Acer Reports February Consolidated Revenues at NT$16.12 Billion, Achieving Eight Months of Consecutive YoY Growth

Acer

07 Mar, 2024, 05:30 ET

TAIPEI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its February 2024 consolidated revenues at NT$16.12 billion with 9.8% growth year-on-year (YoY), achieving eight consecutive months of YoY growth. Year-to-February revenues reached NT$31.35 billion with 10.7% growth YoY. Some business highlights:

  • Notebook business revenues grew 20.5% YoY in February; 11.4% YoY year-to-February
  • Gaming business revenues grew 35.7% YoY in February; 14.7% YoY year-to-February
  • Chromebooks business revenues grew 55.3% YoY in February; 50.2% YoY year-to-February

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 28.2% of the group's total revenues in February and 33.5% during year-to-February.

Some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

  • Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 27.0% YoY in February; 45.9% YoY year-to-February
  • Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 33.8% YoY in February; 16.8% YoY year-to-February
  • Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 118.3% YoY in February; 58.4% YoY year-to-February

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

