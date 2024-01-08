Acer Reports December Consolidated Revenues at NT$23.69 Billion, Showing YoY Growth for Six Consecutive Months

News provided by

Acer

08 Jan, 2024, 04:39 ET

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its December 2023 consolidated revenues at NT$23.69 billion with 17.8% growth month-on-month and 3.5% growth year-on-year (YoY), marking the sixth consecutive month of YoY growth. Preliminary consolidated revenues for Q4 2023 summed up at NT$63.15 billion with 5.5% growth YoY and reached NT$241.32 billion for 2023.

Computer-related business grew well in Q4 2023:

  • Notebook business revenues grew 10.8% YoY
  • Desktop business revenues grew 6.2% YoY
  • Chromebook business revenues grew 47.0% YoY

Business other than computers and displays contributed around 27% in December, Q4, and the whole year in 2023. All public listed subsidiaries have announced their business results according to regulations, highlights for businesses under incubation in Q4 2023 include:

  • Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 41.1% YoY
  • Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 386.1% YoY
  • Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 24.4% YoY
  • Acer Mobile Power System Inc. revenues grew 99.7% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays grew 11.8% YoY in 2023.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

Also from this source

Acer Collaborates with Qualcomm to Launch Two New Routers, Including the World's First 5G Wi-Fi 7 Gaming CPE

Acer Collaborates with Qualcomm to Launch Two New Routers, Including the World's First 5G Wi-Fi 7 Gaming CPE

Acer today announced two new gaming routers, leveraging the power of the Qualcomm® Immersive Home Platform and tri-band Wi-Fi 7 for stable...
Acer Debuts Curved OLED and MiniLED Monitors for Avid Gamers

Acer Debuts Curved OLED and MiniLED Monitors for Avid Gamers

Acer has expanded its Predator gaming monitor line for hardcore gamers with four premium models designed to make gaming more immersive than ever with ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.