Camera FHD 1920 x 1080 IR webcam with AI-powered PurifiedView Features Ambient Contrast Ratio film, PredatorSense, Acer Intelligence Space, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, Acer PurifiedVoice AI noise reduction

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and region. All models subject to availability. [2] Features and availability of Acer Intelligence Space (AIS) vary by model and region. Some functions require an active internet connection, supported hardware (such as an NPU or specific GPU), and future software updates. Performance may vary depending on system configuration.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

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